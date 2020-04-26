Immutep : IMM - Trading Halt

The securities of Immutep Limited ('IMM') will be placed in trading halt at the request of IMM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.

27 April 2020

Corey Lian

ASX Limited

Level 6, Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

By email: tradinghaltssydney@asx.com.auand corey.lian@asx.com.au

Dear Corey

Immutep Limited (ASX:IMM) - request for trading halt

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Immutep Limited ACN 009 237 889 (ASX: IMM) (Company) requests an immediate trading halt be granted by ASX in respect of its ordinary shares from the commencement of trading on 27 April 2020.

The Company is requesting the trading halt pending an announcement by the Company in relation to a proposed capital raising to be conducted by the Company by way of an institutional placement (Placement).

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, the Company provides the following information:

Reason for trading halt : the trading halts are requested to allow the Placement to take place in an orderly fashion. Duration of the trading halt : The Company requests that the trading halts continue until such time as it makes an announcement to the market in relation to the outcome of the Placement. Termination of the trading halt : The Company anticipates that the trading halt will cease upon it announcing the outcome of the Placement. No reason : The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted by ASX. Further information : The Company is not aware of any further information which needs to be disclosed to the market at the time of seeking the trading halt.

This request has been authorised for release to ASX by the board of directors of Immutep Limited.

Yours faithfully

Deanne Miller

Company Secretary

Immutep Limited