IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. (IMMU)

IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. (IMMU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/03 10:00:00 pm
14.85 USD   -0.87%
2013IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2012IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Immunomedics, Inc. Investors

01/04/2019 | 01:31pm CET

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Immunomedics, Inc. (“Immunomedics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMMU) securities between August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Immunomedics investors have until February 25, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Immunomedics investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On December 17, 2018, FDAnews published an article reporting that “[t]he FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of violations – including its handling of a data integrity breach – observed at its Morris Plains, New Jersey, drug substance manufacturing facility between August 6 and 14.” The article further reported that the breach included “manipulated bioburden samples, misrepresentation of an integrity test procedure in the batch record, and backdating of batch records, such as dates of analytical results.”

On this news, Immunomedics’ share price fell $0.87, or approximately 4.6%, to close at $17.86 per share on December 17, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased shares of Immunomedics, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 36,9 M
EBIT 2019 -225 M
Net income 2019 -263 M
Finance 2019 253 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 70,5x
EV / Sales 2020 17,8x
Capitalization 2 853 M
Chart IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Immunomedics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 34,9 $
Spread / Average Target 135%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Pehl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Behzad Aghazadeh Chairman
Usama Malik Chief Financial & Business Officer
Robert Iannone Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Morris Z. Rosenberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.4.98%2 853
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%23 970
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC-5.35%22 867
LONZA GROUP0.20%19 259
INCYTE CORPORATION-0.05%13 526
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.-0.72%9 277
