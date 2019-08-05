ASX Release

IMMUTEP COMPLETES A$6M ENTITLEMENT OFFER

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - August 6, 2019 - Immutep Limited(ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its fully underwritten pro rata non-renounceable entitlement offer ("Entitlement Offer") of new fully paid ordinary shares in Immutep ("New Shares") which closed at 5.00pm AEST on Tuesday, 30 July 2019. The Entitlement Offer allowed eligible shareholders the opportunity to subscribe for one New Share for every 11.8 existing Immutep shares held as at the record date.

Applications from eligible retail shareholders under the Entitlement Offer (including applications for additional New Shares in the shortfall facility, up to A$20,000) totalled 129,580,499 New Shares at A$0.021 per New Share.

In accordance with the underwriting agreement between Immutep and an Australian underwriter, the underwriter subscribed for 157,588,849 New Shares under the shortfall.

The A$6 million raised under the fully underwritten Entitlement Offer together with the A$4 million placement to institutional investors announced on Tuesday, 9 July 2019, brings the total capital raised to A$10.0 million and is expected to extend the Company's cash runway to the end of calendar year 2020.

These funds will be used by the Company to drive the development of its immuno-oncology and autoimmune programs and to pursue regulatory pathways for its lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha.

The Entitlement Offer included management team and director participation from Immutep.

The New Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer were issued today and rank equally with existing Immutep shares on issue. Trading in the New Shares is expected to commence on ASX on a normal settlement basis tomorrow on Wednesday, 7 August 2019.

About Immutep

Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximize value to shareholders. Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the United States.

