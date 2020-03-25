Immutep : AIPAC Global Webcast Slides
Immutep AIPAC Phase IIb Clinical Results
& Update Global Webcast Slides
Targeting LAG-3 / MHC II may lead to multiple therapeutics in numerous indications
IMMUNOSTIMULATION
APC
Efti
Activator
APC
MHCII
Antagonistic
mAb
LAG525
LAG-3
Partnered with
T Cell
Immuno-oncology
Viral Infections
Combination Therapies
IMMUNOSUPPRESSION
Agonistic
IMP761 mAb
LAG-3
Depleting
mAb
GSK'781
T Cell
Partnered with
Rheumatoid IBD Multiple
Arthritis
Sclerosis
Immutep Controlled Immunotherapy Pipeline (Oncology)*
Program
Preclinical
Phase I
Phase II
Late Stage
( 4)
Commercial
Rights
Metastatic Breast Cancer
(Chemo - IO)
AIPAC
Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (IO - IO)
(1)
TACTI-002
Eftilagimod
Head and Neck Squamous
Cell Carcinoma (IO - IO)
(1)
TACTI-002
Global Rights
Alpha
(efti or IMP321)
Solid Tumors (IO - IO)
(2), (3)
APC activating
INSIGHT-004
soluble LAG-3
protein
Melanoma (IO - IO)
TACTI-mel
Solid Tumors (In situ
Immunization)
(2)
INSIGHT
Metastatic Breast Cancer
(Chemo - IO)
Chinese Rights
Notes
Information in pipeline chart current as at 19 March 2020
5 (1)
In combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in non-small cell lung carcinoma ("NSCLC") or head and neck carcinoma ("HNSCC")
(3)
In combination with BAVENCIO® (avelumab)
(2)
INSIGHT Investigator Initiated Trial ("IIT") is controlled by lead investigator and therefore Immutep has no control over this clinical trial
(4)
Late stage refers to Phase IIb clinical trials or more clinically advanced clinical trials
Efti: a Pipeline in a Product
Efti has disruptive potential for oncology
First-in-Class MHCII agonist
good safety profile
unique protective IP positioning (unlike ICI mAbs)
Trafficking of T cells to
tumors (CTLs)
Priming and activation
4
(APCs & T cells)
Efti (APC activator)
3
Infiltration of T cells
5 into tumors
(CTLs, endothelial cells)
encouraging efficacy data
low cost of goods
potential for use in various combination settings ->
efti is a "pipeline in a product"
Cancer antigen presentation (dentritic cells/APCs)
Efti (APC activator)
2
6
Recognition of cancer
cells by T cells
(CTLs, cancer cells)
Chemotherapy
1
7
PD-1/PD-L1
Release of cancer
Killing of cancer
cell antigens
cells (Immune and
(cancer cell death)
cancer cells)
6
Efti positioning in HR
+/HER2 - MBC
Epidemiology:
812,500 HR +/HER2 - diagnoses per annum worldwide (1)
approximately 250,000 develop metastatic disease and are eligible to receive chemotherapy
Diagnosis of
Start of chemotherapy
metastatic disease
Endocrine therapy
Endocrine therapy
~40%
Weekly paclitaxel
+/- CD4/6 inhibitors
+/- CD4/6 inhibitors
SOC in the EU
~35%
~25%
Current Status:
Typical Patient Population in MBC:
despite all changes for early treatment lines → no improvement for patients receiving first-line chemotherapy
taxane monotherapy widely used in first-line chemotherapy setting
no active IO approved / or in late-stage trials
number of pre-treatments have increased over recent years → patients receive chemo at a later stage → shortened expected benefit
expected that most patients starting with chemotherapy have:
visceral disease
usually 1 or 2 previous anti-cancer therapies
Notes
(1) Source: GlobalData 2019
MBC - metastatic breast cancer BC - breast Cancer
8
Efti: Clinical Development
AIPAC (Phase IIb)
AIPAC: Active Immunotherapy PAClitaxel in HER2
-/ HR + metastatic breast cancer (MBC)
Patients with
Phase IIb,
late stage
multinational,
HR+/HER2- MBC
randomised, double-
blind
Arm 1 - 114 patients
:
paclitaxel + efti for 6 months + efti monotherapy thereafter
Arm 2 - 112 patients
