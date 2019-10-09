ASX/Media Release (Code: ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP)

Immutep Receives A$2.5 Million R&D Tax Incentive from French Government

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - October 10, 2019 - Immutep Limited(ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, is pleased to announce that it has received a €1,568,399 (~ A$2,546,929) research and development (R&D) tax incentive payment in cash from the French Government under its Crédit d'Impôt Recherche scheme (CIR).

The "Crédit d'Impôt Recherche" (CIR), meaning "Research Tax Credit", is a French government tax incentive by which French companies conducting research and development activities in Europe can be reimbursed 30% of their eligible expenditure.

Immutep qualifies to receive CIR tax incentive through its subsidiary Immutep S.A.S. due to the research and development conducted in its laboratory at Châtenay-Malabry in southwestern Paris.

The funds will be used to support the ongoing and planned global clinical development of eftilagimod alpha and the preclinical development of IMP761.

About Immutep

Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximize value to shareholders. Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the United States.

Immutep's current lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha ("efti" or "IMP321"), a soluble LAG-3Ig fusion protein based on the LAG-3 immune control mechanism, is a best-and-first-in-class MHC II agonist. This mechanism plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. Efti is currently in a Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC; a Phase II clinical trial being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as "MSD" outside the United States and Canada) referred to as TACTI-002 (Two ACTive Immunotherapies) to evaluate a combination of efti with KEYTRUDA® (or pembrolizumab, an anti-PD-1 therapy) in several different solid tumours (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT03625323); a Phase I clinical trial being conducted in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc. referred to as INSIGHT-004 to evaluate a combination of efti with avelumab (clinical trials.gov identifier NCT03252938); and a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT02676869). Immutep is also developing a best-and-first-in-classLAG-3 agonist monoclonal antibody for autoimmune diseases (IMP761) that is currently in preclinical development.

