Immutep : TACTI-002 (Two ACTive ImmInitial results from a Phase II study (TACTI 002) - Poster - ASCO 2020unotherapeutics) - Poster - ASCO 2020

Part A: 1st line, PD-Xnaïve NSCLC; stage IIIB not amenable to curative treatment or stage IV not amenable to EGFR/ALK based therapy, treatment naïve for advanced/ metastatic disease

Part B: 2nd line, PD-Xrefractory NSCLC; pts after failure of 1st line therapy for metastatic disease which incl. at least 2 cycles of PD-X

Part C: 2nd line PD-Xnaive HNSCC; recurrent disease not amenable to curative treatment, or metastatic diseas incurable by local therapies after failure of prior platinum-based therapy

General Features/Objectives:

Primary endpoint: objective response rate (iORR) as per iRECIST

Secondary endpoints: progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS)

Central assessment of tumor cell PD-L1 expression after enrollment

Blood samples for PK/PD assessments and anti-drug antibody evaluation are collected

The study has a Simon's optimal two-stage design. During the first stage, the N1 patients are recruited. Additional patients (N2) will be recruited for each part if the pre-specified threshold for ORR is met. In total, 109 patients are

planned to be enrolled. Indication Threshold r1 Initial No. of pts Add. No. of pts N total (N1) (N2) Part A: NSCLC 1st line 4 17 19 36 Part B: NSCLC 2nd line 1 23 13 36 Part C: HNSCC 2 18 19 37

Efti is administered as 30 mg subcutaneous injection every 2 weeks for the first 8 cycles and every 3 weeks for 9 following cycles. Pembrolizumab is administered at a standard dose of 200 mg intravenous infusion every 3 weeks for maximum 2 years.