Immutep to Host Key Opinion Leader Call

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, will host a key opinion leader (KOL) call on novel immuno-oncology therapy (eftilagimod alpha) in the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and other settings on Wednesday, June 26 at 11.00am EDT / 8.00am PDT (Thursday, June 27 at 1.00am AEST).



The call will feature overview presentations by KOLs: Dr. Luc Dirix, MD PhD, from the AZ Sint-Augustinus Hospital in Antwerp, Belgium, and Prof. Salah-Eddin Al-Batran, MD, from the Institute of Clinical Research in Frankfurt, Germany. They will discuss their clinical experience with eftilagimod alpha in AIPAC (metastatic breast cancer) and INSIGHT (exploratory investigator-initiated trial) as well as the current treatment landscape and unmet medical needs, specifically in HER2-negative / HR positive metastatic breast cancer.

Immutep’s Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Medical Officer, Frederic Triebel, MD PhD, will provide a brief overview of eftilagimod alpha's unique mechanism-of-action, ongoing eftilagimod alpha clinical studies and a LAG-3 update.

All presenters will be available at the end of the event to answer questions.

Dial in details: Wednesday, June 26 at 11.00am EDT / 8.00am PDT (Thursday, June 27 at 1.00am AEST)

United States: +1 888-394-8218 International: +1 323-794-2590 Conference ID: 4866234 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1244376&tp_key=bc5af0ad93 Questions: Questions can be submitted in advance via questions@lifesciadvisors.com

A replay of the KOL call will be made available on the Company’s website following the event, at www.immutep.com/investors-media/presentations .

KOL biographies

Dr. Dirix is Head of Medical Oncology at the Oncology Center at AZ Sint-Augustinus Hospital in Antwerp, Belgium. He is a member of the American Society for Cancer Research, the European Society of Medical Oncology and the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer. He is past-chairman and current Board member of the Belgian Society of Medical Oncology.

Prof. Al-Batran is the Medical Director at the Institute of Clinical Cancer Research in Frankfurt, Germany. As a hematologist and oncologist, he is on the Board of the University Cancer Centre in Frankfurt, and Task Force director for Phase I/II Trials. He is a member of the German Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, and the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer.

About Eftilagimod Alpha (LAG-3Ig)

Our lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (LAG-3Ig or IMP321), a recombinant protein that may be used in combination with other agents to amplify a patient’s immune response. Eftilagimod alpha is a soluble LAG-3Ig fusion protein and an antigen presenting cell, or APC, activator boosting the immune system.

About Immutep

Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximize value to shareholders. Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the United States.

Immutep’s current lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), a soluble LAG-3Ig fusion protein based on the LAG-3 immune control mechanism. This mechanism plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. Efti is currently in a Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT02614833); a Phase II clinical trial being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as “MSD” outside the United States and Canada) referred to as TACTI-002 (Two ACTive Immunotherapies) to evaluate a combination of efti with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in several different solid tumors (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT03625323); a Phase I clinical trial being conducted in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc., referred to as INSIGHT-004, to evaluate a combination of efti with avelumab (clinical trials.gov identifier NCT03252938); and a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT02676869).

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.immutep.com

