Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Immutep Limited    IMM   AU000000IMM6

IMMUTEP LIMITED

(IMM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immutep : INSIGHT Trial - Poster - ASCO 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 08:06am EDT

#3099: Open-label, phase I study evaluating feasibility and safety of subcutaneous IMP321 (a soluble LAG-3 protein, eftilagimod alpha) combined with avelumab in advanced stage solid tumor entities: results from stratum D of the INSIGHT platform trial

Thorsten O. Goetze1,2,3, Daniel W. Mueller1,3, Mohammad-Reza Rafiyan2, Dragan Kiselicki2, Regina Eickhoff3, Elke Jäger2, Salah-EddinAl-Batran1,3

1Krankenhaus Nordwest, University Cancer Center Frankfurt, Frankfurt, Germany; 2Krankenhaus Nordwest, Frankfurt, Germany;

3 Institut für Klinische Krebsforschung IKF GmbH am Krankenhaus Nordwest, Frankfurt, Germany

Background

Stratum D of the INSIGHT platform trial investigates the feasibility and safety of s.c. application of IMP321 (eftilagimod alpha) combined with the PD-L1 inhibitor avelumab in advanced stage solid tumors. The MHC class II agonist IMP321 activates antigen- presenting cells followed by CD8 T-cell activation. The addition of avelumab aims at enhancing activity by combining IMP321's activating effects on immune cells with the release of immune inhibitory effects caused by interruption of the PD-1/PD-L1 axis.

Figure 1: Study Design

Table 1: Patient overview

Pat-ID

Cohort Indication

Last prior

PD-L1 staining/ MSI/

No of

Best

PFS

OS

therapy

molecular markes

cycles response (months) (months)

001-017

Cohort 1 Adenocarcinoma

1st line FLOT

PD-L1: nk, MSS

5

PD

2

11+

stomach

001-018

Cohort 1 Adenocarcinoma

Gem/Cis additive

PD-L1: CPS 80%, MSS

3

PD

2

2

gallbladder

3rd line TAS-102

001-019

Cohort 1 Adenocarcinoma

PD-L1: nk; Pan-RAS wt

4

PD

2

6

right colon

3rd line TAS-102

001-020

Cohort 1 Adenocarcinoma

PD-L1: nk; Pan-RAS and

4

PD

2

9+

rectum

BRAF wt

001-021

Cohort 1 Adenocarcinoma

na

PD-L1:TPS 1%, CPS 2%;

16+

PR

7+

7+

right colon

MSI high (Lynch-Syndrome)

001-022

Cohort 1 Pleural

na

Nk

14+

PR

7+

7+

mesothelioma

001-023

Cohort 2 Squamous cell

def. RCTx

PD-L1: CPS 30%

3

SD

4+

4+

esophagus

carbo/pacli

carcinoma

(56 Gy)

001-024

Cohort 2 Squamous cell

def. RCTx (5-FU+

PD-L1: TPS 50%

4+

PR

3+

3+

anal carcinoma

mitomoycin C)

001-025

Cohort 2 Adenocarcinoma

2nd line pacli/ram

PD-L1: TPS 30%, CPS 40%

4+

PR

2+

2+

GEJ Typ III

001-026

Cohort 2 Squamous cell

def. RCTx

PD-L1 negative, MSS

2+

nd*

1+

1+

cervix carcinoma

(cisplatin)

001-027

Cohort 2 Adenocarcinoma

2nd line FOLFIRI

PD-L1: CPS 80%, MSS

2+

nd*

1+

1+

GEJ Typ II

2nd line FOLFIRI

001-028

Cohort 2 Adenocarcinoma

PD-L1: nk, MSS, RAS and

1+

nd*

1+

1+

rectum

BRAF wt

* response assessment not yet performed; + continuing and respective endpoint not yet reached

Methods

This investigator-initiated phase I trial consists of four strata: intratumoral (A) or intraperitoneal IMP321 (B); s.c. IMP321 with SOC (C) or with PD-L1 inhibition (D). This poster focuses on Stratum D. Patients (pts) receive 800mg avelumab i.v. q2w along with s.c. IMP321 injections (6mg IMP321 in cohort 1 and 30mg IMP321 in cohort 2). 12 pts were planned to be enrolled in stratum D: 6 pts in cohort 1 and 6 pts in cohort 2. Primary endpoint is safety.

Results

Recruitment of Stratum D was completed in April 2020 with 12 enrolled pts (6 in cohort 1 and 6 in cohort 2). Pts were/are treated for different tumor indications (Table 1). So far, no dose limiting toxicities (DLTs) occurred. 6 serious adverse events (SAEs) were reported in Stratum D, none of them related to any of the study drugs: 3 SAEs in 2 pts of cohort 1 (1 acute kidney injury grade 5 in 1 pt, 2 preileus grade 3 in 1 pt) and 3 SAEs in 2 pts of cohort 2 (1 anal hemorrhage and 1 gallbladder obstruction in 1 pt, 1 eye pain in 1 pt, each of them grade 3) (Table 2 and Table 3).

