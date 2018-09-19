ImmuPharma : Appointment of Joint Brokers

19 September 2018

ImmuPharma PLC

('ImmuPharma' or the 'Company')

Appointment of Joint Brokers

ImmuPharma PLC (AIM: IMM.L), the specialist drug discovery and development company, is pleased to announce that it has, with immediate effect, appointed Stanford Capital Partners and SI Capital as joint brokers. They will work in conjunction with Northland Capital Partners who are the Company's NOMAD and broker.

Commenting on the announcement, Tim McCarthy, Chairman of ImmuPharma said:

'As per our recently announced corporate update, we are looking forward with confidence to the future progress of ImmuPharma. As part of our continued proactive investor relations strategy, we also look forward to working with Stanford Capital and SI Capital as part of our corporate advisory team.'