:
paclitaxel + placebo for 6 months + placebo monotherapy thereafter
Primary endpoints:
PFS
Secondary
endpoints: OS,
safety, ORR, QoL
Primary endpoint includes:
Assessment of Progression-Free Survival (PFS) including confidence intervals (note: no hypothesis testing), and,
Hazard Ratio: relative risk of progression compared to placebo;
Secondary endpoints include:
Overall Response rate (ORR) and Overall Survival (OS)
Biomarker and Immune Monitoring
Safety and tolerability
Fact sheet
Conducted in 7 EU countries
Local and blinded independent central read
LPI enrolled Jun 2019
Cut-offfor primary analysis 10th Jan 2020 (Data received 24 th Mar 2020)
OS data expected by end of 2020
9
Notes:
ORR - overall response rate, DCR - disease control rate, PFS - progression free survival, OS - overall survival, QoL - Quality of life
AIPAC Phase IIb Clinical Results
Baseline Characteristics
Paclitaxel + Efti
Paclitaxel + Placebo
N=114
N=112
Median age (range)
58 yrs (24-87)
61 yrs (35-79)
ECOG 0
60.5 %
62.5 %
% visceral disease
90.4 %
92.9 %
% pre-treated with CDK4/6 for met disease
43.9 %
42.9 %
One or more systemic therapies for metastatic disease
68.4 %
71.4 %
Tumor type (central pathology)
Luminal A
34.1 %*
36.7%*
Luminal B
48.8 %*
49.4%*
Monocytes at baseline < 0.25 x 10
9/L
21.9 %
19.8 %
• Well balanced treatment groups
• Very late stage disease and large proportion pre-treated with CDK4/6
* Reference number of patients different as not all patients were assessed centrally
AIPAC Phase IIb Clinical Results
Blinded independent investigator read (BICR)
Investigator Read
Chemo-immuno
Chemo-immuno
PFS estimates - primary analysis*
Paclitaxel + Efti
Paclitaxel +
BICR
N=114
Placebo N=112
HR [95 % CI ]
0.93 [0.67-1.30], p=0.341
Median in months [95 % CI ]
7.29 [6.64-7.46]
7.29 [5.52-7.46]
Mean in months [SE]
7.12 [0.37]
6.64 [0.38]
% progression free at 6 months
63 % [52%-71%]
54 % [43%-63%]
PFS estimates - primary analysis*
Paclitaxel + Efti
Paclitaxel +
Investigator Read
N=114
Placebo N=112
HR [95 % CI ]
0.92 [0.69-1.23], p=0.305
Median in months [95 % CI ]
7.16 [5.65-7.39]
6.70 [5.52-7.33]
Mean in months [SE]
6.81 [0.33]
6.30 [0.31]
% progression free at 6 months
57 % [47%-66%]
54 % [43%-63%]
11
Effect on PFS as long as paclitaxel is given together with efti
AIPAC Phase IIb Clinical Results
Subgroup 1 - low monocytes - PFS
Progression free survival estimates per
Paclitaxel + Efti
Paclitaxel + Placebo
Hazard Ratio [95 CI]; p-value
subgroup
Median, months
Median in months
low (<0.25 x 10
9/L) monocytes at baseline
BICR
7.29
5.45
0.61 [ 0.29-1.15]; p=0.084
Investigator Read
7.46
5.16
0.44 [0.21-0.90]; p=0.012
Low monocyte counts (i.e. compromised innate immunity) fit with mechanism of action of efti and are very interesting for other studies e.g. TACTI-002
Differences in subgroups confirmed both by BICR and investigator read
AIPAC Phase IIb Clinical Results
Subgroup 2 - luminal B - PFS
Progression free survival estimates per
Paclitaxel + Efti
Paclitaxel + Placebo
Hazard Ratio [95 CI]; p-value
subgroup
Median, months
Median in months
luminal B type
BICR
7.29
5.45
0.65 [0.38-1.11]; p=0.058
Investigator Read
7.20
5.55
0.72 [0.45-1.15]; p=0.081
Luminal B (more aggressive tumor growth subtype): an interesting observation indicating that fast growing tumors (e.g. NSCLC in TACTI-002) are better targets for APC activators like efti
Differences in subgroups confirmed both by BICR and investigator read
AIPAC Phase IIb Clinical Results
Subgroups - summary - PFS
Compelling results observed in multiple patient subgroup populations
Meaningful differences in different subgroups (Note: phase II studies are not powered to show statistical significance for subgroups!)
