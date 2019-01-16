Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Immunomedics, Inc.    IMMU

IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. (IMMU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/16 04:00:00 pm
17.83 USD   -1.05%
2013IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2012IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 08:36pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the February 25, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Immunomedics, Inc. (“Immunomedics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMMU) securities between August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On December 17, 2018, FDAnews published an article reporting that “[t]he FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of violations – including its handling of a data integrity breach – observed at its Morris Plains, New Jersey, drug substance manufacturing facility between August 6 and 14.” The article further reported that the breach included “manipulated bioburden samples, misrepresentation of an integrity test procedure in the batch record, and backdating of batch records, such as dates of analytical results.”

On this news, Immunomedics’ share price fell $0.87, or approximately 4.6%, to close at $17.86 per share on December 17, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Immunomedics, you may move the Court no later than February 25, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
08:36pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Act..
BU
05:18pIMMUNOMEDICS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/11IMMUNOMEDICS : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc.
PR
01/10DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
01/09GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
01/09IMMU LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Immunomedics, Inc. Investors of Deadli..
BU
01/09KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class A..
BU
01/08INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Immunomedics, Inc.
PR
01/07KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against..
PR
01/04ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Misled Shareholders According to ..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 34,2 M
EBIT 2019 -228 M
Net income 2019 -267 M
Finance 2019 253 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 90,0x
EV / Sales 2020 21,4x
Capitalization 3 332 M
Chart IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Immunomedics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 37,4 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Pehl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Behzad Aghazadeh Chairman
Usama Malik Chief Financial & Business Officer
Robert Iannone Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Morris Z. Rosenberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.24.95%3 332
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC5.78%24 304
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%24 108
LONZA GROUP8.09%20 702
INCYTE CORPORATION23.86%15 650
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.27.09%11 351
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.