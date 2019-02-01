IMMUNOMEDICS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Immunomedics, Inc. - IMMU

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have until February 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Immunomedics,
Inc. (NasdaqGM: IMMU), if they purchased the Company’s shares between
August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
This action is pending in the United States District Court for the
District of New Jersey.
About the Lawsuit
Immunomedics and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com reported in an article entitled
“FDA Hits Immunomedics for Data Integrity Breach” that “the FDA cited
Immunomedics for a host of violations-including its handling of a data
integrity breach-observed at its Morris Plains, New Jersey, drug
substance manufacturing facility between August 6 and 14.” Then, on
December 20, 2018, Favus Institutional Research issued a report further
detailing the breach.
On this news, the price of Immunomedics’ shares plummeted.
The case is Odeh v. Immunomedics, Inc. et al., No. 2:18-cv-17645.
