Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ImmunoGen, Inc.    IMGN

IMMUNOGEN, INC. (IMGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ImmunoGen : to Present Initial Data from FORWARD II Expansion Cohort of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with KEYTRUDA at ESMO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 12:06am CEST

ImmunoGen, Inc., (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that initial findings from the FORWARD II expansion cohort of mirvetuximab soravtansine in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress from October 19-23, 2018 in Munich, Germany. The poster will include initial safety and preliminary anti-tumor activity for 46 patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC), of whom 35 have medium or high folate receptor alpha (FRα) expression.

Encouraging activity and favorable tolerability data from the FORWARD II dose-escalation cohort assessing mirvetuximab soravtansine in combination with KEYTRUDA in 14 heavily pre-treated patients with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) were presented in March at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) Annual Meeting. These findings supported enrollment of additional patients in an expansion cohort with full doses of both agents to further evaluate this combination in PROC.

“Based on the data presented at SGO, we advanced mirvetuximab soravtansine plus pembrolizumab into an expansion cohort focusing on PROC patients with medium and high FRα expression,” said Anna Berkenblit, M.D., Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of ImmunoGen. “We look forward to presenting initial findings at ESMO, as we evaluate several combinations that may ultimately enable us to treat more women with ovarian cancer.”

Details of ImmunoGen’s poster presentation are as follows:

Title: “Mirvetuximab soravtansine, a folate receptor alpha (FRα)-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), with pembrolizumab in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC): Initial results of an expansion cohort from FORWARD II, a Phase Ib study” (presentation number 949P)
Date: October 20, 2018
Time: 12:30 CEST
Lead author: Ursula Matulonis, M.D., Director and Program Leader, Gynecologic Oncology Program, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA

Mirvetuximab soravtansine is an ADC comprised of a FRα-binding humanized antibody linked to the tubulin-disrupting maytansinoid DM4. This agent activates monocytes and upregulates immunogenic cell death markers on ovarian tumor cells, providing a rationale for combining with immune checkpoint blockade. Mirvetuximab soravtansine is being evaluated in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with PROC.

Additional information can be found at www.esmo.org.

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN
ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to “target a better now.” Our lead product candidate, mirvetuximab soravtansine, is in a Phase 3 study for folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive platinum resistant ovarian cancer, and in Phase 1b/2 testing in combination regimens. Our novel IGN candidates for hematologic malignancies, IMGN779 and IMGN632, are in Phase 1 studies.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA.

This press release includes forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations. These statements include, but are not limited to, ImmunoGen's ability to expand the addressable patient population for mirvetuximab soravtansine and the regulatory and commercial potential of mirvetuximab combinations in earlier lines of therapy. For these statements, ImmunoGen claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Various factors could cause ImmunoGen's actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release. It should be noted that there are risks and uncertainties related to the development of novel anticancer products, including risks related to preclinical and clinical studies, their timings and results, and the potential that earlier clinical studies may not be predictive of future results. A review of these risks can be found in ImmunoGen's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMMUNOGEN, INC.
12:06aIMMUNOGEN : to Present Initial Data from FORWARD II Expansion Cohort of Mirvetux..
BU
09/24IMMUNOGEN : Announces Webcasts of Presentations at Upcoming Conferences
BU
08/27IMMUNOGEN : Announces Webcasts of Presentations at Upcoming Conferences
BU
08/03IMMUNOGEN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
08/01Sanofi drops two clinical assets; reports rebounding Dupixent sales
AQ
07/31IMMUNOGEN : Announces Webcast of Presentation at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Co..
BU
07/27IMMUNOGEN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/27IMMUNOGEN : Reports Recent Progress and Second Quarter 2018 Operating Results
BU
07/27IMMUNOGEN, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/24IMMUNOGEN, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/06STOCKS TO WATCH : Spotlight On Banks, Google Hardware And IPOs 
09/07Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
08/08ImmunoGen (IMGN) Presents At Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference .. 
08/01Forensic Stock Selections For August - First Year Portfolio +96.80% 
07/27ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) CEO Mark Enyedy on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 59,9 M
EBIT 2018 -152 M
Net income 2018 -161 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 19,6x
EV / Sales 2019 13,7x
Capitalization 1 176 M
Chart IMMUNOGEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
ImmunoGen, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUNOGEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 15,1 $
Spread / Average Target 92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Enyedy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen C. McCluski Chairman
David B. Johnston Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. Gregory Chief Scientific Officer & EVP-Research
Anna Berkenblit Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUNOGEN, INC.23.09%1 176
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%32 072
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC30.53%25 729
LONZA GROUP23.66%24 419
INCYTE CORPORATION-31.29%13 835
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.46.69%12 462
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.