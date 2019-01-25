Log in
IMMU CLASS ACTION: Rosen Law Firm Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. - IMMU

01/25/2019 | 09:02pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) from August 23, 2018 through December 20, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The firm reminds investors of the important February 25, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the Immunomedics class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1484.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the FDA cited Immunomedics in August 2018 for a host of violations observed at its Morris Plains, NJ facility. According to the complaint, these violations included the manipulation of bioburden samples, misrepresentation of an integrity test procedure in the batch record, and the backdating of batch records. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 25, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1484.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.  Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
zhalper@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immu-class-action-rosen-law-firm-announces-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-immunomedics-inc--immu-300784597.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
