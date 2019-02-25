Immunomedics : Reports Results For Period Ended December 31, 2018, Strengthens Board And Announnces Senior Leadership Changes

Preparation for Resubmission of BLA for Sacituzumab Govitecan Continuing

Morris Plains, N.J., February 25, 2019 - Immunomedics, Inc.,(NASDAQ: IMMU) ('Immunomedics' or the 'Company'), a leading biopharmaceutical company in the area of antibody-drug conjugates (ADC), today reported financial results for the Transition Period ended December 31, 2018. The Company also announced that Dr. Charles Baum, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has joined the Immunomedics Board of Directors (Board). In addition, the Board has appointed Dr. Behzad Aghazadeh to Executive Chairman, and Scott Canute, current member of the Board, to Executive Director. Furthermore, Michael Pehl has stepped down from the role of President, CEO and member of the Board, due to personal reasons, and interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Usama Malik, has been appointed CFO. Please refer to the Company's Transition Report on Form 10-K filed today with the SEC for more details on the Company's financial results.

'I would like to thank Michael for his leadership and service to Immunomedics over the past fifteen months. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors as he returns to Europe. At the same time, we are honored to welcome Dr. Baum to our Board. He has a storied career in drug development culminating in his role as President and CEO at Mirati, while also serving on the Board of Array Biopharma. Dr. Baum brings a strong scientific, drug development, and executive management perspective that will be invaluable to Immunomedics as we continue to execute and expand on our development priorities,' said Behzad Aghazadeh, Executive Chairman of Immunomedics.

'Sacituzumab govitecan has demonstrated a significant clinical benefit in multiple hard-to-treat cancer settings,' commented Dr. Baum. 'I am thrilled to join the Board of Immunomedics and leverage my experience to help navigate the near-term resubmission of the BLA for mTNBC and help shape the clinical development strategy in other late-stage indications,' he added.

Dr. Baum is President, CEO and Board Member of Mirati Therapeutics since November 2012. Prior to joining Mirati, he was Senior Vice President for Biotherapeutic Clinical Research at Pfizer and served as the Head of Oncology Development and as Chief Medical Officer for Pfizer's Biotherapeutics and Bioinnovation Center. He was responsible for the development of the oncology portfolio, including Axitinib (Inlyta®), Crizotinib (Xalkori®) and the approval of sunitinib (Sutent®) for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) and renal cell carcinoma. Previously, Dr. Baum was responsible for the development of several oncology compounds at Schering-Plough, including temozolomide (Temodar®). Dr. Baum currently serves on the Board of Array BioPharma.

The Company is finalizing a response strategy to the issues identified in the Complete Response Letter (CRL) in advance of a meeting request with the FDA and anticipates providing additional clarity on the Biologics License Application (BLA) resubmission timelines after such meeting has occurred.

'Our primary focus is to ensure a high-quality BLA resubmission and gain FDA approval of sacituzumab govitecan for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC). In that regard, we have implemented a dedicated CRL team, led by our Executive Board member, Scott Canute, a recognized expert in Manufacturing and Quality spanning decades in the biopharmaceutical industry,' Dr. Aghazadeh further commented.

'We are committed to working closely with the FDA to resolve the CMC issues identified in the CRL. Based on various prior experiences with highly complex manufacturing challenges at Eli Lilly and Genzyme, I am confident that our expert teams will drive a high-quality and timely resubmission of sacituzumab govitecan,' said Scott Canute, Executive Director of Immunomedics.

Mr. Canute has more than 36 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, previously serving as President of Global Manufacturing and Corporate Operations of Genzyme Corporation from 2010 until 2011, where he led a major turnaround in manufacturing in order to ensure on-going supply of life saving products that were in short supply and developed and implemented a comprehensive manufacturing strategy, including a revamped global governance system. Prior to joining Genzyme, Mr. Canute spent 25 years at Eli Lilly and Company, where he served as President, Global Manufacturing Operations from 2004 until 2007. During his tenure at Eli Lilly, Mr. Canute directed all manufacturing and supply chain activities for the company's global operations, which spanned 24 international manufacturing sites and 80+ contract manufacturing operations.

Recent Company Highlights

The Company received a CRL from the FDA for the BLA seeking accelerated approval of sacituzumab govitecan for the treatment of patients with mTNBC who have received at least two prior therapies for metastatic disease.

The Company published in the New England Journal of Medicine updated data with sacituzumab govitecan in patients with mTNBC, showing a favorable benefit:risk profile of the ADC, as well as providing additional and consistent safety information on 420 patients with a variety of epithelial cancers.

In an oral presentation at the 2019 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium, the Company reported updated results from a Phase 1/2 study of sacituzumab govitecan in patients with previously treated metastatic urothelial cancer, showing an overall response rate of 31 percent and a median duration of response of 12.9 months in 45 relapsed/refractory patients.

Enrollment into the pivotal TROPHY U-01 study continues to progress well, while the Company prepares for the initiation of the registrational Phase 3 study in hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer, as well as the Trop-2-enriched basket study.

The Company has strengthened its manufacturing partnerships with Johnson Matthey and BSP to further enhance the capacity and scale of its supply chain for sacituzumab govitecan in preparation for future demand driven by additional indications and broadening of geographic footprint.

Results for the Transition Period Ended December 31, 2018

On December 14, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors approved a change in the Company's fiscal year end from June 30 to December 31, effective immediately. The reporting period for the six months ended December 31, 2018 is referred to as the 'Transition Period.'

The Company had no revenues in the Transition Period due primarily to the discontinued sale of LeukoScan® during the quarter ended March 31, 2018 in order for the Company to focus on its ADC business. Revenues in the comparable period ended December 31, 2017 were approximately $1.3 million.

Total costs and expenses were $144.5 million for the Transition Period, compared to $52.3 million for the comparable period ended December 31, 2017, due primarily to a $51.1 million increase in research and development expenses, a $23.3 million increase in general and administrative expenses, and a $18.4 million increase in sales and marketing expenses. Most of these increases were attributable to activities related to preparations for the potential approval and commercial launch of sacituzumab govitecan for patients with at least two prior lines of treatment for metastatic TNBC in the United States, and to expanded clinical development of sacituzumab govitecan into other indications.

The Company recognized a $1.4 million non-cash income for the Transition Period, compared to a $59.6 million non-cash expense for the comparable period ended December 31, 2017, due to the net appreciation in the fair value of outstanding warrants and the exercise of warrants. There were no warrants outstanding as of December 31, 2018.

Interest expense was $20.0 million for the Transition Period, compared to $2.9 million for the comparable period ended December 31, 2017. The increase was due primarily to increased debt balances as a result of the agreement with RPI Finance Trust.

Net loss attributable to stockholders was $157.7 million, or $0.84 per share, for the Transition Period, compared to $121.3 million, or $0.88 per share, for the comparable period ended December 31, 2017.

As of December 31, 2018, the Company had $497.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, which it believes is adequate to support its clinical development plan for sacituzumab govitecan; further build its clinical and manufacturing infrastructure and fund its operations through 2020.

