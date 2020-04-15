Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Immutep Limited    IMM   AU000000IMM6

IMMUTEP LIMITED

(IMM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immutep : Advances Cell Line Development for IMP761

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 07:56pm EDT

ASX/Media Announcement

Immutep Advances Cell Line Development for IMP761

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - April 16, 2020 - Immutep Limited(ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce that Batavia Biosciences, its manufacturing partner for its preclinical candidate, IMP761, has made significant progress in the cell line development for the product candidate which is an immunosuppressive agonist antibody to LAG-3.

Using its STEP®-mAb technology, Batavia Biosciences has developed a pharmaceutical-grade, stable CHO cell line that produces significantly high product yields of IMP761. The Company will now complete the preparations for the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) process compliance development phase, ahead of clinical testing of the compound in autoimmune disease.

Immutep reported encouraging preclinical results from its studies of IMP761 in early 2019. The in vivo studies showed that IMP761 decreases inflammatory T cell infiltration induced by intra-dermal injection of an antigen. As a targeted immunosuppressive antibody, IMP761 has the potential to address the root cause of autoimmune diseases by specifically silencing the autoimmune memory T cells accumulating at the disease site which express LAG-3 as an exhaustion marker after being repeatedly stimulated with dominant self- peptides at the disease site. These findings were published in the peer-reviewedpaperin the Journal of Immunology, in January 2020.

Batavia Biosciences' CEO, Menzo Havenga Ph.D., said: "We are pleased that our STEP®-mAbproves its value in the development of this important IgG4-based LAG-3immunotherapy product, IMP761."

Immutep CEO, Marc Voigt stated: "IMP761 is the first agonist antibody that targets the immune checkpoint LAG-3 for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis. The cell line which was developed seems to be highly potent and we are excited to be moving closer to clinical testing of this promising product candidate to treat the root cause of autoimmune diseases."

About Immutep

Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximize value to shareholders. Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the United States.

Immutep Limited, Level 12, 95 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

ABN: 90 009 237 889

Immutep's current lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha ("efti" or "IMP321"), a soluble LAG-3 protein (LAG-3Ig) based on the LAG-3 immune control mechanism. This mechanism plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. Efti is currently in a Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT02614833); a Phase II clinical trial being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as "MSD" outside the United States and Canada) referred to as TACTI-002 to evaluate a combination of efti with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in several different solid tumours (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT03625323); a Phase I clinical trial being conducted in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc. referred to as INSIGHT-004 to evaluate a combination of efti with avelumab (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT03252938); and a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT02676869).

Additional LAG-3 products, including antibodies, for immune response modulation in autoimmunity and cancer are being developed by Immutep's large pharmaceutical partners. Immutep is also developing an agonist of LAG-3 (IMP761) for autoimmune disease.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.immutep.comor by contacting:

Australian Investors/Media:

Catherine Strong, Citadel-MAGNUS

+61 (0)406 759 268; cstrong@citadelmagnus.com

U.S. Media:

Garth Russell, LifeSci Advisors

+1 (646) 876-3613; garth@lifesciadvisors.com

This announcement was authorised for release by the board of Immutep Limited.

Immutep Limited, Level 12, 95 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

ABN: 90 009 237 889

Disclaimer

Immutep Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 23:55:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IMMUTEP LIMITED
07:56pIMMUTEP : Advances Cell Line Development for IMP761
PU
04/13IMMUTEP : TACTI-002 Data Presentation at the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting 2020
PU
04/09IMMUTEP : Partner, EOC Pharma, Continues to Advance Efti in Breast Cancer
AQ
04/07IMMUTEP : Partner, EOC Pharma, Continues to Advance Efti in Breast Cancer
PU
03/26IMMUTEP : JonesTrading - AIPAC Setback Leaves a Mark on Efti's Otherwise Impecca..
PU
03/26GOETZPARTNERS SECURITIES - EFTI BREA : Down certainly not out
PU
03/25IMMUTEP : AIPAC Global Webcast Slides
PU
03/25IMMUTEP : Reports Supportive Efficacy Data from the Phase IIb AIPAC Study, Overa..
AQ
03/24Immutep Reports Supportive Efficacy Data from the Phase IIb AIPAC Study; Over..
GL
03/19Immutep's Partner, EOC Pharma, Reports Completion of Recruitment of Phase I S..
GL
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18,3 M
EBIT 2020 -16,5 M
Net income 2020 -16,1 M
Finance 2020 7,46 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,25x
P/E ratio 2021 2,36x
EV / Sales2020 3,12x
EV / Sales2021 -0,65x
Capitalization 64,6 M
Chart IMMUTEP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Immutep Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUTEP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,32  AUD
Last Close Price 0,17  AUD
Spread / Highest target 93,9%
Spread / Average Target 93,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 93,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Voigt Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Russell John Howard Non-Executive Chairman
Deanne Miller COO, Secretary & General Counsel
David Fang Finance Director & Assistant Secretary
Frédéric Triebel Chief Scientific Officer & Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUTEP LIMITED0.00%34
LONZA GROUP16.53%31 791
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-18.13%24 389
CELLTRION, INC.-1.82%23 764
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.8.34%21 366
INCYTE CORPORATION0.79%19 787
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group