Immutep : goetzpartners securities - First in class opening the cancer immune throttle

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields IMMUTEP LIMITED Biotechnology 14 May 2020 06:37 BST COMPANY NOTE Immutep Limited (IMM-AU) First in class opening the cancer immune throttle KEY TAKEAWAY Immutep continues to accumulate data supporting the use of Eftilagimod alpha ("efti") in cancer therapy. Data from the TACTI-002 study in non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") and positive signals in head and neck suggest the drug may extend the benefits of immune checkpoint inhibitors ("ICI"); boosting ORR (Overall Response Rate) to >50% from the usual 10% - 20% with PD-1 /PD-L1 ICIs alone. While the AIPAC Phase IIb in metastatic breast cancer ("mBC") fell short of significance in overall progression-free survival ("PFS"), there are positive signals from efti in patient subgroups totalling >50% of mBC patients. Having missed the anticipated 'slam-dunk' regulatory data in the AIPAC trial and resulting rapid out-licensing, we are optimistic for a substantial efti out-licensing deal within 12 - 18 months with the promise of further data. Now financed to c.YE2021E and with potential news flow and milestones from GSK and Novartis licensed programs, we see substantial upside. We reiterate our OUTPERFORM recommendation and increase our TP to AUD 0.61 (from AUD 0.32). Potential to extend benefits of PD-1 /PD-L1 ICIs - Dramatic benefits of ICI treatments are mostly confined to a minority of patients in certain cancers. With efti opening the throttle and ICIs releasing the immune brake, data from TACTi-002Phase II trial suggest that efti could extend the impact of the ICI pembrolizumab in NSCLC and perhaps head and neck cancer. With an ORR of >50%, the response is on a par with much harsher ICI / chemo, but better tolerated. With encouraging initial results in head and neck patients, the expansion phase first line NSCLC and second line head and neck has been initiated generating news flow within 12 months. Data supports efti development in mBC patient subgroups - Although the positive trend in overall PFS over paclitaxel did not achieve significance, positive responses in patient sub-groupsindicate benefits for >50% of mBC patients. Stratifying patients by weakened immunity or more aggressive disease could provide the basis for mBC Phase III design. Evidence of synergy with chemo - Data analysis suggested an increased benefit from efti when patients were actively receiving chemo, which disappeared when chemo was stopped. This suggests not only that efti anti-tumoureffects might improve from exploring different chemo regimens, but also combination with other inflammatory / immune stimulating interventions such as radiotherapy. Substantial upside - Our risk adjusted sum-of-the-parts valuation of efti and other pipeline assets, indicates that the market ascribes little value to efti following the AIPAC trial 'disappointment'. Given positive data from the TACTI-002 trial and response in substantial patient subgroups mBC, we believe efti is substantially undervalued. With further data anticipated over the next 12 months leading to a potential licensing deal, we see upside 3 - 4 fold from current levels. AUD 2019A 2020E 2021E 2022E Sales 7 13 10 22 EBIT (19) (16) (13) (2) Net Profit (19) (16) (13) (2) Net Cash/Debt ($M) FY Jun 5.8 11.6 (0.9) (3.0) Source: Company data, goetzpartners Research estimates. Warning Note: Past performance and forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future results or performance. The return may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations. OUTPERFORM Target Price AUD0.610 Current Price AUD0.150 FINANCIAL SUMMARY Net Cash/Debt (M): 11.65 MARKET DATA Current Price: AUD0.150 Target Price: AUD0.610 52 Week Range: AUD0.500 - AUD0.100 Total Enterprise Value: 61 Market Cap (M): 73 Shares Out (M): 487.6 Float (M): 456.2 Average Daily Volume: 3,145,553 EQUITY RESEARCH DR. CHRIS REDHEAD Research Analyst T +44 (0) 203 859 7725 chris.redhead@goetzpartners.com This is a marketing communication. For professional investors and institutional use only. The information herein is considered to be an acceptable minor non-monetary benefit as defined under FCA COBS 2.3A19(5). GPSL is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 225563). GPSL does and seeks to do business with companies / issuers covered in its research reports. As a result, investors should be aware that GPSL may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this research report. Investors should consider this research report as only a single factor in making their investment decision. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Immutep Limited. Page 1 Company overview Listed on the ASX and with ADR's traded on NASDAQ, Immutep is uniquely focussed on the development of cancer and immunotherapies utilising the LAG3 (Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3) protein. With its HQ in Sydney, Australia and operations in Germany and the USA, Immutep has established a pipeline of in- house and large-pharma-out-licensed programmes (FIGURE 1), which utilise the LAG-3 protein's dual role as both an activator and inhibitor of the adaptive immune system. The company's lead in-house programme is a first-in-classLAG-3 fusion protein IMP321 / eftilagimod alpha ("efti") that exploits the protein's ability to stimulate immunity through the activation of antigen presenting cells ("APCs"). Currently in Phase 2 trials, efti has already demonstrated evidence of efficacy in combination with PD-1 inhibitors in