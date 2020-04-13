ASX/Media Announcement

Immutep TACTI-002 Data Presentation

at the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting 2020

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - April 14, 2020 - Immutep Limited(ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced that interim Phase IITACTI-002 clinical data has been selected for a poster short talk presentation as part of the high-impact paper presentation program at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting, scheduled for 27 and 28 April.

This presentation was originally accepted as a late-breaking poster for the AACR Annual Meeting prior to the event being rescheduled as two virtual events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including AACR Virtual Annual Meetings I and II.The data in this presentation relates to Immutep's lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha ("efti" or "IMP321"), a soluble LAG-3protein based on the LAG-3immune control mechanism, as part of a combination treatment with pembrolizumab, an anti-PD-1therapy.

Presentation Details:

Title:

'Initial results from a phase II study (TACTI-002) in metastatic non-small cell lung or head and neck carcinoma patients receiving eftilagimod alpha (soluble lag-3 protein) and pembrolizumab'

Date:Monday, April 27, 2020

Session: VPO.CT02.Phase II Clinical Trials: CT202

Presenter: Dr. Martin Forster, MBBS FRCP PhD, TACTI-002 clinical trial Principal Investigator, University College London Cancer Institute in the United Kingdom

The abstract title was published today on the AACR website athttps://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9045/presentation/10803.

The submitted abstract and the virtual poster presentation will also be accessible on Immutep's website at www.immutep.com/investors-media/presentations.htmlon the day of the poster presentation.

TACTI-002 is being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as "MSD" outside the United States and Canada). It is evaluating the combination of efti with MSD's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in up to 109 patients with second line HNSCC or NSCLC in first and second line.

About Immutep

Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and

