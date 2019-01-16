Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the February
25, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Immunomedics,
Inc. (“Immunomedics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMMU)
securities between August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018,
inclusive (the “Class Period”).
On December 17, 2018, FDAnews published an article reporting
that “[t]he FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of violations – including
its handling of a data integrity breach – observed at its Morris Plains,
New Jersey, drug substance manufacturing facility between August 6 and
14.” The article further reported that the breach included “manipulated
bioburden samples, misrepresentation of an integrity test procedure in
the batch record, and backdating of batch records, such as dates of
analytical results.”
On this news, Immunomedics’ share price fell $0.87, or approximately
4.6%, to close at $17.86 per share on December 17, 2018, thereby
injuring investors.
If you purchased shares of Immunomedics, you may move the Court no later
than February 25, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead
plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at
this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and
remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about
this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement
or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please
