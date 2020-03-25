Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immutep : AIPAC Global Webcast Slides

03/25/2020 | 08:53pm EDT

Immutep AIPAC Phase IIb Clinical Results

& Update Global Webcast Slides

Date & Time: Thursday, March 26th, 8am Australian Eastern Daylight Time / Wednesday, March 25th, 5pm US Eastern Daylight Time Following the event a replay of the webcast will be made available via http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138665

A replay of the webcast will also be made available at www.immutep.comfrom the day after the event.

(ASX: IMM, NASDAQ: IMMP)

Notice: Forward Looking Statements

The purpose of the presentation is to provide an update of the business of Immutep Limited ACN 009 237 889 (ASX:IMM; NASDAQ:IMMP). These slides have been prepared as a presentation aid only and the information they contain may require further explanation and/or clarification. Accordingly, these slides and the information they contain should be read in conjunction with past and future announcements made by Immutep and should not be relied upon as an independent source of information. Please refer to the Company's website and/or the Company's filings to the ASX and SEC for further information.

The views expressed in this presentation contain information derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information. Any forward looking statements in this presentation have been prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions which may prove incorrect and the current intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs about future events are subject to risks, uncertainties

and other factors, many of which are outside Immutep's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ

materially from assumptions or expectations expressed or implied in this presentation include known and unknown

risks. Because actual results could differ materially to assumptions made and Immutep's current intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs about the future, you are urged to view all forward looking statements contained in this presentation with caution.

Additionally, the INSIGHT investigator sponsored clinical trial described in this presentation is controlled by the lead investigator and therefore Immutep has no control over this clinical trial. This presentation should not be relied on as a recommendation or forecast by Immutep. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell shares in any jurisdiction.

2

Eftilagimod Alpha

(efti or IMP321)

Targeting LAG-3 / MHC II may lead to multiple therapeutics in numerous indications

IMMUNOSTIMULATION

APC Efti

Activator

APC

MHCII

Antagonistic

mAb

LAG525

LAG-3

Partnered with

T Cell

Immuno-oncology

Viral Infections

Combination Therapies

IMMUNOSUPPRESSION

Agonistic IMP761 mAb

LAG-3

Depleting

mAb

GSK'781

T Cell

Partnered with

Rheumatoid IBD Multiple

ArthritisSclerosis

4

Immutep Controlled Immunotherapy Pipeline (Oncology)*

Oncology

Program

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Late Stage(4)

Commercial

Rights

Metastatic Breast Cancer

(Chemo - IO)

AIPAC

Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (IO - IO) (1)

TACTI-002

Eftilagimod

Head and Neck Squamous

Cell Carcinoma (IO - IO) (1)

TACTI-002

Global Rights

Alpha

(efti or IMP321)

Solid Tumors (IO - IO) (2), (3)

APC activating

INSIGHT-004

soluble LAG-3

protein

Melanoma (IO - IO)

TACTI-mel

Solid Tumors (In situ

Immunization) (2)

INSIGHT

Metastatic Breast Cancer

(Chemo - IO)

Chinese Rights

Notes

  • Information in pipeline chart current as at 19 March 2020

5 (1)

In combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in non-small cell lung carcinoma ("NSCLC") or head and neck carcinoma ("HNSCC")

(3)

In combination with BAVENCIO® (avelumab)

(2)

INSIGHT Investigator Initiated Trial ("IIT") is controlled by lead investigator and therefore Immutep has no control over this clinical trial

(4)

Late stage refers to Phase IIb clinical trials or more clinically advanced clinical trials

Efti: a Pipeline in a Product

Efti has disruptive potential for oncology

  • First-in-ClassMHCII agonist
  • good safety profile
  • unique protective IP positioning (unlike ICI mAbs)

Trafficking of T cells to

tumors (CTLs)

Priming and activation

4

(APCs & T cells)

Efti (APC activator)

3

Infiltration of T cells

5 into tumors

(CTLs, endothelial cells)

  • encouraging efficacy data
  • low cost of goods
  • potential for use in various combination settings ->
    efti is a "pipeline in a product"

Cancer antigen presentation (dentritic cells/APCs)

Efti (APC activator)

2

6

Recognition of cancer

cells by T cells

(CTLs, cancer cells)

Chemotherapy

1

7

PD-1/PD-L1

Release of cancer

Killing of cancer

cell antigens

cells (Immune and

(cancer cell death)

cancer cells)

6

AIPAC Update

Efti positioning in HR+/HER2- MBC

Epidemiology:

  • 812,500 HR+/HER2- diagnoses per annum worldwide(1)
  • approximately 250,000 develop metastatic disease and are eligible to receive chemotherapy

