Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Immunovia AB (publ)    0G8X   SE0006091997

IMMUNOVIA AB (PUBL)

(0G8X)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immunovia publ : Invitation to Immunovia's Update #4 on COVID-19 Company Response

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 10:58pm EDT

LUND, Sweden, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia invites you to a teleconference (in English) for all stakeholders and media on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 16:30 CET. Mats Grahn, CEO will present an update on the company's COVID-19 response as well as an update on the activities in preparation for the launch of IMMray™ PanCan-d and the prospective studies followed by a Q&A session.

For the live call, please call in a few minutes in advance. To attend, please dial-in at one of the numbers below and provide the conference code Immunovia to the operator:

Conference Dial in numbers:

Sweden: +46-(0)-8-50520424
USA:  +1-212-999 6659
Norway: +47-2-156 3318
Denmark: +45-3271-4573
France: +33-(0)-1-7099-4740
Netherlands: +31-(0)-20-708-5073
Germany: +49-(0)-30-3001-90612
Finland: +358-9-2319-5437
Spain: +34-91-787-0777
Austria: +43-(0)-1-25349-78223
UK (Standard International Access): +44-(0)-20-3003-2666

Conference Code: Immunovia

Immunovia Webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/immunovia/20200527_1/

For more information, please contact:
Julie Silber
Director of Investor Relations, Immunovia
Email: julie.silber@immunovia.com
Tel: +46-7-93-486-277

There will be an MP3-file available at Immunovia's webpage under Investors/Audio-Gallery (https://immunovia.com/investors/audio-gallery/) for those who want to listen to the telephone conference afterwards. The file will be available within two hours after the conference has ended.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently entering the final validation for sales start Q3 2020. When validated, IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/invitation-to-immunovia-s-update--4-on-covid-19-company-response,c3119387

The following files are available for download:

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-immunovias-update-4-on-covid-19-company-response-301064901.html

SOURCE Immunovia AB


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IMMUNOVIA AB (PUBL)
05/25IMMUNOVIA PUBL : Invitation to Immunovia's Update #4 on COVID-19 Company Respons..
AQ
05/13IMMUNOVIA PUBL : Provides Third Update During COVID-19 Pandemic
AQ
05/12IMMUNOVIA PUBL : Invitation to Immunovia's Update #3 on COVID-19 Company Respons..
AQ
05/08IMMUNOVIA PUBL : - Report from AGM
AQ
04/28IMMUNOVIA PUBL : Reports First Quarter Interim Report January - March 2020
AQ
04/22IMMUNOVIA PUBL : Invitation to presentation of Immunovia's interim report Januar..
AQ
04/08IMMUNOVIA PUBL : and Global Pharmaceutical Company Agree on Early Termination of..
AQ
04/03IMMUNOVIA PUBL : Kallelse till Årsstämma i Immunovia AB
AQ
04/01IMMUNOVIA PUBL : Takes Action During COVID-19 Pandemic and Remains Focused on La..
AQ
03/30IMMUNOVIA PUBL : Invitation to a Company Update on the COVID-19 Response
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group