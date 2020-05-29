Immutep : TACTI-002 (Two ACTive ImmInitial results from a Phase II study (TACTI 002) - Poster - ASCO 2020unotherapeutics) - Poster - ASCO 2020

1 - University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation, London, UK 2 - Vall d' Hebron University Hospital, Barcelona, Spain
3 - START Madrid - Fundación Jiménez Díaz, Madrid, Spain 4 - Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau, Barcelona, Spain
5 - Catalan Institue of Oncology Badalona-Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol, B-ARGO group, Barcelona, Spain 6 - Griffith University, Gold Coast, Australia
7 - St John of God Subiaco Hospital, Perth, Australia
8 - The University of Manchester and The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester, UK 9 - Oncology Consultants, P.A., Houston, Texas, USA
10 - University of Glasgow / Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre, Glasgow, UK 11- Research & Development, Immutep S.A.S., Orsay, France
Background
Part A: 1st line,PD-Xnaïve NSCLC; stage IIIB not amenable to curative treatment or stage IV not amenable to EGFR/ALK based therapy, treatment naïve for advanced/ metastatic disease
Part B: 2nd line,PD-Xrefractory NSCLC; pts after failure of 1st line therapy for metastatic disease which incl. at least 2 cycles of PD-X
Part C: 2nd linePD-Xnaive HNSCC; recurrent disease not amenable to curative treatment, or metastatic diseas incurable by local therapies after failure of prior platinum-based therapy
General Features/Objectives:
Primary endpoint: objective response rate (iORR) as per iRECIST
Secondary endpoints: progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS)
Central assessment of tumor cell PD-L1 expression after enrollment
Blood samples for PK/PD assessments and anti-drug antibody evaluation are collected
The study has a Simon's optimal two-stage design. During the first stage, the N1 patients are recruited. Additional patients (N2) will be recruited for each part if the pre-specified threshold for ORR is met. In total, 109 patients are
planned to be enrolled.
Indication
Threshold r1 Initial No. of pts
Add. No. of pts
N total
(N1)
(N2)
Part A: NSCLC 1st line
4
17
19
36
Part B: NSCLC 2nd line
1
23
13
36
Part C: HNSCC
2
18
19
37
Efti is administered as 30 mg subcutaneous injection every 2 weeks for the first 8 cycles and every 3 weeks for 9 following cycles. Pembrolizumab is administered at a standard dose of 200 mg intravenous infusion every 3 weeks for maximum 2 years.
Baseline Parameters (n=17)
N (%)
Median age, yrs (range)
65 (53 - 76)
Female / Male
6 (35.3) / 11 (64.7)
ECOG 0 / 1
12 (70.6) / 5 (29.4)
Current / former smoker
16 (94.1)
Squamous / Non-squamous
10 (58.8) / 7 (41.2)
PD-L1 (< 1 %/1-49 %/≥50 % TPS)
3 (23 %) / 6 (46 %) / 4 (31 %)
Patients with all different PD-L1 subgroups enrolled → proportions comparable to historical controls
Summary:
12/17 (71 %) with target lesion decrease
Responses in all PD-L1 subgroups (4/9 iPRs in < 50 % PD-L1 subgroup)
6/9 iPRs confirmed until cut off
At data cut-off 7 pts (41 %) were still under treatment → estimated median PFS of 9+ months
Two late responders after 8 and 11 months
Tumor response - iBOR
N (%)
as per iRECIST
Total (N=17)
Complete Response (iCR)
0 (0.0)
Partial Response (iPR)
9 (52.9)
Stable Disease (iSD)
5 (29.4)
Progressive Disease (iPD)
3 (17.7)
Objective Response Rate (iORR)
9 (52.9)
Disease Control Rate (iDCR)
14 (82.4)
Part C stage 1 - PD-X naive 2nd line HNSCC2, PD-L1 all comer
Eftilagimod alpha (efti; previously IMP321) is a solubleLAG-3protein that binds to a subset of MHC class II molecules to mediate antigen presenting cell (APC) and then CD8T-cellactivation.
Efti is a first-in-class APC activator.
The rationale to combine efti and pembrolizumab comes from their complementary mechanisms of action. Efti activates APCs and leads to an increase in activated T cells which effect potentially reduces the number of non-responders to pembrolizumab.
Part A + C stage 1 enrollment was completed in 2019. Recruitment in part B stage 1 and in part A + C stage 2 is ongoing
Exposure and Safety1
Baseline Parameters (n=18)
N (%)
Median age, yrs
66
Female / Male
1 (5.6) / 17 (94.4)
ECOG 0 / 1
10 (55.6) / 8 (44.4)
PD-L1 (< 1 %/1-20 %/≥20 % CPS)
3 (27.3) / 3 (27.3) / 5 (45.6)
• Patients with all different PD-L1 subgroups enrolled
→ PD-L1 all comer trial
Tumor response - iBOR
N (%)
as per iRECIST
Total (N=18)
Complete Response (iCR)
1 (5.6)
Partial Response (iPR)
6 (33.3)
Stable Disease (iSD)
2 (11.1)
Progressive Disease (iPD)
7 (38.9)
Not evaluable*
2 (11.1)
Objective Response Rate (iORR)
7 (38.9)
Disease Control Rate (iDCR)
9 (50.0)
Combining an APC activator like efti to pembrolizumab is therefore fundamentally different from many other trials combining two checkpoint inhibitors like an anti-LAG-3 mAb with an anti-PD-1 mAb.
Previous clinical trial experience with the same combination used in metastatic melanoma patients (TACTI-mel study, IMP321-P012, NCT02676869) suggests that the combination is safe and shows encouraging signs of efficacy.
We hereby report initial results from stage 1 of a phase II umbrella trial (TACTI-002, NCT03625323).
Summary - Exposure:
In total 76 pts were enrolled in all three parts and all stages until data cut-off1.
Pts received median 5.5 (range 1-22) efti injections and median of 4 (range 1-20) pembrolizumab infusions
Overview - Safety:
No treatment related death
3 treatment related adverse events leading to permanent discontinuation (hepatitis drug induced G4; ALT & AST elevation G3; diarrhea G1)
No new safety signals of this new combination identified until cut off
Safety Parameters
N of patients (%)
Pts with any TEAE
71 (93.4)
Pts with any SAE
25 (32.9)
thereof related to efti /
5 (6.6) / 5 (6.6)
pembrolizumab
Pts with any grade ≥3 TEAE
31 (40.8)
thereof related to efti /
6 (7.9) / 6 (7.9)
pembrolizumab
Summary:
Initial iORR of 38.9 %
1 complete response; 1 iPR after pseudo-progression
5 responses confirmed
At data cut-off 8 pts (44 %) still under treatment
Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA provided pembrolizumab for the study.
The trial identifiers are IMP321-P015 (Sponsor code), Keynote-PN798 (MSD code), 2018-001994-25 (EudraCT) and NCT03625323 (ClinicalTrials.gov).