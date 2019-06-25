Immuron Directors Increase Shareholdings in the Company

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian biopharmaceutical company wishes to advise that two of its Directors, Mr Peter Anastasiou and Mr Daniel Pollock have recently acquired on-market 1,000,000 (25,000 ADS equivalent) and 145,000 (3,625 ADS equivalent) IMC fully paid ordinary shares (‘acquisitions’) respectively since May 2019.

The recent acquisitions made by Mr Peter Anastasiou and related entities take his effective ownership in the Company to 10.93% in voting power representing 17,836,144 IMC fully paid ordinary shares (445,904 ADS equivalent) as of today.

Immuron Director, Peter Anastasiou commented. “We have been committed to Immuron for the long haul and this recent investment demonstrates our confidence that CEO Gary Jacobs has got the strategy right. Travelan, a successful diarrhea preventative, which has been a good product for the Company over the past few years, has now been recognised as potentially a real company maker once through FDA and into US pharmaceutical sales pipelines. We definitely see this as a positive transition stage to growth for Immuron.”



ABOUT IMMURON:

Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of inflammatory mediated and infectious diseases. Immuron has a novel and safe technology platform with one commercial asset Travelan® generating revenue. Immuron’s lead clinical candidate, IMM-124E, is presently in Phase II trials in Severe Alcoholic Hepatitis (SAH) and Paediatric Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). The company now has plans to develop a U.S. registration dossier for IMM-124E for Travelers’ Diarrhea. Immuron’s second clinical-stage asset, IMM-529, targets Clostridium difficile Infections (CDI), and is presently in a clinical trial in CDI patients. These products together with the Company’s other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products currently under development targeting immune-related and infectious diseases are anticipated to meet pressing needs in the global immunotherapy market.

