Immutep Completes Patient Enrolment of the AIPAC Phase IIb Clinical Trial in Metastatic Breast Cancer

226 patients with metastatic breast cancer have been enrolled in the AIPAC study

Combination of eftilagimod alpha, an antigen presenting cell (APC) activator, administered in combination with chemotherapy is designed to boost the T-cell immune responses against tumours

Read-out of progression-free survival (PFS) primary endpoint expected to occur in Q1 of calendar year 2020

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - June 25, 2019 - Immutep Limited(ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announces that it has completed patient enrolment of the Phase IIb Active Immunotherapy PAClitaxel (AIPAC) clinical trial in HER2-negative/Hormone Receptor positive (HR+) metastatic breast cancer (MBC).

The AIPAC study has enrolled 226 patients at more than 30 clinical trial sites across Germany, the UK, France, Hungary, Belgium, Poland and the Netherlands. The trial is evaluating Immutep's lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), in combination with paclitaxel, a standard of care chemotherapy, as a chemo-immunotherapy combination in patients with HR+ MBC not eligible for human epidermal receptor 2 (HER2) therapies. This combination is designed to boost the immune response against tumour cells compared to chemotherapy plus placebo. Apoptotic tumour cells induced by chemotherapy release antigenic tumour debris which are then captured by APCs. Boosting the APC network with efti increases cytotoxic T-cell responses which complements the direct cytotoxic effect of the chemotherapy.

The primary endpoint of the AIPAC study is PFS according to RECIST as evaluated by blinded independent central readers. Additional efficacy endpoints include PFS by local read, overall response rate (ORR) and overall survival (OS). The Company expects to report PFS data, together with ORR data, in Q1 of calendar year 2020.

AIPAC is a potentially pivotal clinical trial, meaning it could serve as a basis to pursue appropriate regulatory approval pathways for efti with, for example, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the U.S. Food and Drug Agency (FDA), subject to sufficient and clinically meaningful data from the trial and regulatory interactions. Before AIPAC started, the Company received scientific advice from the EMA and is currently exploring ways to bridge its research efforts in HR+ MBC to the United States.

Metastatic breast cancer, also called stage IV breast cancer, is the most advanced stage of breast cancer where it has spread beyond the breast to other organs in the body, most often the bones, lungs, liver or brain. It is estimated that each year there are over 800,000 new cases worldwide of MBC that are HER2 negative and HR positive1. Paclitaxel is a taxane-based standard of care chemotherapy that is widely used for patients in the EU and United States with this cancer.

