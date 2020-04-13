Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Immutep Limited    IMM   AU000000IMM6

IMMUTEP LIMITED

(IMM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immutep : TACTI-002 Data Presentation at the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 10:03pm EDT

ASX/Media Announcement

Immutep TACTI-002 Data Presentation

at the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting 2020

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - April 14, 2020 - Immutep Limited(ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced that interim Phase IITACTI-002 clinical data has been selected for a poster short talk presentation as part of the high-impact paper presentation program at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting, scheduled for 27 and 28 April.

This presentation was originally accepted as a late-breaking poster for the AACR Annual Meeting prior to the event being rescheduled as two virtual events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including AACR Virtual Annual Meetings I and II.The data in this presentation relates to Immutep's lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha ("efti" or "IMP321"), a soluble LAG-3protein based on the LAG-3immune control mechanism, as part of a combination treatment with pembrolizumab, an anti-PD-1therapy.

Presentation Details:

Title:'Initial results from a phase II study (TACTI-002) in metastatic non-small cell lung or head and neck carcinoma patients receiving eftilagimod alpha (soluble lag-3protein) and pembrolizumab'

Date:Monday, April 27, 2020

Session: VPO.CT02.Phase II Clinical Trials: CT202

Presenter: Dr. Martin Forster, MBBS FRCP PhD, TACTI-002 clinical trial Principal Investigator, University College London Cancer Institute in the United Kingdom

The abstract title was published today on the AACR website athttps://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9045/presentation/10803.

The submitted abstract and the virtual poster presentation will also be accessible on Immutep's website at www.immutep.com/investors-media/presentations.htmlon the day of the poster presentation.

TACTI-002 is being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as "MSD" outside the United States and Canada). It is evaluating the combination of efti with MSD's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in up to 109 patients with second line HNSCC or NSCLC in first and second line.

About Immutep

Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and

Immutep Limited, Level 12, 95 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

ABN: 90 009 237 889

to maximize value to shareholders. Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the United States.

Immutep's current lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha ("efti" or "IMP321"), a soluble LAG-3 protein (LAG-3Ig) based on the LAG-3 immune control mechanism. This mechanism plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. Efti is currently in a Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT02614833); a Phase II clinical trial being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as "MSD" outside the United States and Canada) referred to as TACTI-002 to evaluate a combination of efti with KEYTRUDA® (or pembrolizumab) in several different solid tumours (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT03625323); a Phase I clinical trial being conducted in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc. referred to as INSIGHT-004 to evaluate a combination of efti with avelumab (clinical trials.gov identifier NCT03252938); and a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT02676869).

Additional LAG-3 products, including antibodies, for immune response modulation in autoimmunity and cancer are being developed by Immutep's large pharmaceutical partners. Immutep is also developing an agonist of LAG-3 (IMP761) for autoimmune disease.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.immutep.comor by contacting:

Australian Investors/Media:

Catherine Strong, Citadel-MAGNUS

+61 (0)406 759 268; cstrong@citadelmagnus.com

U.S. Media:

Garth Russell, LifeSci Advisors

+1 (646) 876-3613; garth@lifesciadvisors.com

This announcement was authorised for release by the Chief Executive Officer of Immutep Limited.

Immutep Limited, Level 12, 95 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

ABN: 90 009 237 889

Disclaimer

Immutep Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 02:02:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IMMUTEP LIMITED
10:03pIMMUTEP : TACTI-002 Data Presentation at the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting 2020
PU
04/09IMMUTEP : Partner, EOC Pharma, Continues to Advance Efti in Breast Cancer
AQ
04/07IMMUTEP : Partner, EOC Pharma, Continues to Advance Efti in Breast Cancer
PU
03/26IMMUTEP : JonesTrading - AIPAC Setback Leaves a Mark on Efti's Otherwise Impecca..
PU
03/26GOETZPARTNERS SECURITIES - EFTI BREA : Down certainly not out
PU
03/25IMMUTEP : AIPAC Global Webcast Slides
PU
03/25IMMUTEP : Reports Supportive Efficacy Data from the Phase IIb AIPAC Study, Overa..
AQ
03/24Immutep Reports Supportive Efficacy Data from the Phase IIb AIPAC Study; Over..
GL
03/19Immutep's Partner, EOC Pharma, Reports Completion of Recruitment of Phase I S..
GL
03/09Immutep Receives Second IND approval for Efti from US FDA
GL
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18,3 M
EBIT 2020 -16,5 M
Net income 2020 -16,1 M
Finance 2020 7,46 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,75x
P/E ratio 2021 1,93x
EV / Sales2020 2,48x
EV / Sales2021 -0,86x
Capitalization 52,9 M
Chart IMMUTEP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Immutep Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUTEP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,32  AUD
Last Close Price 0,14  AUD
Spread / Highest target 137%
Spread / Average Target 137%
Spread / Lowest Target 137%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Voigt Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Russell John Howard Non-Executive Chairman
Deanne Miller COO, Secretary & General Counsel
David Fang Finance Director & Assistant Secretary
Frédéric Triebel Chief Scientific Officer & Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUTEP LIMITED3.85%34
LONZA GROUP13.05%30 744
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-16.81%24 783
CELLTRION, INC.2.62%23 097
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.5.30%20 767
INCYTE CORPORATION-0.58%18 818
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group