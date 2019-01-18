IMMUNOMEDICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. - IMMU

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
February 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a
securities class action lawsuit against Immunomedics, Inc. (NasdaqGM:
IMMU), if they purchased the Company’s shares between August 23, 2018
and December 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is
pending in the United States District Court for the District of New
Jersey.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of Immunomedics and would like to discuss your
legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to
recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to
you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850
or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaql-immu/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action, you must petition the Court by February 25, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
Immunomedics and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com reported in an article entitled
“FDA Hits Immunomedics for Data Integrity Breach” that “the FDA cited
Immunomedics for a host of violations-including its handling of a data
integrity breach-observed at its Morris Plains, New Jersey, drug
substance manufacturing facility between August 6 and 14.” Then, on
December 20, 2018, Favus Institutional Research issued a report further
detailing the breach.
On this news, the price of Immunomedics’ shares plummeted.
The case is Odeh v. Immunomedics, Inc. et al., No. 2:18-cv-17645.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005513/en/