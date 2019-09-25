ASX/Media Release

Immutep Announces Expansion of Part A of TACTI-002 Phase II Clinical Trial due to Positive Interim Data

Requisite clinical responses achieved in cohort 1 of Part A (1 st line NSCLC) of TACTI-002 Phase II clinical trial to allow for recruitment of cohort 2

line NSCLC) of TACTI-002 Phase II clinical trial Recruitment of cohort 2 of Part A of TACTI-002, additional 19 patients, will begin shortly

TACTI-002, additional 19 patients, will begin shortly Recruitment of the first cohorts of parts B and C continues

Data from the ongoing TACTI-002 Phase II clinical trial will be presented at the 34 th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) in November 2019

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - September 26, 2019 - Immutep Limited(ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announces that the requisite number of predefined patient responses has been exceeded in cohort 1 of Part A (first line non-smallcell lung cancer (NSCLC)) of the TACTI-002Phase II clinical trial based on an interim analysis. This allows the Company to proceed with the recruitment of an additional 19 patients for cohort 2 of Part A of the study. TACTI-002is being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as "MSD" outside the United States and Canada).

The decision by the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) to open cohort 2 follows the review of preliminary safety and efficacy data and their recommendation is based on predefined safety and efficacy thresholds. For seven out of 17 (41.2 %) a partial response (PR) according to RECIST 1.1 was observed as the best overall response (BOR) as of the data cut-off (September 6, 2019) in this interim analysis. An additional six patients had a stabilization of disease (SD) as best overall response at this point leading to a disease control rate of

76.5 % in this highly aggressive tumour entity. Twelve patients are currently continuing treatment. Patients were allowed to participate regardless of their PD-L1 status which is a well-known predictive marker for response to pembrolizumab in NSCLC. While the response rate of pembrolizumab in NSCLC patients with ≥ 50 % PD-L1 expression is approximately 40%, it is between 15-20 % in patients with 1-49 % PD-L1 expression on the tumour. Patients with no PD-L1 expression are expected to benefit significantly less than that. The final BOR numbers will not be available until the final patient that was enrolled in cohort 1 of Part A (in June 2019) has been on study for six months and is assessed radiologically.

This staged approach of patient enrolment is based on, and is consistent with, the Simon's two-stage clinical trial design. Accordingly, an additional 19 patients will be recruited to participate in Part A, bringing the total number of patients in Part A to 36. Recruitment of cohort 2 of Part A of the study will begin shortly.

Recruitment is ongoing for Parts B (second line non-small cell lung cancer) and C (second line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) of the trial.

Data from the TACTI-002 Phase II clinical trial will be presented at the 34th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), which is taking place on November 6-10, 2019 at the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Centre in National Harbor, MD.