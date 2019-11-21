Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Immutep Limited    IMM   AU0000063265

IMMUTEP LIMITED

(IMM)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/20
0.245 AUD   -5.77%
06:42pIMMUTEP : Investor Update - November 2019
PU
11/14Immutep Announces European Patent Grant for LAG525 Antibody
GL
11/08Immutep Presents Positive Interim Data From Phase II TACTI-002 Trial at SITC
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immutep : Investor Update - November 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 06:42pm EST

04

Investor Update

NOVEMBER 2019

IN THIS ISSUE:

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO INDUSTRY CONFERENCES & POSTER PRESENTATIONS

OPERATIONAL SNAPSHOT PARTNER SNAPSHOT OUTLOOK

MARC VOIGT

Message from the CEO

I'm pleased to welcome you to another investor update from the team at Immutep. While the previous months since our last update have been incredibly busy, Immutep is expecting to become even busier as we prepare to report over the coming months on several clinical trials evaluating eftilagimod alpha ("efti" or "IMP321").

We recently reported first data from our Phase II clinical trial, TACTI-002 (see Operational Snapshot), announcing that the predefined number of patient responses has been observed in the first cohort of the first line non-small cell lung cancer arm (called Part A). This has prompted us to expand the trial to include an additional 19 patients. More detailed trial data was reported at SITC, a key industry conference in November 2019.

Also, in October 2019 we reported the final efficacy data of TACTI-mel.TACTI-mel is our phase I trial in melanoma evaluating the combination of efti with Keytruda. The results of this Phase I study show that patients are responding well to the combination treatment. Their tumours are shrinking and not growing back over a long follow up period. In addition, we have seen the complete disappearance of all target tumour lesions for a number of patients and one complete confirmed response where the tumour has completely disappeared.

Our pipeline of data is:

First data from

Final efficacy

Initial safety data

More mature

First data from

Final safety data

Phase II

data from Phase I

from Phase I

data from TACTI-

Phase IIb

from Phase I

TACTI-002

TACTI-mel

INSIGHT-004

002

AIPAC

TACTI-mel

Reported in Sept

Reported in Oct

Expected in Q4

Expected in Q1

Expected in Q1

Expected in H1

& Nov CY2019

CY2019

CY2019

CY2020

CY2020

CY2020

This data, culminating in the first read out from AIPAC represents a very important and decisive period in the Company's history. Positive data could pave the way for creation of very significant value for Immutep and its shareholders.

AIPAC is our most advanced and largest clinical trial. It is also a potentially pivotal trial. Subject to sufficient and clinically meaningful data and regulatory interactions, the final read-out of progression-free survival (PFS) data could serve as a basis to pursue regulatory approval pathways for efti with the European Medicines Agency and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The AIPAC data will also give us an indication of efti's efficacy in that setting and help us to make strategic decisions about the commercial path ahead.

[Continued on p. 3]

2

MARC VOIGT

Message from the CEO

[Continued from p. 2]

From another perspective, positive AIPAC data could provide validation of a new class of products in immuno-oncology: antigen presenting cell activators, or, the "pushing the gas" concept. This would be a landmark in itself as the only class of immuno-oncology products widely used today are the immune checkpoint inhibitors (e.g. anti-CTLA-4 or -PD-1/L1 antibodies) that "release the brakes".

Chinese Official Delegation Visit

Immutep Limited was honoured to host a delegation of Chinese officials at its Sydney offices in October. The delegation was led by His Excellency Mr Zhang Hu, Vice Governor, People's Government of Guang- dong Province. Deanne Miller, our Chief Operating Officer, presented an overview of Immutep's LAG-3 technology and our global opportunity.

Immutep has strong operational links with China, putting it on the radar of Chinese officials. Its manufacturing partner, WuXi Biologics, produces the GMP batches of efti for the Company's clinical trials across the globe. In addition, Immutep works with its Chinese partner EOC Pharma, an oncology focused affiliate of Eddingpharm, to support EOC's clinical trials of efti in China. EOC holds the exclusive development rights for efti in China, including Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan OC. The delegation was organised by the NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet.

AGM

We were delighted to see so many shareholders at our recent Annual General Meeting on 1 November 2019. It was an opportunity for the Immutep Board and management team to report to shareholders and provide a comprehensive update on all our product candidates, clinical programs and partners.

It was also an opportunity to explain why we needed to execute a share

consolidation, pursuant to which every 10 shares has been consolidated into 1 share. Whilst the total number of ordinary shares were reduced, the theoretical total value of the shares has not changed. In tandem with the consolidation, we changed the ratio of our NASDAQ-listed American Depositary Shares (ADS) from 100 ordinary shares being represented by 1 American Depositary Share, to 10 ordinary shares being represented by 1 American Depositary Share. This means the total number of American Depositary Shares listed on NASDAQ did not change as a result of the consolidation of our ASX listed ordinary shares.

