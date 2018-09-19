Log in
IMMUPHARMA PLC (IMM)

IMMUPHARMA PLC (IMM)
OFFRE

ImmuPharma : Appointment of Joint Brokers

09/19/2018 | 08:13am CEST

19 September 2018

ImmuPharma PLC

('ImmuPharma' or the 'Company')

Appointment of Joint Brokers

ImmuPharma PLC (AIM: IMM.L), the specialist drug discovery and development company, is pleased to announce that it has, with immediate effect, appointed Stanford Capital Partners and SI Capital as joint brokers. They will work in conjunction with Northland Capital Partners who are the Company's NOMAD and broker.

Commenting on the announcement, Tim McCarthy, Chairman of ImmuPharma said:

'As per our recently announced corporate update, we are looking forward with confidence to the future progress of ImmuPharma. As part of our continued proactive investor relations strategy, we also look forward to working with Stanford Capital and SI Capital as part of our corporate advisory team.'

For further information please contact:

ImmuPharma plc (www.immupharma.co.uk)

+ 44 (0) 20 7152 4080

Tim McCarthy, Chairman

Lisa Baderoon, Head of Investor Relations

+ 44 (0) 7721 413496

Northland Capital Partners Limited (NOMAD & Joint Broker)
David Hignell, Dugald Carlean, Jamie Spotswood, Corporate FinanceRob Rees, Corporate Broking

Stanford Capital Partners (Joint Broker)

Patrick Claridge

Chris Coleman

SI Capital (Joint Broker)

Nick Emerson

+44 (0)20 3861 6625

+44 (0) 20 3815 8880

+44 (0) 1483 413500

Disclaimer

Immupharma plc published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 06:12:17 UTC
