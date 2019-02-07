Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Immunomedics, Inc. Securities

Robbins
Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a securities class
action case has been filed on behalf of purchasers of Immunomedics, Inc.
(NASDAQ:IMMU) common stock between August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018
(the “Class Period”) in the U.S. District Court for the District of New
Jersey, Odeh v. Immunomedics, Inc., No. 2:18-cv-17645, and is
assigned to Judge Arleo.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any
investor who purchased Immunomedics stock during the Class Period to
seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of
all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff
can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in
any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead
plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff or have questions
concerning your rights, please contact Mary Blasy of Robbins Geller at
800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or via e-mail at maryb@rgrdlaw.com.
Lead plaintiff motions must be filed with the court no later than 60
days from December 27, 2018, or by February 25, 2019.
The complaint charges Immunomedics and two senior executive officers
with violating the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by failing to inform
investors that the FDA had issued a Form 483 to Immunomedics between
August 6, 2018 and August 14, 2018 for a host of violations at its
Morris Plains, New Jersey drug substance manufacturing facility. Among
thirteen violations the FDA reported were “manipulation of bioburden
samples,” “misrepresentation” of the “integrity test procedure in a
batch record,” and “backdating of batch results, including dates of
analytical results.” As a result of this information being withheld from
investors, Immunomedics shares traded at artificially inflated prices
during the Class Period.
Robbins Geller recently obtained a plaintiff’s verdict in a securities
class action against another biotech company in federal court in Orange
County, California, with the jury finding that defendants committed
securities fraud and awarding shareholders up to $100 million in
damages. See https://www.rgrdlaw.com/news-item-Robbins-Geller-Announces-Verdict-in-Trial-Against-Puma-Biotechnology.html.
Robbins Geller is a national law firm representing investors in
securities litigation. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller
has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in
history. For five consecutive years, ISS Securities Class Action
Services has ranked the Firm in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report as one of
the top law firms in both the amount recovered for shareholders and the
total number of class action settlements. Robbins Geller attorneys have
helped shape the securities laws and recovered tens of billions of
dollars on behalf of aggrieved victims. Beyond securing financial
recoveries for defrauded investors, Robbins Geller also advocates for
corporate governance reforms, helping to improve the financial markets
for investors worldwide. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com
for more information.