It was important that Immutep completed the consolidation ahead of the multiple potential share price catalysts in front of us, i.e. the clinical data we are expecting to report (see the pipeline diagram above). By rationalising the shares on issue, investment in Immutep is expected to be more attractive to a broader range of institutional and professional investors and other members of the investing public.

In addition, we have observed that low-priced shares may be more prone to speculation, and therefore are generally more volatile as compared to higher-priced shares. Accordingly, the consolidation helps to reduce short-term share price volatility and may offset the effects of short-term share price speculation and reduce fluctuations in the Company's market capitalisation.

[Continued on p. 4]

3

MARC VOIGT

Message from the CEO

[Continued from p. 3]

Financing Update

We were very pleased to have the ongoing support of our shareholders as we raised AU$4m in an equity placement and AU$6m from a fully underwritten Entitlement Offer in July 2019. Importantly, the funds raised are expected to extend the Company's cash runway to the end of calendar year 2020, including a milestone payment of £4m (AU$7.4m) that we received from our partner GSK related to the first patient being dosed in GSK's Phase II clinical trial evaluating GSK2831781 in ulcerative colitis.

Partner milestone payments form an important source of non-dilutive funding for Immutep. The Company is eligible to receive up to £64m (~A$118.17m) in developmental milestone payments from GSK as well as single-digit tiered royalties, if GSK2831781 is commercialised.

Overall the Company is in a solid financial position ahead of the coming milestones.

People Update

Gina Orsot joined us as Clinical Trial Manager in our Berlin office having previously worked in the US for Gilead Sciences, a large biotechnology company, and Parexel, a CRO.

As a result of a strategic re-alignment of resources and responsibilities, Jay Campbell, our Chief Business Officer will leave to pursue other opportunities. Jay has been with Immutep since 2017 and has played an important role in broadening awareness of Immutep in the US market and supporting our business development efforts. We thank Jay for the skills and energy he brought to the team and wish him the best for his future endeavours.

The Company's US investor relations will continue to be supported by LifeSci Advisors. From a business development perspective, the Company is very well positioned for the upcoming period.

[Continued on p. 5]

4

MARC VOIGT

Message from the CEO

[Continued from p. 4]

LAG-3 landscape

Also, in the past 12 months we saw increasing activity in the LAG-3 space. We are aware of 57 LAG-3 related clinical trials with well over 15,000 participants.

In the graphs below, you can see the number of products targeting LAG-3 (as shown by the column in the centre of each graph) as well as those products targeting other immune checkpoints (as shown by the other columns) in development in 2015 compared to 2019.

These graphs demonstrate the increasing industry interest and focus on LAG-3. (Source: Biocentury; week 21st October 2019).

It is very rewarding for our CSO/CMO, Dr Frederic Triebel, to see that his discovery of LAG-3 is attracting so much clinical development interest and will hopefully provide clinical benefit to many patients.

Within this landscape, Immutep remains the only LAG-3 pure play with the greatest number of product candidates around LAG-3 under evaluation. In addition, with the exception of our partner GSK after their acquisition of TESARO for an aggregate cash consideration of approximately US$5.1 billion, we are the only company developing LAG-3 related product candidates for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases.

At this time several relatively small clinical data sets have been published regarding LAG-3. As larger clinical trials, such as AIPAC, come to maturity, much more LAG-3 clinical data will accumulate. The immuno-oncology landscape promises to expand considerably.

(Source: Biocentury; week 21st October 2019)

5

INDUSTRY CONFERENCES

AND POSTER PRESENTATIONS

Immutep's management and clinical team has been and remains highly active participating in industry conferences in 2019. This has helped raise the profile of the Company with potential industry partners in anticipation of a clinical data intensive period over the coming quarters.

Frédéric Triebel, our Chief Scientific Officer & Chief Medical Officer, presented positive, more mature data from our ongoing TACTI-mel phase I clinical study of efti at the World Immunotherapy Congress USA 2019 in March. More mature data was presented at the World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine Congress & Expo 2019 in May. The results showed that efti has a very favorable safety profile and patients had encouraging Overall Response Rates (ORR) of 33% in Part A (where patients were dosed with efti at cycle 5 of prembrolizumab treatment) and 50% in Part B (where patients were dosed with efti from day 1 of cycle 1 of pembrolizumab).

