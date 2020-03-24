Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Immutep Limited    IMM   AU000000IMM6

IMMUTEP LIMITED

(IMM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immutep Reports Supportive Efficacy Data from the Phase IIb AIPAC Study; Overall Survival Data Expected in Late 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 09:36pm EDT
  • Progression Free Survival (PFS) Hazard Ratio improvement for eftilagimod alpha (efti) group versus placebo at the 6-month landmark
  • Increased Overall Response Rate (ORR) of 48.3% in the efti group versus 38.4% in the placebo group
  • Immutep will advance discussions with regulatory authorities regarding the next clinical development steps for efti
  • Global webcast at 8am AEDT on Thursday March 26th / 5pm US EDT on Wednesday March 25th, webcast details below

SYDNEY, Australia, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3-related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announces data from its Phase IIb AIPAC clinical trial in HER2-negative / Hormone Receptor positive (HR+) metastatic breast cancer (MBC).

AIPAC is a multicentre, placebo-controlled, double-blind, randomised study evaluating the Company’s lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (efti, LAG-3Ig or IMP321) in combination with paclitaxel, a taxane standard of care chemotherapy, in 227 MBC patients to boost the T-cell immune responses against tumours.

63% of patients who received paclitaxel plus efti were progression-free at the 6-month landmark (at the end of the chemo-immunotherapy combination phase) and according to RECIST 1.1 based on blinded independent central readers (BICR). This compares favourably to 54% of patients who received paclitaxel plus placebo. The PFS data yielded an unadjusted hazard ratio (HR) of 0.93. The secondary endpoint of Overall Response Rate (ORR) increased to 48.3% in the efti group, from 38.4% in the placebo group.

Favourable results were reported in multiple predefined patient subgroups, e.g.:

  1. patients with low monocytes count at baseline had a positive HR of 0.61 (median PFS of 5.45 vs. 7.29 months) favouring efti
  2. patients with a more aggressive, more immunogenic luminal B type had a positive HR of 0.65 (median PFS of 5.45 vs. 7.29 months) favouring efti
  3. patients with lower general performance status at baseline had a positive HR of 0.76 (median PFS of 6.67 vs. 7.13 months) favouring efti

The combination of efti and paclitaxel chemotherapy was overall safe and well tolerated, further building upon efti’s strong safety profile to date.

These results, together with consideration of the Overall Survival (OS) and the immuno-monitoring data expected to be reported later this year, could allow the Company to build a platform to commence planning for a phase III clinical trial of efti in metastatic breast carcinoma. This will include the hypotheses for the primary and secondary endpoints and the appropriate stratification for different patient subgroups. Immutep will advance its discussions with the regulatory authorities accordingly.

Immutep CSO and CMO, Dr Frederic Triebel said: “The PFS results reported from the AIPAC study in a randomised clinical setting indicate an overall trend for clinical efficacy in HR-positive metastatic breast carcinoma, which is not a particularly immunogenic tumor and very interesting results in some meaningful subgroups. We would like to thank the patients and their families, along with the investigators for participating in this important study.”

Immutep CEO, Marc Voigt stated: “We are pleased to see a clinical benefit for patients receiving efti in HR-positive metastatic breast carcinoma in multiple patient subgroups. This is just one of the four advanced solid tumor indications targeted in our efti clinical development program. We are pleased to see an efficacy trend and will carefully assess the data for further development of efti given our positive data in patient subgroups. More AIPAC results should become available in the coming months, including immuno-monitoring data and Overall Survival data.”

“Another piece of evidence for efti efficacy in cancer patients comes from the interim results we are seeing from our ongoing phase II TACTI-002 trial of efti. In TACTI-002, 47% of first line non-small cell lung cancer patients responding to the combination treatment of efti with pembrolizumab, an anti-PD-1 therapy. These results are remarkable given that usually only 20% of patients respond to pembrolizumab monotherapy in this PDL-1 all comer trial indication.”

AIPAC Principal Investigator, Hans Wildiers of University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium, said: “I am pleased to see this innovative chemo-immunotherapy approach in AIPAC is well tolerated by patients, while showing a numerically (non-significant) higher progression free survival rate compared to chemotherapy alone. Hormone receptor positive breast tumours represent the majority of metastatic breast cancer patients and any active well tolerated adjunct to the weekly paclitaxel standard of care regimen, is desirable. This combination warrants further investigation in larger and more biomarker selected populations.”

Further Reporting from AIPAC
The Company expects to present these clinical results in more detail at an upcoming conference. Patients are continuing in the follow up phase of the study enabling OS data to be collected. Immutep expects to report OS data in late-2020. 

