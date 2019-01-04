Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Immunomedics, Inc.    IMMU

IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. (IMMU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/04 04:00:00 pm
15.595 USD   +5.02%
2013IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2012IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Robbins Arroyo LLP: Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 07:12pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQGM: IMMU) filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018. Immunomedics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/immunomedics-inc-jan-2019/

Immunomedics Accused of Data Integrity Breach

According to the complaint, on December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com published an article, stating that "[t]he FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of violations – including its handling of a data integrity breach – observed at its Morris Plains, New Jersey, drug substance manufacturing facility between August 6 and 14." The breach purportedly included "manipulated bioburden samples, misrepresentations of in integrity test procedure in the batch record, and backdating of batch records, such as dates of analytical results." On December 20, 2018, Favus Institutional Research issued its own report discussing the data integrity breach. On this news, Immunomedics's stock fell 20% to close at $14.17 on December 20, 2018.

Immunomedics Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
07:12pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Misled Shareholders According to ..
BU
07:31aLAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
01/03SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action A..
BU
01/03GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Immunomedics,..
BU
01/02Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Immunomed..
BU
01/02INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
2018INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
2018Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Im..
BU
2018IMMUNOMEDICS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
2018IMMUNOMEDICS CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Secu..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 36,9 M
EBIT 2019 -225 M
Net income 2019 -263 M
Finance 2019 253 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 70,5x
EV / Sales 2020 17,8x
Capitalization 2 853 M
Chart IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Immunomedics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 34,9 $
Spread / Average Target 135%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Pehl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Behzad Aghazadeh Chairman
Usama Malik Chief Financial & Business Officer
Robert Iannone Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Morris Z. Rosenberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.4.98%2 853
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%23 970
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC-5.35%22 867
LONZA GROUP0.20%19 259
INCYTE CORPORATION-0.05%13 526
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.-0.72%9 277
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.