Also, in March 2019, Mathieu Angin PhD, our Research Scientist, presented positive results from Immutep's preclinical study of IMP761, a novel LAG-3 agonist antibody being developed for treatment of autoimmune diseases, at the 14th Congress of ECCO (European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation). The results confirmed previous preclinical studies that demonstrated the immunosuppressive activity of IMP761. Further research on IMP761 will help us understand its potential to treat the root-cause of autoimmune diseases through specific silencing of autoimmune memory T cells accumulating at the disease site.

We attended both the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019, in March/April and the ESMO Breast Cancer Congress, in May. At the New York Academy of Sciences, Frontier in Immunotherapy, in May Frédéric Triebel participated in a panel discussion.

The American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting is one of the most widely attended annual conferences in our industry. Held in May/June, Immutep was honoured to give two progress poster presentations on our clinical trials. The first poster provided an overview of our ongoing Phase II TACTI-002 study, its design and primary end points. The second poster related to efti and provided an overview of the investigator-initiated phase I study, INSIGHT-004, which is being conducted in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc.

TACTI-002(Two ACTive Immunotherapeutics): A multicenter, open label, Phase II study in patients with previously untreated unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), or recurrent PD-X refractory NSCLC or with recurrent or metastatic squamous head and neck cancer (HNSCC) receiving the soluble LAG-3 fusion protein eftilagimod alpha (IMP321) in combination with pembrolizumab (PD 1 antagonist)

Peguero J ,Bajaj P ,CarcerenyE ,Clay T ,Doger B ,Felip E ,ForsterM ,KrebsM ,PonceE ,Roxburgh P ,Frederic Triebel

Objectives

Study population

To evaluatetheresponserate of eftilagimod alpha given in combination

PartA (1 line, PD-X naïveNSCLC): histologically- or cytologically-

with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced/metastatic NSCLC (PD-X

confirmed diagnosis of non-small cell lung carcinoma stage IIIB not

Background

naïve, 1 lineand PD-X refractory, 2 line) and recurrent HNSCC

amenableto curativetreatmentorstageIVnotamenableto EGFR/ALK

To further evaluatethesafety,tolerability andantitumor activity of

based therapy, treatment naïve for systemic therapy given for

eftilagimod alpha when combined with pembrolizumab

advanced/metastatic disease (previous palliative radiotherapy for

To assess the pharmacokinetic and immunogenic properties of

advanced/metastatic diseaseacceptable)

eftilagimod alpha

PartB (2

line, PD-XrefractoryNSCLC): histologically- or cytologically-

confirmed diagnosis of NSCLC after failure of first-line treatment (for

Treatment

metastatic disease) with at least 2 cycles of any PD-1/PD-L1 containing

Thetreatment consists of animmuno-immunotherapy combo phasefollowed

based therapy alone,or in combination with any other

by a monotherapy phase:

immunotherapeutic or chemotherapy

Part C (2

line PD-X naive HNSCC): histologically- or cytologically-

Combo phase: 8 cycles of 3 weeks with pembrolizumab (200 mg iv.) q3w

confirmedrecurrentdiseasenotamenabletocurativetreatmentwith

Eftilagimod alpha (efti, IMP321) is a recombinant

and eftilagimod alpha (30 mg sc.) q2w; followed by 10 cycles of 3 weeks

localor systemictherapy,ormetastatic (disseminated)HNSCCofthe

with pembrolizumab (200 mg iv.) and eftilagimod alpha (30mg sc.) both

oral cavity,oropharynx, hypopharynx, and larynxthat is considered

LAG-3Ig fusion protein that binds to MHC class II

given q3w

incurable by local therapies after failure of prior platinum-based

and mediates antigen-presenting cell (APC)

Monotherapy phase: 17 cycles of 3 weeks with pembrolizumab (200 mg

therapy

activation followed by CD8 T-cell activation.

iv.) q3w

Trial design

Pembrolizumab binds to the PD-1 receptor,

A multicenter, open-label, Phase II clinical trial applying Simon's 2-stage

design

blocking both immune-suppressing ligands, PD-L1

During the first stage the number of N1 patients will be recruited. In case

and PD-L2, from interacting with PD-1 to help

therearemoreresponsesthan threshold(r1)observedinpatientsrecruited

in Stage 1, additional patients (N2) will be recruited in Stage 2

restore effector T-cell responses. The rationale to

Stage 1 Threshold

Stage 2

combine efti and pembrolizumab comes from their

Part A

NSCLC 1

line

N1: 17 r1: 4

N2: 19

complementary mechanisms of action. Efti

Part B

activates APCs and lead to an increase in activated

NSCLC 2

line

N1: 23 r1: 1

N2: 13

Other key inclusion and exclusion criteria

PartC

T-cells which effect potentially reduces the

HNSCC

N1: 18 r1: 2

N2: 19

number of non-responders to pembrolizumab.