non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") and head and neck carcinoma ("HNSCC") as well as with chemo in metastatic breast cancer ("mBC"). Now in expansion phase, recent data from the Two ACTive Immunotherapies-002(TACTI-002) Phase 2 trial suggest that combination of efti with PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab ("pembro") elicits an overall response rate ("ORR") >50% of all NSCLC patients compared to the 10% - 20% with pembro alone. While recent data from the Active immunotherapy PAClitaxel trial ("AIPAC") mBC Phase 2b trial combining efti with chemotherapy failed to achieve the hoped for response across all patients, data indicated efficacy in sub-populations amounting to >50% of the mBC population. The investigator initiated INSIGHT-004 Phase I trial is studying the combination of efti with the PD-L1 inhibitor avelumab in solid tumours. LAG-3 antagonism in immuno-oncology is being pursued by a large number of players, foremost BMS. Immutep out-licensed its LAG-3 antagonist IMP701/LAG525 to CoStim Pharmaceuticals Inc. now owned by Novartis ("NVS"). NVS has LAG525 in 5 clinical trials encompassing both solid tumours, including mBC and melanoma, and blood cancers. These studies involve the use a variety of drugs in combination with LAG525, including chemotherapy, immune-oncology biologics and small molecules. The cytotoxic LAG-3T-cell depleting antibody IMP731 (GSK2831781) has been out-licensed to GSK, which currently has the drug in Phase I and II trials for inflammatory diseases including ulcerative colitis and psoriasis. Led by experienced CEO Marc Voigt, Immutep recently raised A$12m. Now financed to the end of 2021E, the company aims to use the data from the on-goingTACTI-002, AIPAC and possibly INSIGHT- 004 to secure an out- licensing deal during the course of 2020 / 2021E. FIGURE 1: Immutep product pipeline Indication Mech. of action Eftilagimod alpha (IMP321) LAG-3Ig fusion mBC protein mNSCLC, mHNSCC MHC class II mM agonist and APC Solid tumours activator Solid tumours mBC IMP701 (LAG525) LAG-3 Solid tumours, blood cancers antagonistic mAb Solid tumours Triple-negative mBC mM Triple-negative mBC IMP731 (GSK2831781) LAG-3 depleting Ulcerative Colitis mAb Psoriasis Healthy Japanese, Caucasians IMP761 LAG-3 agonistic Autoimmune diseases mAb Therapeutic regimen Chemo-IO combo IO-IO combo IO-IO combo IO-IO combo In situ immunisation Chemo-IO combo IO-IO combo IO-IO combo Chemo-IO-IO combo IO-IO-SM combo Chemo-IO-SM combo Monotherapy Monotherapy Monotherapy Preclinical Phase I Phase II Phase IIb/III AIPAC TACTI-002TACTI-mel INSIGHT-004 INSIGHT (China) Source: Company data, goetzpartners Research estimates This is a marketing communication. For professional investors and institutional use only. Warning Note: Forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future results or performance. The return may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations. News flow We anticipate the pipeline will generate significant news flow during 2020 / 2021. With the TACTI-002 trial in its second stage expansion phase, we expect further PD-1 combination data in both first and second line NSCLC as well as second line HNSCC. Overall survival data from the AIPAC mBC trial is expected by YE2020E with first interim data in mBC from the studies performed by Chinese partner EOC. Further data on efti-PD-1 combination is expected from the Phase 1 INSIGHT-004 trial during the course of 2020E with final read-out anticipated in 2021E. The out-licensed programmes should provide news flow with NVS possibly releasing further data on LAG525 during the course of 2020E / 2021E. This should be supported by further data from the BMS LAG-3 programme. Further data from the GSK inflammatory programme is likely during 2021E. Immutep anticipate that, while recruitment will slow down, with TACTI-002 70% and INSIGHT-004 fully recruited, the impact should be small. FIGURE 2: Upcoming milestones expected for Immutep in 2020 and 2021 Source: Company data, goetzpartners Research estimates SoTP valuation With a fair value of A$0.609 per share, our SoTP (Sum of the Parts) valuation indicates substantial upside from current levels (FIGURE 4); based on risk-adjusted net present values ("rNPVs") for efti in mBC, lung and head & neck cancer, LAG525 in multiple tumours, GSK2831781 in ulcerative colitis (all discounted using a WACC of 12.4%) and net cash at YE2020E ). Now funded until the end of 2021E and with the expectation of additional data, we believe that the company has a strong chance of out-licensing efti during the course of 2021E to crystalise value and further de-risk efti development. While in the light of the recent data, we have decreased our probability of success of efti in mBC to 20% from 40%, the positive TACTI-002 trial has allowed us to increase the probablity to 22% from 10%. The NSCLC indication now accounts for c.52% of our fair value (FIGURE 3). FIGURE 4: Immutep sum-of-the-parts valuation Peak sales NPV Adj. NPV NPV/sh Product Indications Stage ($m) Year (A$m) Prob. (A$m) (A$) Eftilagimod alpha mBC Phase IIb 889 2029E 340 20% 68 0.139 Eftilagimod alpha mNSCLC Phase II 1,826 2035E 700 22% 154 0.316 Eftilagimod alpha mHNSCC Phase II 326 2035E 110 10% 11 0.023 LAG525 Cancer Phase II 4,000 2033E 132 25% 33 0.068 GSK2831781 UC Phase II 2,267 2033E 78 25% 20 0.040 Net cash at YE2020E 12 100% 12 0.024 Fair value 1,371 297 0.609 Current share price (A$) 0.135 Upside 351% Source: goetzpartners Research estimates. Warning Note: Forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future results or performance. 