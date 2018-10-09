ImmunoGen : to Present Initial Data from FORWARD II Expansion Cohort of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with KEYTRUDA at ESMO

ImmunoGen,
Inc., (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of
antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today
announced that initial findings from the FORWARD II expansion cohort of
mirvetuximab soravtansine in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy,
KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), will be presented at the European
Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress from October 19-23, 2018 in
Munich, Germany. The poster will include initial safety and preliminary
anti-tumor activity for 46 patients with platinum-resistant ovarian
cancer (PROC), of whom 35 have medium or high folate receptor alpha
(FRα) expression.
Encouraging activity and favorable tolerability data from the FORWARD II
dose-escalation cohort assessing mirvetuximab soravtansine in
combination with KEYTRUDA in 14 heavily pre-treated patients with
platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) were presented in
March at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) Annual Meeting. These
findings supported enrollment of additional patients in an expansion
cohort with full doses of both agents to further evaluate this
combination in PROC.
“Based on the data presented at SGO, we advanced mirvetuximab
soravtansine plus pembrolizumab into an expansion cohort focusing on
PROC patients with medium and high FRα expression,” said Anna
Berkenblit, M.D., Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of ImmunoGen.
“We look forward to presenting initial findings at ESMO, as we evaluate
several combinations that may ultimately enable us to treat more women
with ovarian cancer.”
Details of ImmunoGen’s poster presentation are as follows:
Title: “Mirvetuximab soravtansine, a folate receptor alpha
(FRα)-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), with pembrolizumab in
platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC): Initial results of an
expansion cohort from FORWARD II, a Phase Ib study” (presentation number
949P)
Date: October 20, 2018
Time: 12:30 CEST
Lead
author: Ursula Matulonis, M.D., Director and Program Leader,
Gynecologic Oncology Program, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA
Mirvetuximab soravtansine is an ADC comprised of a FRα-binding humanized
antibody linked to the tubulin-disrupting maytansinoid DM4. This agent
activates monocytes and upregulates immunogenic cell death markers on
ovarian tumor cells, providing a rationale for combining with immune
checkpoint blockade. Mirvetuximab soravtansine is being evaluated in
combination with pembrolizumab in patients with PROC.
ABOUT IMMUNOGEN
ImmunoGen is developing the next generation
of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer
patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor
activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the
progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call
this our commitment to “target a better now.” Our lead product
candidate, mirvetuximab soravtansine, is in a Phase 3 study for folate
receptor alpha (FRα)-positive platinum resistant ovarian cancer, and in
Phase 1b/2 testing in combination regimens. Our novel IGN candidates for
hematologic malignancies, IMGN779 and IMGN632, are in Phase 1 studies.
Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.
KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a
subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA.
