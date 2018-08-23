Log in
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. (IMMU)
Immunomedics, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

08/23/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2018 / Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on August 23, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-7960F729E86E2.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5,15 M
EBIT 2018 -128 M
Net income 2018 -203 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 751x
Capi. / Sales 2019 125x
Capitalization 3 866 M
Chart IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Immunomedics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 36,0 $
Spread / Average Target 58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Pehl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Behzad Aghazadeh Chairman
Michael R. Garone Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Iannone Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Peter Barton Hutt Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.33.85%3 866
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%30 013
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC25.15%24 821
LONZA GROUP19.56%23 527
INCYTE CORPORATION-26.49%14 800
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.40.77%11 959