Inclusion:

Submission of formalin-fixed diagnostic tumor tissue

Involved countries

Combining an APC activator like efti to

ECOG performance status0-1

TheTacti-002trialwassubmittedand approved in4countriesand13

pembrolizumab is therefore fundamentally

Expected survival longer than threemonths

sites:

Australia

Spain

different from many other trials combining two

Exclusion:

PartA1 line, PD-XnaïveNSCLC amenablefor curative standardof care,

United Kingdom United States ofAmerica

checkpoint inhibitors like an anti-LAG-3 mAb with

received systemictherapyfor stageIVor amenableto EGFR/ALK based

an anti-PD-1 mAb.

therapy

Part B2 line, PD-X refractoryNSCLCwithsymptomatic ascitesor

pleuraleffusionor>1lineof chemotherapyformetastaticdisease

For more information, please visit

Part C 2 linePD-XnaiveHNSCC amenableto curative treatment or >1

https://www.immutep.com or use the following QR-Code:

systemic regimen for recurrent and/or metastatic disease

Prioranti-PD-XtherapyorotherimmunotherapytargetingT-cellco-

stimulation or checkpoint pathways (Part A and C only)

Prior therapy with an anti-PD-1,anti-PD-L1,oranti-PD-L2 agent or with

an agent directed to anotherstimulatory or co-inhibitoryT-cell receptor

(e.g., CTLA-4, OX 40,CD137) and was discontinued from that treatment

due to a Grade 3 or higher irAE (Part B only)

Systemic anti-cancer therapy, major surgery or any other investigational

Study duration

agent within 4 weeks prior to first dose of study treatment

Status:approvalsfrom allcompetentauthorities andECs/IRBs received

Copies of this poster obtained through Quick Response (QR) Code

Known cerebral or leptomeningealmetastases

are for personal use only and may not be reproduced without

Anyconditionrequiringcontinuoussystemictreatmentwitheither

First patient in: 05 March2019

permission from ASCO and the author of this poster.

corticosteroids (>10 mg daily prednisone equivalents) or other

Status as of 21 May 2019: 21/58 subjects enrolled in Stage 1

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co.,

immunosuppressivemedicationswithin7dayspriortofirstdoseof

Estimated primary completion date (Stage1): H2/2019

Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA provided pembrolizumab for the

study treatment

study.

APC…antigen-presentingcell

Statistical analysis

The trial identifiers are IMP321-P015 (Sponsor code),

MHC…major Histocompatibility Complex

Keynote-PN798 (Merck code), 2018-001994-25 (EudraCT)

ECOG…Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group NSCLC...non-small cell lung cancer

N = 58 (Stage 1) + 51 (Stage 2)

and NCT03625323 (ClinicalTrials.gov).

efti…Eftilagimod alpha

PD-L1,PD-L2...Programmed Death ligand-1,-2

Corresponding author: Frederic Triebel,

HNSCC...head and neck squamous cell cancer PD-X...PD-1 or PD-L1 targeted therapy

Allefficacy analyseswill bebasedonInvestigator's assessmentacc.to

[Continued on p. 7]

frederic.triebel@immutep.com

LAG-3...Lymphocyte Activation gene-3

iRECIST

6HHWKHIXOOSRVWHU: www.immutep.com/investors-media/presentations.html

6

INDUSTRY CONFERENCES

AND POSTER PRESENTATIONS

[Continued from p. 6]

In October 2019, Immutep's Dr. Frederic Triebel, trial coordinator, Daniela Urueta, and Christian Mueller presented our scientific poster at the 34th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) in the US. The poster provided an update on TACTI-002, our ongoing Phase II clinical trial, including more mature positive data. The poster shows that patients in stage 1 of Part A reported a preliminary Overall Response Rate (ORR) of 41%. This ORR compares favourably to standard of care monotherapy treatments for all comer PD-L1 NSCLC patients.

