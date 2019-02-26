Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Immutep Ltd    IMM   AU000000IMM6

IMMUTEP LTD

(IMM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/26
0.03 AUD   --.--%
08:06aImmutep to Present at Upcoming Industry Conferences
GL
02/05IMMUTEP : goetzpartners securities - 2019 a decisive year rich in news flow
PU
02/01MANAGEMENT TRACKS : Calico, Apellis, Immutep
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immutep to Present at Upcoming Industry Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 08:06am EST

SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (Immutep or the Company), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced its participation in various upcoming industry conferences.

The Company will be presenting updated clinical data from the Phase I TACTI-mel trial in metastatic melanoma for its lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) and new data relating to its pre-clinical product candidate, IMP761, a novel anti-LAG-3 agonist antibody for the treatment of auto-immune diseases, at industry conferences in March 2019.

Conference: World Immunotherapy Congress USA 2019
  
Dates: 3-5 March 2019
  
Venue: Grand Hyatt, San Diego, USA
  
Presentation Title: Two ACTive Immunotherapies (TACTI): Results of a Phase I trial with metastatic melanoma patients
  
Presenter: Dr. Frédéric Triebel, CSO and CMO of Immutep
  
 
Conference: 14th Congress of ECCO (European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation) 
  
Dates: 6-9 March 2019 
  
Venue: Bella Center, Copenhagen, Denmark 
  
Presentation Title: IMP761, a novel anti-LAG-3 agonist antibody for the treatment of auto-immune diseases
  
Presenter: Mathieu Angin, Phd, Immutep Research Scientist
  

All presentations will be made available on the Company’s website.

About Immutep

Immutep is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the US.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website www.immutep.com or by contacting:

U.S. Investors:
Jay Campbell, Chief Business Officer, Immutep Limited
+1 (917) 860-9404; jay.campbell@immutep.com

Australian Investors/Media:
Matthew Gregorowski, Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 2 8234 0105; mgregorowski@citadelmagnus.com

U.S. Media:
Garth Russell, LifeSci Advisors
+1 (646) 876-3613; garth@lifesciadvisors.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMMUTEP LTD
08:06aImmutep to Present at Upcoming Industry Conferences
GL
02/05IMMUTEP : goetzpartners securities - 2019 a decisive year rich in news flow
PU
02/01MANAGEMENT TRACKS : Calico, Apellis, Immutep
AQ
01/08IMMUTEP : CYTLIMIC Enter Clinical Trial Collaboration
AQ
01/07IMMUTEP : Enters Into Clinical Trial Collaboration, Service and Supply Agreement..
AQ
2018IMMUTEP : Announces US$5.2 Million Financing Led by U.S. Specialist Healthcare I..
AQ
2018IMMUTEP : Announces US$5.2 Million Financing Led by U.S. Specialist Healthcare I..
AQ
2018IMMUTEP : Announces US$5.2 Million Financing Led by U.S. Specialist Healthcare I..
PU
2018IMMUTEP : Announces European Patent Secured for Eftilagimod Alpha in Combination..
AQ
2018IMMUTEP : Announces Grant of European Patent for Eftilagimod Alpha in Combinatio..
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 9,48 M
EBIT 2019 -10,3 M
Net income 2019 -9,94 M
Finance 2019 42,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 12,00
EV / Sales 2019 6,17x
EV / Sales 2020 2,16x
Capitalization 101 M
Chart IMMUTEP LTD
Duration : Period :
Immutep Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Voigt Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Russell John Howard Non-Executive Chairman
Deanne Miller COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Frédéric Triebel Chief Scientific Officer & Chief Medical Officer
Peter A. Meyers Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUTEP LTD7.14%72
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC22.04%28 178
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%23 336
LONZA GROUP16.96%22 164
INCYTE CORPORATION36.63%18 597
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.28.31%11 673
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.