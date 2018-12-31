Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Immunomedics, Inc.    IMMU

IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. (IMMU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/31 09:13:40 pm
14.19 USD   -5.40%
2013IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2012IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 02:22pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Immunomedics, Inc. (“Immunomedics” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: IMMU) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company’s shares between August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 25, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. The FDA issued citations against Immunomedics for multiple violations at its Morris Plains, NJ facility. The FDA citations included the manipulation of bioburden samples, backdating of records, and misrepresentation of integrity test procedures. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Immunomedics, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
02:22pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
12/28Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Im..
BU
12/28IMMUNOMEDICS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
12/27IMMUNOMEDICS CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Secu..
PR
12/27BLOCK & LEVITON LLP : Files Securities Class Action Against Immunomedics, Inc. (..
PR
12/27IMMUNOMEDICS : and Johnson Matthey Announce Strategic Manufacturing Partnership
AQ
12/26IMMUNOMEDICS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Fin..
AQ
12/26Immunomedics and Johnson Matthey Announce Strategic Manufacturing Partnership
GL
12/21IMMUNOMEDICS LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein liebhard llp announces investigation of im..
PR
12/20Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Immunomedics..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 36,9 M
EBIT 2019 -225 M
Net income 2019 -263 M
Finance 2019 253 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 70,6x
EV / Sales 2020 17,8x
Capitalization 2 856 M
Chart IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Immunomedics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 34,9 $
Spread / Average Target 132%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Pehl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Behzad Aghazadeh Chairman
Usama Malik Chief Financial & Business Officer
Robert Iannone Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Morris Z. Rosenberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.-7.18%3 195
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%25 565
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC16.35%22 243
LONZA GROUP-3.27%19 535
INCYTE CORPORATION-34.24%13 198
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.4.37%9 166
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.