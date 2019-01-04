Robbins Arroyo LLP: Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Immunomedics, Inc.
(NASDAQGM: IMMU) filed a class action complaint against the company for
alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between
August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018. Immunomedics, a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal
antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer.
View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/immunomedics-inc-jan-2019/
Immunomedics Accused of Data Integrity Breach
According to the complaint, on December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com published
an article, stating that "[t]he FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of
violations – including its handling of a data integrity breach –
observed at its Morris Plains, New Jersey, drug substance manufacturing
facility between August 6 and 14." The breach purportedly included
"manipulated bioburden samples, misrepresentations of in integrity test
procedure in the batch record, and backdating of batch records, such as
dates of analytical results." On December 20, 2018, Favus Institutional
Research issued its own report discussing the data integrity breach. On
this news, Immunomedics's stock fell 20% to close at $14.17 on December
20, 2018.
Immunomedics Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800)
350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com,
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder
rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors
in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has
helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves
and the companies in which they have invested.
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005542/en/