ImmuPharma PLC    IMM

IMMUPHARMA PLC (IMM)
ImmuPharma : Clinical Development Collaboration with Incanthera

12/31/2018 | 08:24am CET

31 December 2018

ImmuPharma PLC

('ImmuPharma' or the 'Company')

UPDATE ON NUCANT CANCER PROGRAMME

Clinical Development Collaboration with Incanthera

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE: IMM), the specialist drug discovery and development company provides an update on its clinical development collaboration agreement for its Nucant cancer programme, with Incanthera Limited ('Incanthera'), a specialistoncology development company.

As announced on 7 December 2018, ImmuPharma alongside Incanthera are making good progress in finalising the 'Definitive Licence Agreement'. It has been agreed between both companies to extend the exclusivity period, which was initially granted to 31 December 2018, to 31 March 2019, in order to finalise the remaining parts of the agreement.

It is now envisaged that the 'Definitive Licence Agreement' will be finalised in the first quarter of 2019 and as such, a further update on this collaboration will be announced in due course.

Commenting, Dimitri Dimitriou, ImmuPharma's Chief Executive Officer, said:

'We are working diligently with Incanthera's management team to finalise the last remaining parts to the 'Definitive Licence Agreement' and look forward to updating the market and shareholders in Q1 2019.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014. ('MAR')

For further information please contact:

ImmuPharma plc (www.immupharma.com)

+ 44 (0) 207 152 4080

Dimitri Dimitriou, Chief Executive Officer

Lisa Baderoon, Head of Investor Relations

+ 44 (0) 7721 413496

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited (NOMAD)

Neil Baldwin

Vassil Kirtchev

Stanford Capital Partners (Joint Broker)

Patrick Claridge, John Howes

SI Capital (Joint Broker)

Nick Emerson

+44 (0)203 368 8974

+44 (0) 203 815 8880

+44 (0) 1483 413500

About Incanthera Limited

Incanthera Limited was formed in 2010 as a spin-out from the Institute of Cancer Therapeutics at Bradford University and is targeting the treatment of cancer through a portfolio of unique technologies. Having successfully commercialised its lead product in 2017, it is actively acquiring technologies to further enhance its portfolio of cancer therapeutics.For more information, please visit: www.incanthera.com

Disclaimer

Immupharma plc published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 07:23:05 UTC
