Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Immunomedics, Inc.    IMMU

IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. (IMMU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IMMUNOMEDICS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Immunomedics, Inc. - IMMU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 10:52pm EST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Immunomedics, Inc. (NasdaqGM: IMMU), if they purchased the Company’s shares between August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Get Help

Immunomedics investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-immunomedics-inc-securities-litigation-1 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Immunomedics and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com reported in an article entitled “FDA Hits Immunomedics for Data Integrity Breach” that “the FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of violations-including its handling of a data integrity breach-observed at its Morris Plains, New Jersey, drug substance manufacturing facility between August 6 and 14.” Then, on December 20, 2018, Favus Institutional Research issued a report further detailing the breach.

On this news, the price of Immunomedics’ shares plummeted.

The case is Odeh v. Immunomedics, Inc. et al., No. 2:18-cv-17645.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
10:52pIMMUNOMEDICS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 ..
BU
10:15aCOHEN MILSTEIN SELLERS & TOLL PLLC : Announces Investigation of Immunomedics, In..
BU
01/30IMMUNOMEDICS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Ex..
PR
01/30SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action ..
PR
01/25IMMU CLASS ACTION : Rosen Law Firm Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Aga..
PR
01/18IMMUNOMEDICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
01/18IMMUNOMEDICS : FDA delays approval of Immunomedics' ADC for triple-negative brea..
AQ
01/18IMMUNOMEDICS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/17Immunomedics Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA for Sacituzumab Govit..
GL
01/16GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Act..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2,59 M
EBIT 2019 -249 M
Net income 2019 -275 M
Finance 2019 205 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1 007x
EV / Sales 2020 70,2x
Capitalization 2 816 M
Chart IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Immunomedics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 23,3 $
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Pehl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Behzad Aghazadeh Chairman
Usama Malik Chief Financial & Business Officer
Robert Iannone Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Morris Z. Rosenberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.3.64%2 816
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC11.05%25 808
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%25 078
LONZA GROUP2.83%19 583
INCYTE CORPORATION30.40%17 150
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.34.89%12 333
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.