Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Immutep Limited    IMM   AU000000IMM6

IMMUTEP LIMITED

(IMM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immutep : Announces Data Presentations at Upcoming Industry Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 07:51pm EDT

ASX/Media Release (Code: ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP)

Immutep Announces Data Presentations at Upcoming Industry Conferences

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - October 10, 2019 - Immutep Limited(ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that clinical data on the Company's lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha ("efti" or "IMP321"), a soluble LAG-3Ig fusion protein based on the LAG-3 immune control mechanism, will be presented at two industry conferences in October and November 2019.

Conference:

World Immunotherapy Congress as part of Festival of Biologics 2019

Dates:

October 15-17, 2019 (Tuesday, 15th October/ 2.50 p.m. CET)

Venue:

Basel Congress Centre, Basel, Switzerland

Presentation Title:

A soluble LAG-3 protein (eftilagimod alpha) with an anti-PD-1 antibody

(pembrolizumab): a new combination in immuno-oncology - mature results of

TACTI-mel

Presenter:

Frédéric Triebel, CSO & CMO of Immutep

Conference:

34th Annual Meeting of the

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)

Dates:

November 6-10, 2019 (Friday, November 8th, 7.00am - 8.00pm EST)

Venue:

Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center in National Harbor, 201 Waterfront St,

Forest Heights, MD 20745, USA

Title:

Initial results from a Phase II study (TACTI-002) in non-small cell lung cancer, or

head and neck cancer patients receiving eftilagimod alpha (LAG-3 fusion protein)

and pembrolizumab

Poster Number:

343

Authors:

J. Peguero, E. Felip, B. Doger, M. Marjem, E. Carcereny, T. Clay, P. Bajaj, M. Krebs, F.

Triebel

All presentations will be made available on the Company's website at http://www.immutep.com/investors- media/presentations.html

About Immutep

Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximize value to shareholders. Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the United States.

Immutep's current lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha ("efti" or "IMP321"), a soluble LAG-3Ig fusion protein based on the LAG-3 immune control mechanism, is a best-and-first-in-class MHC II agonist. This mechanism plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. Efti is currently in a Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC; a Phase II clinical trial being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as "MSD" outside the United States and Canada) referred to as TACTI-002 (Two ACTive Immunotherapies) to evaluate a combination of efti with KEYTRUDA® (or pembrolizumab, an anti-PD-1 therapy) in several different solid tumours (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT03625323); a Phase I clinical trial being conducted in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc. referred to as INSIGHT-004 to evaluate a combination of efti with avelumab (clinical trials.gov identifier NCT03252938); and a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT02676869). Immutep is also developing a LAG-3 agonist monoclonal antibody for autoimmune diseases (IMP761) that is currently in preclinical development.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.immutep.comor by contacting:

U.S. Investors:

Jay Campbell, Chief Business Officer, Immutep Limited +1 (917) 860-9404;jay.campbell@immutep.com

Garth Russell, LifeSci Advisors

+1 (646) 876-3613; garth@lifesciadvisors.com

Australian Investors/Media:

Matthew Gregorowski, Citadel-MAGNUS

+61 2 8234 0105; mgregorowski@citadelmagnus.com

Disclaimer

Immutep Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 23:50:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMMUTEP LIMITED
09/26IMMUTEP : goetzpartners securities - Positive interim analysis for TACTI-002
PU
09/25IMMUTEP : Announces Expansion of Part A of TACTI-002 Phase II Clinical Trial due..
PU
09/22IMMUTEP : to Receive £4M Milestone Payment from GSK
PU
09/16IMMUTEP : Announces Japanese Patent Grant for LAG525 Antibody
PU
08/21IMMUTEP : Granted European Patent for Eftilagimod Alpha in Cancer
PU
08/20IMMUTEP : Appendix 4E & 2019 Full Year Statutory Accounts
PU
08/05IMMUTEP : Completes A$6M Entitlement Offer
PU
07/29IMMUTEP LIMITED : - Operational Update
AQ
07/26Operational Update
GL
07/11IMMUTEP LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.021 AUD for 11.8 existing shares
FA
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 48,2 M
EBIT 2020 -22,3 M
Net income 2020 -22,3 M
Finance 2020 97,1 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,00x
EV / Sales2021 0,40x
Capitalization 96,9 M
Chart IMMUTEP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Immutep Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUTEP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,08  AUD
Last Close Price 0,03  AUD
Spread / Highest target 212%
Spread / Average Target 212%
Spread / Lowest Target 212%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Voigt Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Russell John Howard Non-Executive Chairman
Deanne Miller COO, Secretary & General Counsel
David Fang Finance Director & Assistant Secretary
Frédéric Triebel Chief Scientific Officer & Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUTEP LIMITED-13.70%63
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.24.41%28 313
LONZA GROUP27.80%24 318
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%19 242
INCYTE CORPORATION17.06%16 010
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.42.76%13 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group