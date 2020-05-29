Immutep : TACTI-002 (Two ACTive ImmInitial results from a Phase II study (TACTI 002) - Poster - ASCO 2020unotherapeutics) - Poster - ASCO 2020

Log in
Initial results from a Phase II study (TACTI-002) in metastatic non-small cell lung or head and neck carcinoma patients receiving eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein)

05/29/2020 | 08:06am EDT

Initial results from a Phase II study (TACTI-002) in metastatic non-small cell lung or head and neck carcinoma patients receiving eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein)

Abstract Number for Publication: 3100

Authors: Felip E2, Doger B3, Majem M4, Carcereny E5, Forster M1, Bajaj P6, Clay T7, Krebs M8, Peguero J9, Roxburgh P10, Triebel F11

and pembrolizumab

Trial Design

Part A stage 1 - 1st line NSCLC2, PD-L1 all comer

Affiliates:

1 - University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation, London, UK 2 - Vall d' Hebron University Hospital, Barcelona, Spain

3 - START Madrid - Fundación Jiménez Díaz, Madrid, Spain 4 - Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau, Barcelona, Spain

5 - Catalan Institue of Oncology Badalona-Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol, B-ARGO group, Barcelona, Spain 6 - Griffith University, Gold Coast, Australia

7 - St John of God Subiaco Hospital, Perth, Australia

8 - The University of Manchester and The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester, UK 9 - Oncology Consultants, P.A., Houston, Texas, USA

10 - University of Glasgow / Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre, Glasgow, UK 11- Research & Development, Immutep S.A.S., Orsay, France

Background

Part A: 1st line, PD-Xnaïve NSCLC; stage IIIB not amenable to curative treatment or stage IV not amenable to EGFR/ALK based therapy, treatment naïve for advanced/ metastatic disease

Part B: 2nd line, PD-Xrefractory NSCLC; pts after failure of 1st line therapy for metastatic disease which incl. at least 2 cycles of PD-X

Part C: 2nd line PD-Xnaive HNSCC; recurrent disease not amenable to curative treatment, or metastatic diseas incurable by local therapies after failure of prior platinum-based therapy

General Features/Objectives:

  • Primary endpoint: objective response rate (iORR) as per iRECIST
  • Secondary endpoints: progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS)
  • Central assessment of tumor cell PD-L1 expression after enrollment
  • Blood samples for PK/PD assessments and anti-drug antibody evaluation are collected

The study has a Simon's optimal two-stage design. During the first stage, the N1 patients are recruited. Additional patients (N2) will be recruited for each part if the pre-specified threshold for ORR is met. In total, 109 patients are

planned to be enrolled.

Indication

Threshold r1 Initial No. of pts

Add. No. of pts

N total

(N1)

(N2)

Part A: NSCLC 1st line

4

17

19

36

Part B: NSCLC 2nd line

1

23

13

36

Part C: HNSCC

2

18

19

37

Efti is administered as 30 mg subcutaneous injection every 2 weeks for the first 8 cycles and every 3 weeks for 9 following cycles. Pembrolizumab is administered at a standard dose of 200 mg intravenous infusion every 3 weeks for maximum 2 years.

Baseline Parameters (n=17)

N (%)

Median age, yrs (range)

65 (53 - 76)

Female / Male

6 (35.3) / 11 (64.7)

ECOG 0 / 1

12 (70.6) / 5 (29.4)

Current / former smoker

16 (94.1)

Squamous / Non-squamous

10 (58.8) / 7 (41.2)

PD-L1 (< 1 %/1-49 %/≥50 % TPS)

3 (23 %) / 6 (46 %) / 4 (31 %)

  • Patients with all different PD-L1 subgroups enrolled proportions comparable to historical controls

Summary:

  • 12/17 (71 %) with target lesion decrease
  • Responses in all PD-L1 subgroups (4/9 iPRs in < 50 % PD-L1 subgroup)
  • 6/9 iPRs confirmed until cut off
  • At data cut-off 7 pts (41 %) were still under treatment estimated median PFS of 9+ months
  • Two late responders after 8 and 11 months

Tumor response - iBOR

N (%)

as per iRECIST

Total (N=17)

Complete Response (iCR)

0 (0.0)

Partial Response (iPR)

9 (52.9)

Stable Disease (iSD)

5 (29.4)

Progressive Disease (iPD)

3 (17.7)

Objective Response Rate (iORR)

9 (52.9)

Disease Control Rate (iDCR)

14 (82.4)

Part C stage 1 - PD-X naive 2nd line HNSCC2, PD-L1 all comer

Eftilagimod alpha (efti; previously IMP321) is a soluble LAG-3protein that binds to a subset of MHC class II molecules to mediate antigen presenting cell (APC) and then CD8 T-cellactivation.

Efti is a first-in-class APC activator.

The rationale to combine efti and pembrolizumab comes from their complementary mechanisms of action. Efti activates APCs and leads to an increase in activated T cells which effect potentially reduces the number of non-responders to pembrolizumab.

