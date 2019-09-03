Log in
Immunomedics, Inc.

IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.

(IMMU)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Reminds Investors Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

0
09/03/2019 | 02:59pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP reminds investors that purchasers of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQGM: IMMU) filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018. Immunomedics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Immunomedics' misconduct, click here.

Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Accused of Data Integrity Breach

According to the complaint, on December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com published an article, stating that "[t]he FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of violations – including its handling of a data integrity breach – observed at its Morris Plains, New Jersey, drug substance manufacturing facility between August 6 and 14." The breach purportedly included "manipulated bioburden samples, misrepresentations of in integrity test procedure in the batch record, and backdating of batch records, such as dates of analytical results." On December 20, 2018, Favus Institutional Research issued its own report discussing the data integrity breach. On this news, Immunomedics' stock fell 20% to close at $14.17 on December 20, 2018. The stock currently trades at $13.24.

Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6,98 M
EBIT 2019 -285 M
Net income 2019 -318 M
Finance 2019 58,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,77x
P/E ratio 2020 -8,37x
EV / Sales2019 343x
EV / Sales2020 38,8x
Capitalization 2 457 M
Chart IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Immunomedics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 24,50  $
Last Close Price 12,80  $
Spread / Highest target 213%
Spread / Average Target 91,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Pehl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Behzad Aghazadeh Chairman
Usama Malik Chief Financial & Business Officer
Robert Iannone Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Morris Z. Rosenberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.-10.30%2 457
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC33.55%30 393
LONZA GROUP37.34%26 216
INCYTE CORPORATION28.67%17 597
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%16 492
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION88.94%15 437
