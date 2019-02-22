Immunomedics 72 Hour Deadline Alert: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. - IMMU

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until February 25, 2019 to
file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Immunomedics, Inc. (NasdaqGM: IMMU). Investor losses must relate
to purchases of the Company’s shares between the expanded period of
February 8, 2018 and January 18, 2019. This action is pending in the
United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of Immunomedics and would like to discuss your
legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to
recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to
you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850
or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaq-immu/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by February 25, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
On December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com reported that the Company had
been cited by the FDA for violations including its handling of a data
breach in August. Then, on January 17, 2019, Immunomedics disclosed
receipt of a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its product
candidate, sacituzumab govitecan, relating to “Chemistry, Manufacturing
and Control matters.”
On this news, the price of Immunomedics’ shares plummeted.
The first-filed case is Odeh v. Immunomedics, Inc. et al.,
18-cv-17645.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190222005491/en/