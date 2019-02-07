Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Immunomedics, Inc.    IMMU

IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. (IMMU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Immunomedics, Inc. Securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 10:30pm EST

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a securities class action case has been filed on behalf of purchasers of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) common stock between August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018 (the “Class Period”) in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Odeh v. Immunomedics, Inc., No. 2:18-cv-17645, and is assigned to Judge Arleo.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Immunomedics stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff or have questions concerning your rights, please contact Mary Blasy of Robbins Geller at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or via e-mail at maryb@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions must be filed with the court no later than 60 days from December 27, 2018, or by February 25, 2019.

The complaint charges Immunomedics and two senior executive officers with violating the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by failing to inform investors that the FDA had issued a Form 483 to Immunomedics between August 6, 2018 and August 14, 2018 for a host of violations at its Morris Plains, New Jersey drug substance manufacturing facility. Among thirteen violations the FDA reported were “manipulation of bioburden samples,” “misrepresentation” of the “integrity test procedure in a batch record,” and “backdating of batch results, including dates of analytical results.” As a result of this information being withheld from investors, Immunomedics shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

Robbins Geller recently obtained a plaintiff’s verdict in a securities class action against another biotech company in federal court in Orange County, California, with the jury finding that defendants committed securities fraud and awarding shareholders up to $100 million in damages. See https://www.rgrdlaw.com/news-item-Robbins-Geller-Announces-Verdict-in-Trial-Against-Puma-Biotechnology.html.

Robbins Geller is a national law firm representing investors in securities litigation. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history. For five consecutive years, ISS Securities Class Action Services has ranked the Firm in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report as one of the top law firms in both the amount recovered for shareholders and the total number of class action settlements. Robbins Geller attorneys have helped shape the securities laws and recovered tens of billions of dollars on behalf of aggrieved victims. Beyond securing financial recoveries for defrauded investors, Robbins Geller also advocates for corporate governance reforms, helping to improve the financial markets for investors worldwide. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/rgrdlaw
https://twitter.com/rgrdlaw
https://www.facebook.com/rgrdlaw


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
10:30pROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on..
BU
04:34pIMMUNOMEDICS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/01IMMUNOMEDICS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 ..
BU
02/01COHEN MILSTEIN SELLERS & TOLL PLLC : Announces Investigation of Immunomedics, In..
BU
01/30IMMUNOMEDICS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Ex..
PR
01/30SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action ..
PR
01/25IMMU CLASS ACTION : Rosen Law Firm Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Aga..
PR
01/18IMMUNOMEDICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
01/18IMMUNOMEDICS : FDA delays approval of Immunomedics' ADC for triple-negative brea..
AQ
01/18IMMUNOMEDICS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2,59 M
EBIT 2019 -249 M
Net income 2019 -275 M
Finance 2019 205 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1 006x
EV / Sales 2020 70,2x
Capitalization 2 815 M
Chart IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Immunomedics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 23,3 $
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Pehl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Behzad Aghazadeh Chairman
Usama Malik Chief Financial & Business Officer
Robert Iannone Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Morris Z. Rosenberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.0.56%2 815
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC12.47%26 138
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%24 533
LONZA GROUP10.64%20 931
INCYTE CORPORATION28.04%17 327
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.33.57%12 212
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.