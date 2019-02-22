Log in
Immunomedics 72 Hour Deadline Alert: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. - IMMU

02/22/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until February 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Immunomedics, Inc. (NasdaqGM: IMMU). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between the expanded period of February 8, 2018 and January 18, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Immunomedics and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaq-immu/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by February 25, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com reported that the Company had been cited by the FDA for violations including its handling of a data breach in August. Then, on January 17, 2019, Immunomedics disclosed receipt of a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its product candidate, sacituzumab govitecan, relating to “Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control matters.”

On this news, the price of Immunomedics’ shares plummeted.

The first-filed case is Odeh v. Immunomedics, Inc. et al., 18-cv-17645.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