Initial results from a Phase II study (TACTI-002) in non-small cell lung cancer, or head and neck cancer patients receiving

eftilagimod alpha (LAG-3 fusion protein) and pembrolizumab

J Peguero1, E Felip2, B Doger3, M Majem4, E Carcereny5, T Clay6, P Bajaj7, M G Krebs8, F Triebel9

Trial Design

Part A: 1st line, PD-X naïve NSCLC;

Part B: 2nd line, PD-X refractory NSCLC;

Part C: 2nd line PD-X naive HNSCC

  • Simon's optimal two-stage design
  • Primary endpoint: objective response rate (ORR) as per iRECIST
  • Secondary endpoints: progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS)

Background

Blood samples for PK/PD assessments and anti-drug antibody evaluation are collected

During the first stage, the N1 patients are recruited. Additional patients (N2) will be recruited for

each part if the pre-specified threshold for ORR is met. In total, 109 patients are planned to be

enrolled.

Indication

Threshold r1

Initial No. of pts

Add. No. of pts

N total

(N1)

(N2)

Part A: NSCLC 1

line

4

17

19

36

Part B: NSCLC 2

line

1

23

13

36

Part C: HNSCC

2

18

19

37

Initial Efficacy Part A stage 1 - PD-X naive NSCLC2

Baseline Characteristics:

Baseline Parameters (n=17)

N (%)

Non-small cell lung cancer stage pts

Median age, yrs (range)

65 (53 - 76)

with stage IIIB not amenable to curative

Sex

6 (35.3)

Female

treatment or stage IV not amenable to

Male

11

(64.7)

EGFR/ALK based therapy who were

ECOG

treatment naïve for advanced/

0

12

(70.6)

metastatic disease were enrolled

1

5 (29.4)

Majority of pts male and had ECOG of 0

Smoking status

58 % of pts previously treated for

Never

1

(5.9)

NSCLC with surgery, radiochemo or

Current / former

16

(94.1)

radiotherapy

Histology

Patients with different PD-L1 status

Squamous

10

(58.8)

Non-squamous

7 (41.2)

enrolled (< 1 %; 1-49 %; ≥ 50 %); data

not yet available for all pts

Location of disease at study entry

• 58 % ≥ 65 yrs

Lung

8 (47.1)

Bone

5 (29.4)

Eftilagimod alpha (efti; previously IMP321) is a soluble LAG-3 protein that binds to a subset of MHC class II molecules to mediate antigen presenting cell (APC) and then CD8 T-cell activation.

Efti is a first-in-class APC activator.

The rationale to combine efti and pembrolizumab comes from their complementary mechanisms of action. Efti activates APCs and leads to an increase in activated T cells which effect potentially reduces the number of non-responders to pembrolizumab.

Combining an APC activator like efti to pembrolizumab is therefore fundamentally different from many other trials combining two checkpoint inhibitors like an anti-LAG-3 mAb with an anti-PD-1 mAb.

Previous clinical trial experience with the same combination used in metastatic melanoma patients (TACTI-mel study, IMP321-P012, NCT02676869) suggests that the combination is safe and shows encouraging signs of efficacy.

We hereby report initial results of stage 1 of a phase II trial (TACTI-002).

Copies of this poster obtained through Quick Response (QR) Code are for personal use only and may not be reproduced without permission from SITC and the author of this poster.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA provided pembrolizumab for the study.

The trial identifiers are IMP321-P015 (Sponsor code), Keynote-PN798 (MSD code), 2018-001994-25 (EudraCT) and NCT03625323 (ClinicalTrials.gov).

Corresponding author: Frederic Triebel, frederic.triebel@immutep.com

Efti is administered as 30 mg subcutaneous injection every 2 weeks for the first 8 cycles and every 3 weeks for 9 following cycles. Pembrolizumab is administered at a standard dose of 200 mg intravenous infusion every 3 weeks for maximum 2 years.

Exposure and Safety1

Summary - Exposure:

Safety Parameters

N of patients (%)

In total 33 pts were enrolled until data

Pts with any TEAE

29 (87.9)

cut-off . Part A (N=17) stage 1

Pts with any SAE

10 (30.3)

enrollment was completed in June

thereof rel. to IMP321 /

1 (3.0) / 1 (3.0)

2019. Recruitment into part B + C stage

pembrolizumab

15 (45.5)

1 and into part A stage 2 is ongoing

Pts with any grade ≥3 TEAE

Pts received median 7 (range 1-14)

thereof rel. to IMP321 /

2 (6.1) / 2 (6.1)

IMP321 injections and median of 5

pembrolizumab

(range 1-10) pembrolizumab infusions

Overview - Safety:

Adverse events ≥ grade 3 and related to

1 fatal TEAE (Hemoptysis, grade 5) unrelated

either pembrolizumab or efti

to both study treatments

Adverse event (PT)

Grade 3

Grade 4

Serious

1 patient with SAEs related to both study

N (%)

N (%)

drugs (see table left)

Atrial fibrillation

1 (3 )

