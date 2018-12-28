Log in
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
12/28 08:39:12 pm
15.13 USD   -0.46%
2013IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2012IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc.

12/28/2018 | 07:00pm CET

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) from August 23, 2018 through December 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Immunomedics investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Immunomedics class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1484.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the FDA cited Immunomedics in August 2018 for a host of violations observed at its Morris Plains, NJ facility. According to the complaint, these violations included the manipulation of bioburden samples, misrepresentation of an integrity test procedure in the batch record, and the backdating of batch records. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 25, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1484.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 36,9 M
EBIT 2019 -225 M
Net income 2019 -263 M
Finance 2019 253 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 79,8x
EV / Sales 2020 20,1x
Capitalization 3 195 M
Chart IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Immunomedics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 34,9 $
Spread / Average Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Pehl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Behzad Aghazadeh Chairman
Usama Malik Chief Financial & Business Officer
Robert Iannone Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Morris Z. Rosenberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.-5.94%3 195
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%25 565
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC14.79%22 243
LONZA GROUP-6.08%19 535
INCYTE CORPORATION-34.18%13 198
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.5.70%9 166