Webcast Details
Immutep will present this AIPAC data in a global webcast, details are as follows:

Date & Time:

 Thursday, March 26th, 8am Australian Eastern Daylight Time / Wednesday, March 25th, 5pm US Eastern Daylight Time
Register:

 Interested parties can register via a link to the webcast on the Company’s website or via the following link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138665
Questions:

 Investors are invited to submit questions in advance via immutep@citadelmagnus.com.

A replay of the webcast will also be available at www.immutep.com from the day after the event.

About the AIPAC trial
Active Immunotherapy PAClitaxel (AIPAC) is a Phase IIb clinical trial in HER2-negative/ HR positive metastatic breast cancer. Based on Immutep’s LAG-3 technology, the study evaluates the combination of the Company’s lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (efti, LAG-3Ig or IMP321), and a taxane chemotherapy, called paclitaxel, as an immunotherapy. This combination is aimed at boosting the immune response against tumour cells compared to chemotherapy alone. In AIPAC, 227 hormone receptor positive metastatic breast cancer patients are randomised 1:1 to treatment A (paclitaxel chemotherapy plus placebo) or treatment B (paclitaxel chemotherapy plus eftilagimod alpha) for six months.

Patients receive weekly paclitaxel at Days 1, 8 and 15 with either efti of placebo injected subcutaneously, on Days 2 and 16 of each 4-week cycle, repeated for 6 cycles. Thereafter, patients pass over to the maintenance phase with efti alone.

The primary end point is to determine progression-free survival (PFS) and key secondary objectives include overall survival, safety, quality of life and objective response rate.

For more information regarding the AIPAC trial, visit clinicaltrials.gov (identifier NCT02614833) and https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/30977393).

About Immutep
Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximize value to shareholders. Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the United States.

Immutep’s current lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), a soluble LAG-3 protein (LAG-3Ig) based on the LAG-3 immune control mechanism. This mechanism plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. Efti is currently in a Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT02614833); a Phase II clinical trial being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as “MSD” outside the United States and Canada) referred to as TACTI-002 (Two ACTive Immunotherapies) to evaluate a combination of efti with KEYTRUDA® (or pembrolizumab, an anti-PD-1 therapy) in several different solid tumours (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT03625323); a Phase I clinical trial being conducted in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc. referred to as INSIGHT-004 to evaluate a combination of efti with avelumab (clinical trials.gov identifier NCT03252938); and a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT02676869). 

Additional LAG-3 products, including antibodies, for immune response modulation in autoimmunity and cancer are being developed by Immutep’s large pharmaceutical partners. Immutep is also developing an agonist of LAG-3 (IMP761) for autoimmune disease.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website www.immutep.com or by contacting:

Australian Investors/Media:
Catherine Strong, Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 (0)406 759 268; cstrong@citadelmagnus.com

U.S. Media:
Tim McCarthy, LifeSci Advisors
+1 (212) 915.2564; tim@lifesciadvisors.com  

This announcement was authorised for release by the board of Immutep Limited.


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IMMUTEP LIMITED
09:36pImmutep Reports Supportive Efficacy Data from the Phase IIb AIPAC Study; Over..
GL
03/19Immutep's Partner, EOC Pharma, Reports Completion of Recruitment of Phase I S..
GL
03/09Immutep Receives Second IND approval for Efti from US FDA
GL
02/25REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULES 13A- : 0001193125-20-046319 (34 Act) Size: 552 K..
PU
02/24IMMUTEP : JonesTrading - Efti + Pembro Value Proposition in NSCLC is Crystallizi..
PU
02/19Immutep Says Interim Phase II TACTI-002 Data Positive
DJ
02/19IMMUTEP : Maxim - Valuation is Rising as First of 2 Key Catalysts Delivers (TACT..
PU
02/19GOETZPARTNERS SECURITIES - EFTI-PEMB : A new option in NSCLC?
PU
02/19Immutep Reports Positive TACTI-002 Data
GL
02/04Immutep to Present TACTI-002 Interim Data at German Cancer Congress
GL
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18,3 M
EBIT 2020 -11,4 M
Net income 2020 -11,4 M
Finance 2020 7,46 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,0x
P/E ratio 2021 4,29x
EV / Sales2020 6,01x
EV / Sales2021 0,32x
Capitalization 117 M
Chart IMMUTEP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Immutep Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUTEP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,80  AUD
Last Close Price 0,30  AUD
Spread / Highest target 167%
Spread / Average Target 167%
Spread / Lowest Target 167%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Voigt Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Russell John Howard Non-Executive Chairman
Deanne Miller COO, Secretary & General Counsel
David Fang Finance Director & Assistant Secretary
Frédéric Triebel Chief Scientific Officer & Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUTEP LIMITED9.62%64
LONZA GROUP-3.74%24 465
CELLTRION, INC.3.08%18 525
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-45.63%17 675
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.-13.12%17 202
INCYTE CORPORATION-23.32%14 515
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group