Diagnosis of

Start of chemotherapy

metastatic disease

Endocrine therapy

Endocrine therapy

~40%

Weekly paclitaxel

+/- CD4/6 inhibitors

+/- CD4/6 inhibitors

SOC in the EU

~35%

~25%

Chemo 2

Chemo 3

Current Status:

Typical Patient Population in MBC:

  • despite all changes for early treatment lines no improvement for patients receiving first-line chemotherapy
  • taxane monotherapy widely used in first-line chemotherapy setting
  • no active IO approved / or in late-stage trials
  • number of pre-treatments have increased over recent years patients receive chemo at a later stage shortened expected benefit
  • expected that most patients starting with chemotherapy have:
    • visceral disease
    • usually 1 or 2 previous anti-cancer therapies

Notes

(1) Source: GlobalData 2019

MBC - metastatic breast cancer BC - breast Cancer

8

Efti: Clinical Development

AIPAC (Phase IIb)

AIPAC: Active Immunotherapy PAClitaxel in HER2-/ HR+ metastatic breast cancer (MBC)

Patients with

Phase IIb,

late stage

multinational,

HR+/HER2- MBC

randomised, double-

blind

Arm 1 - 114 patients:

paclitaxel + efti for 6 months + efti monotherapy thereafter

Arm 2 - 112 patients:

paclitaxel + placebo for 6 months + placebo monotherapy thereafter

Primary endpoints:

PFS

Secondary

endpoints: OS,

safety, ORR, QoL

Primary endpoint includes:

  • Assessment of Progression-Free Survival (PFS) including confidence intervals (note: no hypothesis testing), and,
  • Hazard Ratio: relative risk of progression compared to placebo;

Secondary endpoints include:

  • Overall Response rate (ORR) and Overall Survival (OS)
  • Biomarker and Immune Monitoring
  • Safety and tolerability

Fact sheet

  • Conducted in 7 EU countries
  • Local and blinded independent central read
  • LPI enrolled Jun 2019
  • Cut-offfor primary analysis 10th Jan 2020 (Data received 24th Mar 2020)
  1. OS data expected by end of 2020

9

Notes:

ORR - overall response rate, DCR - disease control rate, PFS - progression free survival, OS - overall survival, QoL - Quality of life

AIPAC Phase IIb Clinical Results

Baseline Characteristics

10

Paclitaxel + Efti

Paclitaxel + Placebo

N=114

N=112

Median age (range)

58 yrs (24-87)

61 yrs (35-79)

ECOG 0

60.5 %

62.5 %

% visceral disease

90.4 %

92.9 %

% pre-treated with CDK4/6 for met disease

43.9 %

42.9 %

One or more systemic therapies for metastatic disease

68.4 %

71.4 %

Tumor type (central pathology)

Luminal A

34.1 %*

36.7%*

Luminal B

48.8 %*

49.4%*

Monocytes at baseline < 0.25 x 109/L

21.9 %

19.8 %

Well balanced treatment groups

Very late stage disease and large proportion pre-treated with CDK4/6

* Reference number of patients different as not all patients were assessed centrally

AIPAC Phase IIb Clinical Results

Blinded independent investigator read (BICR)

Investigator Read

Chemo-immuno

Chemo-immuno

PFS estimates - primary analysis*

Paclitaxel + Efti

Paclitaxel +

BICR

N=114

Placebo N=112

HR [95 % CI ]

0.93 [0.67-1.30], p=0.341

Median in months [95 % CI ]

7.29 [6.64-7.46]

7.29 [5.52-7.46]

Mean in months [SE]

7.12 [0.37]

6.64 [0.38]

% progression free at 6 months

63 % [52%-71%]

54 % [43%-63%]

PFS estimates - primary analysis*

Paclitaxel + Efti

Paclitaxel +

Investigator Read

N=114

Placebo N=112

HR [95 % CI ]

0.92 [0.69-1.23], p=0.305

Median in months [95 % CI ]

7.16 [5.65-7.39]

6.70 [5.52-7.33]

Mean in months [SE]

6.81 [0.33]

6.30 [0.31]

% progression free at 6 months

57 % [47%-66%]

54 % [43%-63%]

11

Effect on PFS as long as paclitaxel is given together with efti

AIPAC Phase IIb Clinical Results

Subgroup 1 - low monocytes - PFS

Progression free survival estimates per

Paclitaxel + Efti

Paclitaxel + Placebo

Hazard Ratio [95 CI]; p-value

subgroup

Median, months

Median in months

low (<0.25 x 109/L) monocytes at baseline

BICR

7.29

5.45

0.61 [ 0.29-1.15]; p=0.084

Investigator Read

7.46

5.16

0.44 [0.21-0.90]; p=0.012

  • Low monocyte counts (i.e. compromised innate immunity) fit with mechanism of action of efti and are very interesting for other studies e.g. TACTI-002
  • Differences in subgroups confirmed both by BICR and investigator read

