Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Immunomedics, Inc. Investors (IMMU)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a global investors rights law
firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of
investors that purchased Immunomedics, Inc. (“Immunomedics” or the
“Company”) (NASDAQ: IMMU)
securities between August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). Immunomedics investors have until February
25, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to
participate.
On December 17, 2018, FDAnews published an article reporting
that “[t]he FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of violations – including
its handling of a data integrity breach – observed at its Morris Plains,
New Jersey, drug substance manufacturing facility between August 6 and
14.” The article further reported that the breach included “manipulated
bioburden samples, misrepresentation of an integrity test procedure in
the batch record, and backdating of batch records, such as dates of
analytical results.”
On this news, Immunomedics’ share price fell $0.87, or approximately
4.6%, to close at $17.86 per share on December 17, 2018, thereby
injuring investors.
If you purchased shares of Immunomedics during the Class Period you may
move the Court no later than February 25, 2019 to ask the
Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you
need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your
choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If
you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions
concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to
these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925
Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at
310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