-

Yes

2 AEs leading to discontinuation:

o Hepatitis grade 4 - both study drugs

Hepatitis

-

1 (3)

Yes

discontinued

Diarrhea

1 (3)

-

No

o Diarrhoea grade 3 - pembrolizumab

discontinued

Adverse events occured in ≥ 10 % of pts (N=33 in total)

Adverse event (PT)

Any Grade

Grade 3

Grade 4

Grade 5

N (%)

N (%)

N (%)

N (%)

Asthenia

9 (27.3)

-

-

-

Cough

12 (36.4)

-

-

-

Decreased appetite

6 (18.2)

-

-

-

Diarrhoea

5 (15.2)

1 (3.0)

-

-

Dyspnoea

6 (18.2)

3 (9.1)

-

-

Fatigue

5 (15.2)

-

-

-

Nausea

4 (12.1)

-

-

-

- Data cut-off date: 9 Oct 2019

APC…antigen-presenting cell

LAG-3...Lymphocyte Activation gene-3

AE…adverse event

MHC…Major Histocompatibility Complex

BOR…best overall response

NSCLC...non-small cell lung cancer

DCR…disease control rate

PD-L1,PD-L2...Programmed Death ligand-1,-2

DMC…Data Monitoring Committee

PD-X...PD-1 or PD-L1 targeted therapy

ECOG…Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group

PFS…progression-free survival

HNSCC...head and neck squamous cell cancer

ORR…objective response rate

ICI…immune checkpoint inhibitor

SAE…serious adverse event

iRECIST…Immune Response Evaluation Criteria In Solid Tumors

TEAE…treatment emergent adverse event

Summary - Results:

Tumor response - BOR

N (%)

All 17 patients enrolled to part A stage 1 were

as per iRECIST

Total (N=17)

evaluable for efficacy

Median time of FU was 5.6 months (0.7 - 7.4)

Complete Response (iCR)

0 (0)

At data cut-off 12 pts (71 %) were still under

Partial Response (iPR)

7 (41.2)

treatment thereof 9 pts (53 %) reached 24-

week landmark already median PFS not yet

Stable Disease (iSD)

6 (35.3)

reached

ORR (iRECIST) observed: 41.2 % stage 2

Progressive Disease (iPD)

4 (23.5)

allowed to be opened

Target lesions decrease in pts with iPR as BOR

Objective Response Rate (ORR)

7 (41.2)

was between 38 % and 64 %

Disease Control Rate (DCR)

13 (76.5)

None of the pts with response progressed

thus far

- Data cut-off date: 16 Oct 2019

% change compared to start of combo

Conclusion

  • Combination of efti and pembrolizumab in PD-X naïve or refractory NSCLC, and in HNSCC patients is safe and well tolerated -> 2nd stage for part A opened by DMC
  • ORR of 41.2 % in PD-L1 all comer in 1st line NSCLC 12/17 (71%) still under treatment encouraging signs of clinical activity in a PD-L1 all comer trial (Pembrolizumab alone in 1-49 % PD-L1 ORR of 16.7 % in KN-042)
  • Initial results are encouraging that combining the APC activator efti with the checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab may result in synergistic therapeutic activity
  • Recruitment of part B and C stage 1 and part A stage 2 are ongoing

Poster as PDF: www.immutep.com/investors-media/presentations.html

Just recently in November 2019, we also participated in BioEurope which took place in Hamburg, Germany. BioEurope is Europe's largest life science partnering conference and gives the Immutep team the chance to engage with global life science companies including existing and potential partners.

7

OPERATIONAL SNAPSHOT

AIPAC - Phase IIb study in breast cancer

Immutep completed the enrollment of patients into its largest and most advanced clinical trial, AIPAC, in June 2019. 227 patients are participating in this potentially pivotal trial at more than 30 clinical sites across Europe. The first read-out of Progression-Free Survival (PFS) data together with the overall response rate, is expected to be reported in Q1 of 2020.

TACTI-002 - Phase II study in solid cancers

Recruitment is advancing well for our TACTI-002 trial which we are conducting in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as "MSD" outside the United States and Canada). The first patient was enrolled and safely dosed into the trial in March 2019 and the trial now has 38 patients participating. This includes full enrolment of 17 patients into the first cohort of the first line non-small cell lung cancer arm, called Part A, which has now been expanded to include an additional 19 patients following the predefined number of patient responses being observed. More detailed trial data was reported at SITC (see CEO update), showing that patients in stage 1 of Part A reported a preliminary Overall Response Rate (ORR) of 41%. Further data is expected to be reported in Q1 of 2020.

[Continued on p. 9]

What are all the different Parts in TACTI-002?

