Immutep : goetzpartners securities - 2019 a decisive year rich in news flow

In a January investor update, Immutep confirmed that all clinical programs are progressing as expected with final or interim readouts from all studies to come in 2019E. The key catalyst is Phase IIb data from the AIPAC trial for lead asset eftilagimod alpha ("efti") in combination with chemotherapy (paclitaxel) in metastatic breast cancer ("mBC"), for which data is expected in H2/2019E. Efti accounts for >90% of our sum of the parts derived target price ("TP") of A$0.078 per share, with the mBC indication alone contributing 70%. Hence, we see significant upside on the back of positive AIPAC data. We have taken the opportunity to update our models following a recent fundraise which extends the cash runway to at least mid-2020E.
Efti Phase IIb AIPAC trial in mBC on track for PFS read-out in H2/2019E
Efti's most advanced programme is the Phase IIb AIPAC trial in HR-positive, HER2-negative mBC. As of mid-January, 179 patients (80% of the total number of 226) had already been recruited and the PFS read-out, expected in H2/2019E, will be based on 152 events. A positive outcome could form the basis of a conditional approval and an attractive licensing deal with a large pharma partner as reflected in our model. We forecast launch in 2020E and peak sales of c.$820m in mBC alone, of which we would expect Immutep to receive 15% - 21% in royalties in addition to up to $1bn in potential milestones.
TACTI-002 in head & neck and lung cancers to start in H2/2019E
Beyond mBC, efti is undergoing further trials which aim to show the compound's potential in combination with Merck & Co.'s leading PD-1 inhibitor Keytruda (pembrolizumab). Interim data from the ongoing Phase I TACTI-mel study of efti in combination with Keytruda in 24 patients showed a highly promising overall response rate ("ORR") of 61% in patients with unresectable / metastatic melanoma. Importantly, it is the first trial to show proof-of-concept ("PoC") for the combination with Keytruda. Final data is expected later in 2019E. A phase II trial, TACTI-002, in up to 110 patients with advanced lung (1st and 2nd line) or head & neck (2nd line) cancer is expected to begin soon, with first data expected in H2/2019E. The latter two indications account for c.24% of our valuation.
Pipeline assets partnered with GSK and Novartis continue to progress
Key updates on early-stage pipeline assets include: (1) Ongoing preparations for regulatory submission of the Phase I INSIGHT-004 trial, testing efti plus Merck KGaA / Pfizer's anti PD-L1 avelumab (under a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement), with patient recruitment expected to begin in H1/2019E; (2) following the completion of a Phase I study in psoriasis, GSK will commence PoC studies in ulcerative colitis for GSK2831, a derivative of IMP731, with results expected in 2020E; (3) Novartis expects to start a 5th trial evaluating a IMP701 / chemotherapy / small molecule combo for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer.
*Target Price: AUD 0.078 / USD 5.8 (ADR)
2019 a year rich in news flow
We expect 2019 to be a busy year for Immutep with clinical trial data expected across all ongoing clinical programs. Following a recent $5.2m fundraise, Immutep is financed to at least mid-2020E, beyond key value inflection points. The promotion of Jay Campbell to Chief Business Officer (previously VP of Investor Relations & Business Development) suggests an increased focus on partnering activities.
AIPAC Phase II data for efti in mBC the key catalyst
Efti is a lymphocyte activation gene-3 ("LAG-3") Ig fusion protein that kick-starts the immune response by driving the maturation and activation of dendritic cells, the most powerful antigen-presenting cells ("APC") of the human immune system. It is currently being tested in multiple advanced solid tumours.
The most advanced programme is the Phase IIb AIPAC trial in HR-positive, HER2-negative mBC which started in December 2015(CHART 3). Immutep remains on track to report progression free survival ("PFS") data in H2/2019E. As of mid-January 2019, 179 patients (80% of the total number of 226) had been recruited and the PFS read-out, expected in H2/2019E, will be based on 152 events.
Positive outcome would increase our TP by 44%
Efti accounts for > 90% of our TP. Positive PFS data from the AIPAC trial would increase our TP by 44% to A$0.110, based on increasing the probability of success in mBC to 65% (from 40%), and could form the basis of a conditional marketing approval. We forecast approval and launch in Europe in 2020E (one year later in the US) and peak sales of c.$820m in mBC alone. Our model assumes that Immutep signs an attractive licensing deal with a large pharma partner in H2/2019E that includes a $50m upfront, up to $1bn in total milestones payments, and 15% - 21% royalties on sales.
Safety run-in and previous Phase I/II trial showed encouraging efficacy signals
The safety run-in of the AIPAC trial (15 patients) was completed and the data presented at ASCO 2017, showing a partial response rate ("PR") of 47% and disease control rate ("DCR") of 87%. This is consistent
with data from a previously conducted 30-patient Phase I/II trial with a similar design and dosing schedule as the AIPAC trial (Brignone et al. 2010), where the ORR was 50% and the DCR 90%.
Efti trials in other indications on track
Phase II TACTi-002 trial to begin recruiting in early 2019E
The TACTI-002 trial will test efti in combination with pembrolizumab in up to 110 patients with advanced lung (1st and 2nd line) or head & neck (2nd line) cancer. The site selection process was completed in November 2018, with the first patients expected to be recruited in early 2019E. Together these indications account for c.24% of our TP for Immutep(CHART 2), based on launch in 2025E and combined peak sales of $2.1bn.
