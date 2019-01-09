Log in
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. (IMMU)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/09 04:00:00 pm
17.335 USD   -0.89%
2013IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2012IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Immunomedics, Inc. Investors (IMMU)

01/09/2019 | 08:31pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a global investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Immunomedics, Inc. (“Immunomedics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMMU) securities between August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Immunomedics investors have until February 25, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On December 17, 2018, FDAnews published an article reporting that “[t]he FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of violations – including its handling of a data integrity breach – observed at its Morris Plains, New Jersey, drug substance manufacturing facility between August 6 and 14.” The article further reported that the breach included “manipulated bioburden samples, misrepresentation of an integrity test procedure in the batch record, and backdating of batch records, such as dates of analytical results.”

On this news, Immunomedics’ share price fell $0.87, or approximately 4.6%, to close at $17.86 per share on December 17, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Immunomedics during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than February 25, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 34,2 M
EBIT 2019 -228 M
Net income 2019 -267 M
Finance 2019 253 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 82,4x
EV / Sales 2020 19,6x
Capitalization 3 075 M
Technical analysis trends IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 37,4 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Pehl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Behzad Aghazadeh Chairman
Usama Malik Chief Financial & Business Officer
Robert Iannone Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Morris Z. Rosenberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.20.81%3 075
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%24 339
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC2.98%23 445
LONZA GROUP6.40%20 562
INCYTE CORPORATION17.79%15 792
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.18.66%10 153