TACTI-002 evaluates the combination therapy of efti and Keytruda in three types of patients. These are:

  1. First line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) - known as Part A
  2. Second line NSCLC PD-X refractory - known as Part B
  3. Second line Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma - known as Part C

Why is TACTI-002 being expanded?

TACTI-002 has an adaptive trial design called Simon's two-stage. This allows the number of patients to be increased if positive results are observed in stage 1, creating a stage 2. So far, Immutep has reported positive results for Part A which includes patients with first line NSCLC and accordingly, the Data Review Committee decided that the trial could be safely expanded to include a new cohort of 19 patients, forming stage 2 of Part A.

As Immutep reports results for Parts B and C, it will be able to expand these parts too, if the results are positive.

What type of patients are included in TACTI-002?

TACTI-002 is an all comer study in terms of PD-L1 status. This means that patients were eligible to participate regardless of their PD-L1 status which ranges from < 1%; 1-49% and ≥50%. PD-L1 status is a well-known predictive marker for response to pembrolizumab (part of the combination therapy with efti). In other words, patients were able to participate whether or not they were expected to respond to pembrolizumab.

8

OPERATIONAL SNAPSHOT

[Continued from p. 8]

TACTI-mel - Phase I trial in melanoma

Immutep was pleased to report more mature and encouraging interim results from our TACTI-mel trial in March 2019 and again in May 2019. Final efficacy data was reported in October 2019, confirming deep durable responses have been observed, with 12 patients (50%having a decrease of ≥ 75% in the target lesions and 9 patients (38% being treated for ≥ 12 months with pembrolizumab and efti.

As the trial is approaching its conclusion, we are expecting to report the final safety data in H1 of 2020.

IKF - INSIGHT Phase I trial in in advanced solid cancers

The Institute of Clinical Cancer Research, Krankenhaus Nordwest GmbH in Frankfurt, Germany (IKF), is the sponsor of our INSIGHT trial. It reported that patient recruitment was progressing, with finally 14 patients participating in the trial. A single patient case was presented in Immutep's global webcast in June 2019. The INSIGHT trial includes a 4th arm called INSIGHT-004 (see below).

INSIGHT-004 - Phase I trial in advanced solid cancers

We recently started our INSIGHT-004 study in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc. The first patient with advanced solid malignancies was enrolled and dosed in Germany in June 2019. Six patients are now participating in the trial. We expect to report the first safety data from this trial in Q4 of 2019. INSIGHT-004 is the 4th arm of the INSIGHT trial, detailed above.

IMP761 - Preclinical studies in autoimmune disease

Immutep reported positive preclinical data from its preclinical studies of IMP761 in March 2019. Encouraged by the results, we have started steps for cell line development and manufacturing in preparation for clinical studies of this product candidate. Immutep held a global webcast for investors outlining the encouraging preclinical results in March 2019. A replay of the webcast can be accessed here: www.finnewsnetwork.com.au/MediaCenter/MediaCenterMobile.aspx?Site=FNN1502

9

PARTNERING SNAPSHOT

Novartis - LAG525

Novartis is our partner for the development of LAG525, which is a humanised LAG-3 antagonist antibody derived from Immutep's IMP701 antibody. We are pleased to see that Novartis has now commenced a 5th study of the product candidate, a Phase Ib clinical trial in triple negative breast cancer. Across the five trials, LAG525 will be evaluated in a total of 1,100 patients, significantly enhancing our understanding of this product candidate.

GSK - GSK'781

GSK is our partner for GSK2831781, which is derived from our IMP731 antibody. It commenced its Phase

  1. clinical study evaluating the product candidate in 280 ulcerative colitis patients in May 2019. This prompted a milestone payment of AU$7.4m to Immutep. The study is expected to be completed in August 2022. In addition, GSK started another Phase I study in healthy volunteers in June 2019.

EOC Pharma - EFTI

Immutep's partner and Chinese licensee, EOC Pharma, is continuing the recruitment of metastatic breast cancer patients for its Phase I clinical trial in China. The results from the trial are expected to be reported by EOC Pharma in the next 12 months.

CYTLIMIC - EFTI

Immutep is continuing to collaborate with CYTLIMIC to prepare clinical trials that evaluate efti as part of a cancer peptide vaccine, called CYT001. CYTLIMIC recently announced a new collaboration with Chiba University in Japan to start a new Phase I trial of CYT001. The trial is called CRESCENT1. Separately, in August 2019 CYTLIMIC raised JP ¥ 1.3bn (circa US$12m) in finance from its shareholders, including NEC Corporation and others, after filing its first IND for CYT001.