Final data for efti TACTI-mel Phase I trial
The importance of the Phase I TACTI-mel trial testing efti in combination with pembrolizumab in 24 patients with unresectable / metastatic melanoma is that it is the first trial to provide proof-of-concept ("PoC") for the combination with Keytruda. Mature data presented in November 2018 showed a highly promising overall response rate of 61%, thus confirming the data from the first look in May 2018. The trial is fully recruited (24 patients) and final data is on track for 2019E. We note that we do not include any sales for melanoma in our model and valuation despite the encouraging efficacy seen in the Phase I TACTI-mel trial, as Immutep currently has no plans to develop this indication further.
Phase I INSIGHT-004 trial of efti / avelumab combo to start in H1/2019E
The INSIGHT- 004 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability and establish the recommended Phase II dose of efti in combination with avelumab for the treatment of solid tumours is expected to begin soon following the necessary regulatory submissions, which are currently being prepared. 12 patients are expected to be recruited in H1/2019E. The study being conducted in collaboration with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. The trial will be carried out both as an extension and in parallel to an investigator sponsored INSIGHT Phase I trial lead by the Institute of Clinical Cancer Research, Krankenhaus Nordwest GmbH, which is ongoing and has already recruited 13 patients.
SOTP valuation largely based on eftilagimod
CHART 1: Immutep SOTP valuation
Partnered pipeline moving forward
Immutep has collaborations with Novartis and GSK for its two early-stage assets (Chart 2).
CHART 3: Immutep has the broadest LAG-3 focused pipeline in the industry
Therapeutic regimenPreclinicalPhase IPhase IIa
Eftilagimod alpha (IMP321)
Metastatic breast cancer
LAG-3Ig fusion protein
NSCLC, HNSCC Metastatic melanoma Solid tumours
MHC class II agonist and APC activator
Chemo-immuno combo IO-IO combo
IO-IO combo
In situ immunisation
IMP701 (LAG525)
Cancer
LAG-3 antagonistic mAb
Cancer Cancer CancerIO-IO combo IO-IO combo IO-IO combo IO-IO combo
IMP731 (GSK2831781)
Ulcerative Colitis Psoriasis
LAG-3 depleting mAb
Monotherapy Monotherapy
IMP761
LAG-3 agonistic mAb
Autoimmune diseases
Source: Company data, goetzpartners Research estimates
Recent updates include the following:
-
Following the completion of a Phase I study in psoriasis, GSK will commence PoC studies in ulcerative colitis for GSK2831, a derivative of IMP731, with first data expected in 2020E;
-
Novartis expects to start a fifth trial evaluating IMP701 / chemotherapy / small molecule combination therapy for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer;
-
In early January, Immutep signed a new partnership with CYTLIMIC, a Japanese immuno-oncology biotech. The partnership includes collaboration, supply and services agreements to develop efti as part of a cancer vaccine, CYT001. Under the deal with CYTLIMIC, Immutep received a small upfront payment of $500,000, is eligible for up to $4.5m in milestone payments, and will not bear any clinical development costs. Importantly, Immutep also retains complete exclusivity over its core patent rights specifically covering its own clinical development programs and those conducted in conjunction with other collaborations partners.
Data from all clinical programs expected in 2019E
We look forward to multiple data points in the next 12 months(CHART 4), particularly (1) PFS data from the Phase IIb AIPAC study and (2) first data from the Phase II TACTI-002 study.
CHART 4: Immutep news flow for eftilagimod alpha
|
Event
|
Timing
|
Final data from ongoing TACTI-mel trial in melanoma
|
2019E
|
Start of patient recruitment for TACTI-002 Phase II trial HNSCC
|
H1/2019E
|
Start of patient recruitment for INSIGHT-004 Phase I trial in solid tumours
|
H1/2019E
|
AIPAC Phase IIb PFS data
|
H2/2019E
|
TACTI-002 Phase II interim data
|
H2/2019E
|
Abbreviations: HNSCC, head and neck squamous-cell carcinoma; PFS, progression free survival
|
Source: Company data, goetzpartners Research estimates
|
Cash runway extended to mid-2020E
In December 2018, Immutep raised $5.2m in a private placement led by US specialist healthcare investor Altium Capital. Proceeds will be used to fund ongoing LAG-3 clinical development programmes including the AIPAC, TACTI-mel, TACTI-002 and INSIGHT studies as well as the preclinical development of IMP761, a LAG-3 autoimmune disease product candidate. Meaningful clinical data is expected between now and mid-2020E by which time we expect Immutep to have partnered efti with a large pharma company.
Updated includes $5.2m fundraise
We have updated our model to include the $5.2m fundraise led by Altium Capital completed in December 2018. The private placement round has extended the cash runway to at least mid-2020E. Our estimates include a projected $50m upfront payment in 2H/019E related to a licensing deal for efti, which would extend the cash runway through to sustained profitability in 2022E. Our TP remains unchanged at A$0.078 which would increase substantially if upcoming data points are positive.