Regarding safety data in cohort 1, 43 adverse events (AEs; grade 1-2, 26; grade 3, 15; grade 4, 1; grade 5, 1) have been documented in 5 pts, so far. Most common grade 1-2 AEs were pain, nausea, agitation, and injection site reaction in 50%, 33%, 17% and 17% of the pts. Most common grade 3 AEs were preileus/ileus, nausea/vomiting, and ascites in 33%, 33%, and 17% of the pts (Table 4). One AE grade 4 (sepsis) and one AE grade 5 (acute kidney injury) were reported. 4 AEs grade 1-2 were possibly or definitely related to IMP321 (injection site reaction 2x in 1 pt; fever; lipohypertrophy), 8 AEs grade 1-2 were possibly or definitely related to avelumab (nausea 3x in 1 pt; chills; fever; dyspnea; lipohypertrophy, sarcoidosis) (Table 5). The event 'sarcoidosis' was reported as an AE of special interest (AESI) concerning Avelumab . All AEs grade 3-5 were unrelated to any of the study drugs.

Out of the 12 pts enrolled, preliminary data revealed that so far 4 pts showed partial responses acc. to RECIST 1.1 (2 pts of cohort 1 and 2 pts of cohort 2). 5 pts had disease progression (3 progressive diseases acc. to RECIST 1.1 in cohort 1; 1 clinical progression in cohort 1 and 1 clinical progression in cohort 2). 3 pts of cohort 2 have not had tumor assessment yet, but are still under therapy without clinically signs of tumor progression.

Table 2: Summarized SAEs by patients

SAE

Cohort 1

Cohort 2

Total

800mg Avelumab + 6mg IMP 321

800mg Avelumab + 30mg IMP 321

n=6 (%)

n=6 (%)

n=12 (%)

Patients with at least

2

(33%)

2

(33%)

4

(33%)

one SAE

Patients with at least

one SAE with relation

0

(0%)

0

(0%)

0

(0%)

to study treatment

Table 3: Serious adverse events

Cohort 1

Cohort 2

Total

800mg Avelumab + 6mg IMP 321 800mg Avelumab + 30mg IMP 321

n=6 (%)

n=6 (%)

n=12 (%)

Serious adverse event

G3

G5

G3

G3

G5

Acute kidney injury

1

(17%)

1

(8%)

Preileus

1 (17%)

1

(8%)

Anal hemorrhage

1

(17%)

1

(8%)

Gallbladder obstruction

1

(17%)

1

(8%)

Eye pain

1

(17%)

1

(8%)

Table 4: Most common adverse events

Cohort 1

800mg Avelumab + 6mg IMP 321

n=6 (%)

Most common AEs

G1/G2

G3

Pain

3 (50%)

Nausea/Vomiting

2 (33%)

2 (33%)

Agitation

1 (17%)

Injection site reaction

1 (17%)

Preileus/ ileus

2 (33%)

Ascites

1 (17%)

Table 5: Adverse reactions in Cohort 1

Cohort 1

800mg Avelumab + 6mg IMP 321

n=6 (%)

G1/G2

G3

G4

G5

Adverse reaction

Causality Causality

Causality

IMP321 Avelumab IMP321 and Avelumab

Fever

1 (17%)

Lipohypertrophy

1 (17%)

Injection site reaction

1 (17%)

Chills

1 (17%)

Dyspnea

1 (17%)

Nausea

1 (17%)

Sarcoidosis (reported as AESI)

1 (17%)

Conclusion

Combination treatment with avelumab 800mg and IMP321 6mg is safe and well tolerated. Safety data of cohort 2 will be presented at a later timepoint. Individual patients displayed responses which will be further evaluated.

Study management contact information:

Study identifiers:

ID 300909

EudraCT-No.:2016-002309-20

ASCO 2020

Dr. Regina Eickhoff, eickhoff.regina@ikf-khnw.de

clinicaltrials.gov: NCT03252938

Disclaimer

Immutep Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 12:05:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IMMUTEP LIMITED
08:06aIMMUTEP : INSIGHT Trial - Poster - ASCO 2020
PU
08:06aIMMUTEP : TACTI-002 (Two ACTive ImmInitial results from a Phase II study (TACTI ..
PU
05/28IMMUTEP : Taylor Collison - Immutep (IMM) Leading not LAGging
PU
05/28Immutep Receives US$2.4 Million R&D Tax Incentive from French Government
GL
05/28IMMUTEP : Receives A$3.6 Million R&D Tax Incentive from French Government
PU
05/26IMMUTEP : Global Webcast to Present New Data from 2020 ASCO Annual Meeting
PU
05/14IMMUTEP : goetzpartners securities - First in class opening the cancer immune th..
PU
05/06IMMUTEP : Granted Japanese Patent for Eftilagimod Alpha in Chemo-Immunotherapy C..
PU
04/30IMMUTEP : to Present at Virtual Healthcare Investor Conference
PU
04/29IMMUTEP : Announces First INSIGHT-004 Data and New TACTI-002 Data to be Included..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13,0 M 8,68 M 8,68 M
Net income 2020 -15,4 M -10,2 M -10,2 M
Net cash position 2020 11,6 M 7,75 M 7,75 M
P/E ratio 2020 -61,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 90,2 M 60,1 M 60,0 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart IMMUTEP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Immutep Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUTEP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,61 AUD
Last Close Price 0,19 AUD
Spread / Highest target 230%
Spread / Average Target 230%
Spread / Lowest Target 230%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Voigt Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Russell John Howard Non-Executive Chairman
Deanne Miller COO, Secretary & General Counsel
David Fang Finance Director & Assistant Secretary
Frédéric Triebel Chief Scientific Officer & Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUTEP LIMITED-28.85%60
LONZA GROUP35.33%36 790
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-5.38%27 919
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.32.64%26 234
CELLTRION, INC.16.57%22 839
INCYTE CORPORATION12.48%21 857
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group