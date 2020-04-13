ASX/Media Announcement
Immutep TACTI-002 Data Presentation
at the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting 2020
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - April 14, 2020 - Immutep Limited(ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced that interim Phase IITACTI-002 clinical data has been selected for a poster short talk presentation as part of the high-impact paper presentation program at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting, scheduled for 27 and 28 April.
This presentation was originally accepted as a late-breaking poster for the AACR Annual Meeting prior to the event being rescheduled as two virtual events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including AACR Virtual Annual Meetings I and II.The data in this presentation relates to Immutep's lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha ("efti" or "IMP321"), a soluble LAG-3protein based on the LAG-3immune control mechanism, as part of a combination treatment with pembrolizumab, an anti-PD-1therapy.
Presentation Details:
Title:'Initial results from a phase II study (TACTI-002) in metastatic non-small cell lung or head and neck carcinoma patients receiving eftilagimod alpha (soluble lag-3protein) and pembrolizumab'
Date:Monday, April 27, 2020
Session: VPO.CT02.Phase II Clinical Trials: CT202
Presenter: Dr. Martin Forster, MBBS FRCP PhD, TACTI-002 clinical trial Principal Investigator, University College London Cancer Institute in the United Kingdom
The abstract title was published today on the AACR website athttps://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9045/presentation/10803.
The submitted abstract and the virtual poster presentation will also be accessible on Immutep's website at www.immutep.com/investors-media/presentations.htmlon the day of the poster presentation.
TACTI-002 is being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as "MSD" outside the United States and Canada). It is evaluating the combination of efti with MSD's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in up to 109 patients with second line HNSCC or NSCLC in first and second line.
Immutep's current lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha ("efti" or "IMP321"), a soluble LAG-3 protein (LAG-3Ig) based on the LAG-3 immune control mechanism. This mechanism plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. Efti is currently in a Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT02614833); a Phase II clinical trial being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as "MSD" outside the United States and Canada) referred to as TACTI-002 to evaluate a combination of efti with KEYTRUDA® (or pembrolizumab) in several different solid tumours (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT03625323); a Phase I clinical trial being conducted in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc. referred to as INSIGHT-004 to evaluate a combination of efti with avelumab (clinical trials.gov identifier NCT03252938); and a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT02676869).
Additional LAG-3 products, including antibodies, for immune response modulation in autoimmunity and cancer are being developed by Immutep's large pharmaceutical partners. Immutep is also developing an agonist of LAG-3 (IMP761) for autoimmune disease.