Besides the two subgroups and the low ECOG performance status (see details below) there are more interesting subgroups like age, BMI etc.
Progression free survival estimates per
Paclitaxel + Efti
Paclitaxel + Placebo
Hazard Ratio [95 CI]; p-value
subgroup
Median, months
Median in months
lower performance status at baseline
BICR
7.13
6.67
0.76 [0.43-1.35]; p=0.178
Investigator Read
6.64
5.52
0.67 [0.42-1.09]; p=0.057
Luminal B and low monocyte count sub-groups fit well with mechanism of action of efti and are very interesting for other studies e.g. TACTI-002
Differences in subgroups confirmed by BICR and investigator read
Further analysis (Cox model) will be carried out
AIPAC Phase IIb Clinical Results
Efficacy improvement observed from efti compared to placebo in terms of ORR
BOR acc. to RECIST 1.1 by BICR
Paclitaxel + Efti
Paclitaxel +
N=114
Placebo
N=112
Complete Response
0.9 %
1.8 %
Partial response
47.4 %
36.6 %
Stable disease
36.8 %
37.5 %
Progressive Disease
8.8 %
18.8 %
Non-evaluable
6.1 %
5.4%
Overall Response Rate
48.3%
38.4%
Disease Control Rate
85.1 %
75.9%
In efti group higher response rate and fewer pts with immediate progression
Response rate (38.4 %) of placebo group is relatively high compared to historical data
Disease Control Rate (85.1 %) and Response rate (48.3 %) in efti group is consistent with previously reported data
Combination therapy was safe & well tolerated
AIPAC Phase IIb Clinical Results
Conclusions
Combination therapy was safe and well tolerated
In efti group higher response rate and fewer patients with immediate progression
In the first months together with paclitaxel, improvement of delay in progression
Interesting subgroups (low monocyte count, luminal B, etc.) to be investigated further
Immutep will pursue regulatory interaction to outline next steps in MBC
16
Update on Other Ongoing Efti Studies
TACTI-002 Phase II Study
INSIGHT-004
74 patients enrolled at 12 sites in AU, ES, UK and US
ORR in HNSCC and 1 st line NSCLC highly encouraging compared to pembrolizumab monotherapy
Further data expected in the course of 2020
Recruitment progressing well
Study - Part*
Stage 1 (N)
Stage 2 (N)
Actual/target
target
Part A - 1st line
17/17
16/19
NSCLC
Part B - 2nd line
17/23
-/13
NSCLC
Part C - 2nd line
18/18
6/19
met. HNSCC
Cohort 1 - fully recruited
Cohort 2 - 2/6 pts recruited
AIPAC-002
IND approved & open for FDA interaction in MBC
Planning continuing pending further analysis of
AIPAC
TACTI-mel
COVID update: TACTI-mel & AIPAC not affected as data already monitored, recruitment for TACTI-002 continues
monitoring strategy is under discussion with CRO → limited impact on Immutep's clinical activities
18
Upcoming news 2020 (est):
Further AIPAC data e.g. OS
NSCLC 1st line - more data from Stages 1 and 2 from TACTI-002 throughout 2020
HNSCC 2nd line - initial data from Stages 1 and 2 from TACTI-002 throughout 2020
NSCLC 2nd line - initial data from Stage 1 from TACTI-002 throughout 2020
Combination with avelumab - initial data from Phase I trial throughout 2020
Regulatory progress
Update from partnered programs with GSK and Novartis
Updates from efti partnerships
IMP761 updates
*The actual timing of future data readouts may differ from expected timing shown above. These dates are provided on a calendar year basis.
