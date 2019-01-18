Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Immunomedics, Inc.    IMMU

IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. (IMMU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/18 04:00:00 pm
13.31 USD   -26.42%
2013IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2012IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IMMUNOMEDICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. - IMMU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Immunomedics, Inc. (NasdaqGM: IMMU), if they purchased the Company’s shares between August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Immunomedics and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaql-immu/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 25, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Immunomedics and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com reported in an article entitled “FDA Hits Immunomedics for Data Integrity Breach” that “the FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of violations-including its handling of a data integrity breach-observed at its Morris Plains, New Jersey, drug substance manufacturing facility between August 6 and 14.” Then, on December 20, 2018, Favus Institutional Research issued a report further detailing the breach.

On this news, the price of Immunomedics’ shares plummeted.

The case is Odeh v. Immunomedics, Inc. et al., No. 2:18-cv-17645.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
10:51pIMMUNOMEDICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
11:35aIMMUNOMEDICS : FDA delays approval of Immunomedics' ADC for triple-negative brea..
AQ
06:07aIMMUNOMEDICS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/17Immunomedics Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA for Sacituzumab Govit..
GL
01/16GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Act..
BU
01/16IMMUNOMEDICS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/11IMMUNOMEDICS : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc.
PR
01/10DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
01/09GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
01/09IMMU LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Immunomedics, Inc. Investors of Deadli..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 34,2 M
EBIT 2019 -228 M
Net income 2019 -267 M
Finance 2019 253 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 93,2x
EV / Sales 2020 22,1x
Capitalization 3 445 M
Chart IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Immunomedics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 37,4 $
Spread / Average Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Pehl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Behzad Aghazadeh Chairman
Usama Malik Chief Financial & Business Officer
Robert Iannone Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Morris Z. Rosenberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.26.77%3 445
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC6.82%24 824
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%22 312
LONZA GROUP8.64%20 723
INCYTE CORPORATION23.32%16 742
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.25.70%11 493
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.