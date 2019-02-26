Immutep to Present at Upcoming Industry Conferences

SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (Immutep or the Company), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced its participation in various upcoming industry conferences.



The Company will be presenting updated clinical data from the Phase I TACTI-mel trial in metastatic melanoma for its lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) and new data relating to its pre-clinical product candidate, IMP761, a novel anti-LAG-3 agonist antibody for the treatment of auto-immune diseases, at industry conferences in March 2019.

Conference: World Immunotherapy Congress USA 2019 Dates: 3-5 March 2019 Venue: Grand Hyatt, San Diego, USA Presentation Title: Two ACTive Immunotherapies (TACTI): Results of a Phase I trial with metastatic melanoma patients Presenter: Dr. Frédéric Triebel, CSO and CMO of Immutep Conference: 14th Congress of ECCO (European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation) Dates: 6-9 March 2019 Venue: Bella Center, Copenhagen, Denmark Presentation Title: IMP761, a novel anti-LAG-3 agonist antibody for the treatment of auto-immune diseases Presenter: Mathieu Angin, Phd, Immutep Research Scientist

All presentations will be made available on the Company’s website.



About Immutep

Immutep is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the US.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website www.immutep.com or by contacting:

U.S. Investors:

Jay Campbell, Chief Business Officer, Immutep Limited

+1 (917) 860-9404; jay.campbell@immutep.com

Australian Investors/Media:

Matthew Gregorowski, Citadel-MAGNUS

+61 2 8234 0105; mgregorowski@citadelmagnus.com