Part A + C stage 1 enrollment was completed in 2019. Recruitment in part B stage 1 and in part A + C stage 2 is ongoing

Exposure and Safety1

Baseline Parameters (n=18)

N (%)

Median age, yrs

66

Female / Male

1 (5.6) / 17 (94.4)

ECOG 0 / 1

10 (55.6) / 8 (44.4)

PD-L1 (< 1 %/1-20 %/≥20 % CPS)

3 (27.3) / 3 (27.3) / 5 (45.6)

Patients with all different PD-L1 subgroups enrolled

PD-L1 all comer trial

Tumor response - iBOR

N (%)

as per iRECIST

Total (N=18)

Complete Response (iCR)

1 (5.6)

Partial Response (iPR)

6 (33.3)

Stable Disease (iSD)

2 (11.1)

Progressive Disease (iPD)

7 (38.9)

Not evaluable*

2 (11.1)

Objective Response Rate (iORR)

7 (38.9)

Disease Control Rate (iDCR)

9 (50.0)

Combining an APC activator like efti to pembrolizumab is therefore fundamentally different from many other trials combining two checkpoint inhibitors like an anti-LAG-3 mAb with an anti-PD-1 mAb.

Previous clinical trial experience with the same combination used in metastatic melanoma patients (TACTI-mel study, IMP321-P012, NCT02676869) suggests that the combination is safe and shows encouraging signs of efficacy.

We hereby report initial results from stage 1 of a phase II umbrella trial (TACTI-002, NCT03625323).

Copies of this poster obtained through Quick Response (QR) Code are for personal use only and may not be reproduced without permission from

Summary - Exposure:

  • In total 76 pts were enrolled in all three parts and all stages until data cut-off1.
  • Pts received median 5.5 (range 1-22) efti injections and median of 4 (range 1-20) pembrolizumab infusions

Overview - Safety:

  • No treatment related death
  • 3 treatment related adverse events leading to permanent discontinuation (hepatitis drug induced G4; ALT & AST elevation G3; diarrhea G1)
  • No new safety signals of this new combination identified until cut off

Safety Parameters

N of patients (%)

Pts with any TEAE

71 (93.4)

Pts with any SAE

25 (32.9)

thereof related to efti /

5 (6.6) / 5 (6.6)

pembrolizumab

Pts with any grade ≥3 TEAE

31 (40.8)

thereof related to efti /

6 (7.9) / 6 (7.9)

pembrolizumab

Summary:

  • Initial iORR of 38.9 %
  • 1 complete response; 1 iPR after pseudo-progression
  • 5 responses confirmed
  • At data cut-off 8 pts (44 %) still under treatment

ASCO® and the author of this poster.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA provided pembrolizumab for the study.

The trial identifiers are IMP321-P015 (Sponsor code), Keynote-PN798 (MSD code), 2018-001994-25 (EudraCT) and NCT03625323 (ClinicalTrials.gov).

Corresponding author: Frederic Triebel, frederic.triebel@immutep.com

APC…antigen-presenting cell

LAG-3...Lymphocyte Activation gene-3

AE…adverse event

MHC…Major Histocompatibility Complex

BOR…best overall response

NSCLC...non-small cell lung cancer

DCR…disease control rate

PD-L1,PD-L2...Programmed Death ligand-1,-2

DMC…Data Monitoring Committee

PD-X...PD-1 or PD-L1 targeted therapy

ECOG…Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group

PFS…progression-free survival

HNSCC...head and neck squamous cell cancer

ORR…objective response rate

ICI…immune checkpoint inhibitor

SAE…serious adverse event

iRECIST…Immune Response Evaluation Criteria In Solid Tumors

TEAE…treatment emergent adverse event

Treatment emergent adverse events occured in ≥ 10 % of pts (total N=76)

Adverse event (PT)

Any Grade

Grade 3

Grade 4

Grade 5

N (%)

N (%)

N (%)

N (%)

Cough

22 (28.9)

-

-

-

Asthenia

18 (23.7)

-

-

-

Decreased appetite

14 (18.4)

-

-

-

Dyspnoe

14 (18.4)

4 (5.3)

1 (1.3)

-

Fatigue

13 (17.1)

1 (1.3)

-

-

Diarrhoea

11 (14.5)

1 (1.3)

-

-

Nausea

9 (11.8)

-

-

-

Constipation

8 (10.5)

1 (1.3)

-

-

Upper respiratory tract infection

8 (10.5)

-

-

-

Anaemia

8 (10.5)

-

-

-

Conclusion

NSCLC

  • iORR of 53 % in PD-L1 all comer in 1st line NSCLC, encouraging responses in low PD-L1 expressors, majority of pts still on therapy at 8+ months, patients with an unusual late responses
  • Encouraging when referenced to Pembrolizumab alone in comparable patient population with ≥1 % PD-L1 expression (KN-024;KN-042)

HNSCC

  • iORR of 38.9 % in PD-L1 all comer 2nd line HNSCC including 1 complete response encouraging if referenced to pembrolizumab alone in comparable patient population (KN-040)

Overall

  • Combination of efti and pembrolizumab in NSCLC, and HNSCC patients is safe and well tolerated
  • Initial results underlining the potential synergy of the APC activator efti with the checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab may result in synergistic therapeutic activity without additional toxicity

1 - Data cut-off date: 4th May 2020

Disclaimer

Immutep Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 12:05:03 UTC
