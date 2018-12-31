ImmuPharma : Clinical Development Collaboration with Incanthera

31 December 2018

ImmuPharma PLC

('ImmuPharma' or the 'Company')

UPDATE ON NUCANT CANCER PROGRAMME

Clinical Development Collaboration with Incanthera

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE: IMM), the specialist drug discovery and development company provides an update on its clinical development collaboration agreement for its Nucant cancer programme, with Incanthera Limited ('Incanthera'), a specialistoncology development company.

As announced on 7 December 2018, ImmuPharma alongside Incanthera are making good progress in finalising the 'Definitive Licence Agreement'. It has been agreed between both companies to extend the exclusivity period, which was initially granted to 31 December 2018, to 31 March 2019, in order to finalise the remaining parts of the agreement.

It is now envisaged that the 'Definitive Licence Agreement' will be finalised in the first quarter of 2019 and as such, a further update on this collaboration will be announced in due course.

Commenting, Dimitri Dimitriou, ImmuPharma's Chief Executive Officer, said:

'We are working diligently with Incanthera's management team to finalise the last remaining parts to the 'Definitive Licence Agreement' and look forward to updating the market and shareholders in Q1 2019.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014. ('MAR')