MSD

See TACTI-002 update in our Operational Snapshot section.

Merck KGaA and Pfizer

See INSIGHT-004 update in our Operational Snapshot section.

10

OUTLOOK

The team is focused on the meaningful clinical results that lay ahead and continuing to support our partners on their respective programs. This is an incredibly exciting time for Immutep and we look forward to reporting further on these results over the coming months.

COMPANY CALENDER

What's next

13 -16 January 2020

38th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Investor Conference

San Francisco, California, USA

19 - 22 February 2020

34th German Cancer Congress, European Association for Cancer Research Berlin, Germany

24 - 29 April 2020

AACR Annual Meeting 2020

San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, California, USA

7 - 9 May 2020

ESMO Breast Cancer Congress 2020

Hub27 Berlin, Messedamm 22, 14055, Berlin, Germany

29 May - 2 June 2010

ASCO 2020 Annual Meeting

McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, USA

11

IMMUTEP

Fact Facts

Listings

Market Capitalisation

Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), NASDAQ

A$102.74 million (US$69.81 million)

(as of November 15, 2019)

Stock Codes

ASX: IMM, NASDAQ: IMMP

Issued ADR's

10.4 million (as of November 15, 2019)

Issued Capital - Ordinary Shares

387.71 million (as of November 15, 2019)

Cash & Term Deposits

~A$27 million (~US$18.25 million)

(as of September 30, 2019)

Board of Directors

Senior Management

Russell J Howard, PhD

Prof Dr Frédéric Triebel

Non-executive Chairman

Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer

Mr Marc Voigt

Deanne Miller

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Chief Operating Officer, General Counsel and

Mr Pete A Meyers

Company Secretary

Non-executive Director

Grant Chamberlain

Non-executive Director

www.immutep.com

12

FOLLOW IMMUTEP'S PROGRESS

Immutep is dedicated to maintaining consistent and clear communications with our investors. In addition to our newsletter,

we encourage our shareholders to continue following Immutep's progress in a number of ways:

www.immutep.com

Our website is a treasure trove for those in search of details about our company, our management team, and archived infor- mation. We encourage everyone to check it out regularly.

www.clinicaltrials.gov

Immutep registers all of our clinical trials, and the details of enrolling doctors, on the ClinicalTrials.gov website, a service of the United States National Institutes of Health. This register is the largest such repository of clinical trial information around the world.

Our ClinicalTrials.gov ID for our trials are as follows:

  • TACTI-meltrial is NCT02676869
  • AIPAC trial is NCT02614833

TACTI-002 trial is NCT03625323

Twitter

https://twitter.com/Immutep

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/Immutep/

LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/857541/

Immutep Limited,

Level 12, 95 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

ABN: 90 009 237 889

Disclaimer

Immutep Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 23:41:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMMUTEP LIMITED
06:42pIMMUTEP : Investor Update - November 2019
PU
11/14Immutep Announces European Patent Grant for LAG525 Antibody
GL
11/08Immutep Presents Positive Interim Data From Phase II TACTI-002 Trial at SITC
GL
11/07IMMUTEP : SITC 2019 - poster presentation of TACTI-002 interim data
PU
11/05IMMUTEP LIMITED : SPLIT: 1 of 10
FA
10/27IMMUTEP : Operational Update
PU
10/14IMMUTEP : Reports Positive Final Efficacy Data from TACTI-mel Trial in Melanoma
PU
10/14IMMUTEP : World Immunotherapy Congress 2019 presentation of TACTI-mel melanoma t..
PU
10/09IMMUTEP : Receives A$2.5 Million R&D Tax Incentive from French Government
PU
10/09IMMUTEP : Announces Data Presentations at Upcoming Industry Conferences
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18,3 M
EBIT 2020 -11,4 M
Net income 2020 -7,72 M
Finance 2020 7,46 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,3x
P/E ratio 2021 3,50x
EV / Sales2020 4,78x
EV / Sales2021 -0,09x
Capitalization 95,0 M
Chart IMMUTEP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Immutep Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUTEP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,80  AUD
Last Close Price 0,25  AUD
Spread / Highest target 227%
Spread / Average Target 227%
Spread / Lowest Target 227%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Voigt Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Russell John Howard Non-Executive Chairman
Deanne Miller COO, Secretary & General Counsel
David Fang Finance Director & Assistant Secretary
Frédéric Triebel Chief Scientific Officer & Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUTEP LIMITED828.57%69
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.22.54%27 623
LONZA GROUP30.55%25 115
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.113.27%20 710
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 146
INCYTE CORPORATION38.29%19 149
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group