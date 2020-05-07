Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Immunomedics, Inc.    IMMU

IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.

(IMMU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immunomedics : to Participate in BofA Securities 2020 Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 08:04am EDT

Morris Plains, N.J., May 7, 2020 - Immunomedics, Inc., (NASDAQ: IMMU) ('Immunomedics' or the 'Company'), a leading biopharmaceutical company in the area of antibody-drug conjugates, today announced that Dr. Behzad Aghazadeh, Executive Chairman, is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2020 Health Care Conference on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time. Live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible and available for replay from the Company's website at https://immunomedics.com/investors/. The Company will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics is a leader in next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology, committed to help transform the lives of people with hard-to-treat cancers. Our proprietary ADC platform centers on using a novel linker that does not require an enzyme to release the payload to deliver an active drug inside the tumor cell and the tumor microenvironment, thereby producing a bystander effect. TRODELVY, our lead ADC, is the first ADC FDA approved for the treatment of people with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer and is also the first FDA-approved anti-Trop-2 ADC. For additional information on the Company, please visit its website at https://immunomedics.com/. The information on its website does not, however, form a part of this press release.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This release, in addition to historical information, may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, including statements regarding expectations for the timing of the commercial launch of TRODELVY and the Company's development of TRODELVY for additional indications, clinical trials (including the funding therefor, anticipated patient enrollment, trial outcomes, timing or associated costs), regulatory applications and related timelines, including the filing and approval timelines for BLAs and BLA supplements, out-licensing arrangements, forecasts of future operating results, potential collaborations, capital raising activities, and the timing for bringing any product candidate to market, involve significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's reliance on third-party relationships and outsourcing arrangements (for example in connection with manufacturing, logistics and distribution, and sales and marketing) over which it may not always have full control, including the failure of third parties on which the Company is dependent to meet the Company's business and operational needs for investigational or commercial products and, or to comply with the Company's agreements or laws and regulations that impact the Company's business; the Company's ability to meet post-approval compliance obligations (on topics including but not limited to product quality, product distribution and supply chain requirements, and promotional and marketing compliance); imposition of significant post-approval regulatory requirements on our product candidates, including a requirement for a post-approval confirmatory clinical study, or failure to maintain or obtain full regulatory approval for the Company's product candidates, if received, due to a failure to satisfy post-approval regulatory requirements, such as the submission of sufficient data from a confirmatory clinical study; the uncertainties inherent in research and development; safety and efficacy concerns related to the Company's products and product candidates; uncertainties in the rate and degree of market acceptance of products and product candidates, if approved; inability to create an effective direct sales and marketing infrastructure or to partner with third parties that offer such an infrastructure for distribution of the Company's product candidates, if approved; inaccuracies in the Company's estimates of the size of the potential markets for the Company's product candidates or limitations by regulators on the proposed treatment population for the Company's products and product candidates; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding labeling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company's products and product candidates; the Company's dependence on business collaborations or availability of required financing from capital markets, or other sources on acceptable terms, if at all, in order to further develop our products and finance our operations; new product development (including clinical trials outcome and regulatory requirements/actions); the risk that we or any of our collaborators may be unable to secure regulatory approval of and market our drug candidates; risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. and around the world; risks associated with litigation to which the Company is or may become a party, including the cost and potential reputational damage resulting from such litigation; loss of key personnel; competitive risks to marketed products; and the Company's ability to repay its outstanding indebtedness, if and when required, as well as the risks discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is not under any obligation, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For More Information:
Dr. Chau Cheng
(862) 260-3727
ccheng@immunomedics.com

For Media Inquiries:
Darren Opland, Ph.D.
(646) 627-8387
Darren@lifescipublicrelations.com

Disclaimer

Immunomedics Inc. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 12:03:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
08:04aIMMUNOMEDICS : to Participate in BofA Securities 2020 Healthcare Conference
PU
08:01aImmunomedics to Participate in BofA Securities 2020 Health Care Conference
GL
07:55aIMMUNOMEDICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statemen..
AQ
05:19aIMMUNOMEDICS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06IMMUNOMEDICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
05/06IMMUNOMEDICS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/06Immunomedics Reports First Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Corporate Update
GL
05/04Immunomedics Announces Commercial Availability of TRODELVY™ in the Unit..
GL
05/01IMMUNOMEDICS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Fin..
AQ
05/01Immunomedics Announces Closing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 60,4 M
EBIT 2020 -289 M
Net income 2020 -313 M
Debt 2020 20,9 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,1x
P/E ratio 2021 -30,5x
EV / Sales2020 123x
EV / Sales2021 31,5x
Capitalization 7 435 M
Chart IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Immunomedics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 38,75  $
Last Close Price 32,20  $
Spread / Highest target 86,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harout Semerjian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Behzad Aghazadeh Executive Chairman
Usama Malik Chief Financial & Business Officer
Morris Z. Rosenberg Chief Technology Officer
Loretta M. Itri Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.52.17%7 435
LONZA GROUP24.55%33 529
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.44.09%28 499
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-13.27%25 591
CELLTRION, INC.1.22%22 506
INCYTE CORPORATION10.03%20 845
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group