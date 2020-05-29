Immutep : INSIGHT Trial - Poster - ASCO 2020

#3099: Open-label, phase I study evaluating feasibility and safety of subcutaneous IMP321 (a soluble LAG-3 protein, eftilagimod alpha) combined with avelumab in advanced stage solid tumor entities: results from stratum D of the INSIGHT platform trial
Thorsten O. Goetze1,2,3, Daniel W. Mueller1,3, Mohammad-Reza Rafiyan2, Dragan Kiselicki2, Regina Eickhoff3, Elke Jäger2, Salah-EddinAl-Batran1,3
1Krankenhaus Nordwest, University Cancer Center Frankfurt, Frankfurt, Germany; 2Krankenhaus Nordwest, Frankfurt, Germany;
3 Institut für Klinische Krebsforschung IKF GmbH am Krankenhaus Nordwest, Frankfurt, Germany
Background
Stratum D of the INSIGHT platform trial investigates the feasibility and safety of s.c. application of IMP321 (eftilagimod alpha) combined with the PD-L1 inhibitor avelumab in advanced stage solid tumors. The MHC class II agonist IMP321 activates antigen- presenting cells followed by CD8 T-cell activation. The addition of avelumab aims at enhancing activity by combining IMP321's activating effects on immune cells with the release of immune inhibitory effects caused by interruption of the PD-1/PD-L1 axis.
Figure 1: Study Design
Table 1: Patient overview
Pat-ID
Cohort Indication
Last prior
PD-L1 staining/ MSI/
No of
Best
PFS
OS
therapy
molecular markes
cycles response (months) (months)
001-017
Cohort 1 Adenocarcinoma
1st line FLOT
PD-L1: nk, MSS
5
PD
2
11+
stomach
001-018
Cohort 1 Adenocarcinoma
Gem/Cis additive
PD-L1: CPS 80%, MSS
3
PD
2
2
gallbladder
3rd line TAS-102
001-019
Cohort 1 Adenocarcinoma
PD-L1: nk; Pan-RAS wt
4
PD
2
6
right colon
3rd line TAS-102
001-020
Cohort 1 Adenocarcinoma
PD-L1: nk; Pan-RAS and
4
PD
2
9+
rectum
BRAF wt
001-021
Cohort 1 Adenocarcinoma
na
PD-L1:TPS 1%, CPS 2%;
16+
PR
7+
7+
right colon
MSI high (Lynch-Syndrome)
001-022
Cohort 1 Pleural
na
Nk
14+
PR
7+
7+
mesothelioma
001-023
Cohort 2 Squamous cell
def. RCTx
PD-L1: CPS 30%
3
SD
4+
4+
esophagus
carbo/pacli
carcinoma
(56 Gy)
001-024
Cohort 2 Squamous cell
def. RCTx (5-FU+
PD-L1: TPS 50%
4+
PR
3+
3+
anal carcinoma
mitomoycin C)
001-025
Cohort 2 Adenocarcinoma
2nd line pacli/ram
PD-L1: TPS 30%, CPS 40%
4+
PR
2+
2+
GEJ Typ III
001-026
Cohort 2 Squamous cell
def. RCTx
PD-L1 negative, MSS
2+
nd*
1+
1+
cervix carcinoma
(cisplatin)
001-027
Cohort 2 Adenocarcinoma
2nd line FOLFIRI
PD-L1: CPS 80%, MSS
2+
nd*
1+
1+
GEJ Typ II
2nd line FOLFIRI
001-028
Cohort 2 Adenocarcinoma
PD-L1: nk, MSS, RAS and
1+
nd*
1+
1+
rectum
BRAF wt
* response assessment not yet performed; + continuing and respective endpoint not yet reached
Methods
This investigator-initiated phase I trial consists of four strata: intratumoral (A) or intraperitoneal IMP321 (B); s.c. IMP321 with SOC (C) or with PD-L1 inhibition (D). This poster focuses on Stratum D. Patients (pts) receive 800mg avelumab i.v. q2w along with s.c. IMP321 injections (6mg IMP321 in cohort 1 and 30mg IMP321 in cohort 2). 12 pts were planned to be enrolled in stratum D: 6 pts in cohort 1 and 6 pts in cohort 2. Primary endpoint is safety.
Results
Recruitment of Stratum D was completed in April 2020 with 12 enrolled pts (6 in cohort 1 and 6 in cohort 2). Pts were/are treated for different tumor indications (Table 1). So far, no dose limiting toxicities (DLTs) occurred. 6 serious adverse events (SAEs) were reported in Stratum D, none of them related to any of the study drugs: 3 SAEs in 2 pts of cohort 1 (1 acute kidney injury grade 5 in 1 pt, 2 preileus grade 3 in 1 pt) and 3 SAEs in 2 pts of cohort 2 (1 anal hemorrhage and 1 gallbladder obstruction in 1 pt, 1 eye pain in 1 pt, each of them grade 3) (Table 2 and Table 3).
Regarding safety data in cohort 1, 43 adverse events (AEs; grade 1-2, 26; grade 3, 15; grade 4, 1; grade 5, 1) have been documented in 5 pts, so far. Most common grade 1-2 AEs were pain, nausea, agitation, and injection site reaction in 50%, 33%, 17% and 17% of the pts. Most common grade 3 AEs were preileus/ileus, nausea/vomiting, and ascites in 33%, 33%, and 17% of the pts (Table 4). One AE grade 4 (sepsis) and one AE grade 5 (acute kidney injury) were reported. 4 AEs grade 1-2 were possibly or definitely related to IMP321 (injection site reaction 2x in 1 pt; fever; lipohypertrophy), 8 AEs grade 1-2 were possibly or definitely related to avelumab (nausea 3x in 1 pt; chills; fever; dyspnea; lipohypertrophy, sarcoidosis) (Table 5). The event 'sarcoidosis' was reported as an AE of special interest (AESI) concerning Avelumab . All AEs grade 3-5 were unrelated to any of the study drugs.
Out of the 12 pts enrolled, preliminary data revealed that so far 4 pts showed partial responses acc. to RECIST 1.1 (2 pts of cohort 1 and 2 pts of cohort 2). 5 pts had disease progression (3 progressive diseases acc. to RECIST 1.1 in cohort 1; 1 clinical progression in cohort 1 and 1 clinical progression in cohort 2). 3 pts of cohort 2 have not had tumor assessment yet, but are still under therapy without clinically signs of tumor progression.
Combination treatment with avelumab 800mg and IMP321 6mg is safe and well tolerated. Safety data of cohort 2 will be presented at a later timepoint. Individual patients displayed responses which will be further evaluated.