12

AIPAC Phase IIb Clinical Results

Subgroup 2 - luminal B - PFS

Progression free survival estimates per

Paclitaxel + Efti

Paclitaxel + Placebo

Hazard Ratio [95 CI]; p-value

subgroup

Median, months

Median in months

luminal B type

BICR

7.29

5.45

0.65 [0.38-1.11]; p=0.058

Investigator Read

7.20

5.55

0.72 [0.45-1.15]; p=0.081

  • Luminal B (more aggressive tumor growth subtype): an interesting observation indicating that fast growing tumors (e.g. NSCLC in TACTI-002) are better targets for APC activators like efti
  • Differences in subgroups confirmed both by BICR and investigator read

13

AIPAC Phase IIb Clinical Results

Subgroups - summary - PFS

Compelling results observed in multiple patient subgroup populations

  • Meaningful differences in different subgroups (Note: phase II studies are not powered to show statistical significance for subgroups!)
  • Besides the two subgroups and the low ECOG performance status (see details below) there are more interesting subgroups like age, BMI etc.

Progression free survival estimates per

Paclitaxel + Efti

Paclitaxel + Placebo

Hazard Ratio [95 CI]; p-value

subgroup

Median, months

Median in months

lower performance status at baseline

BICR

7.13

6.67

0.76 [0.43-1.35]; p=0.178

Investigator Read

6.64

5.52

0.67 [0.42-1.09]; p=0.057

  • Luminal B and low monocyte count sub-groups fit well with mechanism of action of efti and are very interesting for other studies e.g. TACTI-002
  • Differences in subgroups confirmed by BICR and investigator read
  • Further analysis (Cox model) will be carried out

14

AIPAC Phase IIb Clinical Results

Efficacy improvement observed from efti compared to placebo in terms of ORR

BOR acc. to RECIST 1.1 by BICR

Paclitaxel + Efti

Paclitaxel +

N=114

Placebo

N=112

Complete Response

0.9 %

1.8 %

Partial response

47.4 %

36.6 %

Stable disease

36.8 %

37.5 %

Progressive Disease

8.8 %

18.8 %

Non-evaluable

6.1 %

5.4%

Overall Response Rate

48.3%

38.4%

Disease Control Rate

85.1 %

75.9%

  • In efti group higher response rate and fewer pts with immediate progression
  • Response rate (38.4 %) of placebo group is relatively high compared to historical data
  • Disease Control Rate (85.1 %) and Response rate (48.3 %) in efti group is consistent with previously reported data
  • Combination therapy was safe & well tolerated

15

AIPAC Phase IIb Clinical Results

Conclusions

  • Combination therapy was safe and well tolerated
  • In efti group higher response rate and fewer patients with immediate progression
  • In the first months together with paclitaxel, improvement of delay in progression
  • Interesting subgroups (low monocyte count, luminal B, etc.) to be investigated further
  • Immutep will pursue regulatory interaction to outline next steps in MBC

16

Outlook

Update on Other Ongoing Efti Studies

TACTI-002 Phase II Study

INSIGHT-004

  • 74 patients enrolled at 12 sites in AU, ES, UK and US
  • ORR in HNSCC and 1st line NSCLC highly encouraging compared to pembrolizumab monotherapy
  • Further data expected in the course of 2020
  • Recruitment progressing well

Study - Part*

Stage 1 (N)

Stage 2 (N)

Actual/target

target

Part A - 1st line

17/17

16/19

NSCLC

Part B - 2nd line

17/23

-/13

NSCLC

Part C - 2nd line

18/18

6/19

met. HNSCC

  • Cohort 1 - fully recruited
  • Cohort 2 - 2/6 pts recruited

AIPAC-002

  • IND approved & open for FDA interaction in MBC
  • Planning continuing pending further analysis of
    AIPAC

TACTI-mel

  • CSR in preparation

COVID update: TACTI-mel & AIPAC not affected as data already monitored, recruitment for TACTI-002 continues

  • monitoring strategy is under discussion with CRO limited impact on Immutep's clinical activities

18

2020 Outlook*

Upcoming news 2020 (est):

  • Further AIPAC data e.g. OS
  • NSCLC 1st line - more data from Stages 1 and 2 from TACTI-002 throughout 2020
  • HNSCC 2nd line - initial data from Stages 1 and 2 from TACTI-002 throughout 2020
  • NSCLC 2nd line - initial data from Stage 1 from TACTI-002 throughout 2020
  • Combination with avelumab - initial data from Phase I trial throughout 2020
  • Regulatory progress
  • Update from partnered programs with GSK and Novartis
  • Updates from efti partnerships
  • IMP761 updates

*The actual timing of future data readouts may differ from expected timing shown above. These dates are provided on a calendar year basis.

19

Thank you!

Disclaimer

Immutep Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 00:52:02 UTC
