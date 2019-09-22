Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Immutep Ltd    IMM   AU000000IMM6

IMMUTEP LTD

(IMM)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/20
0.022 AUD   --.--%
08:17pIMMUTEP : to Receive £4M Milestone Payment from GSK
PU
09/16IMMUTEP : Announces Japanese Patent Grant for LAG525 Antibody
PU
08/21IMMUTEP : Granted European Patent for Eftilagimod Alpha in Cancer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immutep : to Receive £4M Milestone Payment from GSK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 08:17pm EDT

ASX/Media Release (Code: ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP)

IMMUTEP TO RECEIVE £4MMILESTONE PAYMENT FROM GSK

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - 23 September 2019 - Immutep Limited(ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announces that it will receive a milestone payment from GSK of £4 million (~A$7.39million) related to the first patient being dosed in GSK's Phase II clinical trial evaluating GSK2831781 in ulcerative colitis.

GSK2831781 is derived from Immutep's IMP731 antibody, a depleting anti-LAG antibody technology that was exclusively licensed to GSK. Under the terms of the agreement, Immutep is eligible to receive up to £64 million (~A$118.17 million) in developmental milestone payments as well as single-digit tiered royalties, if GSK2831781 is commercialized. GSK is responsible for all costs associated with the clinical development and commercialization of GSK2831781.

Immutep CEO Marc Voigt, said: "It is very encouraging to see GSK advancing their product candidate in a phase II clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, further validating LAG-3 as a potential target for therapeutics in autoimmune diseases. These partner milestone payments are an important source of nondilutive funding to the Company and this capital will be deployed to further advance our extensive development programs."

Further details of the Phase II GSK trial can be found at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03893565?term=GSK2831781&rank=1

About IMP731 and GSK2831781

GSK2831781 is a depleting anti-LAG antibody that was derived from IMP731 and was licenced to GSK in 2010.

IMP731 and GSK2831781 are designed to specifically deplete potentially pathogenic, recently activated LAG-3 expressing T cells which are enriched at the disease site in T cell driven immuno-inflammatory disorders and should spare other T cells which may be necessary for other functions.

About Immutep

Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximise value to shareholders.

Immutep's current lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha ("efti" or "IMP321"), a soluble LAG-3Ig fusion protein based on the LAG-3 immune control mechanism. This mechanism plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. Efti is currently in a Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT02614833); a Phase II clinical trial referred to as TACTI-002 (Two ACTive Immunotherapies) to evaluate a combination of efti with KEYTRUDA®

(or pembrolizumab, an anti-PD-1 therapy) in several different solid tumours (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT03625323); a planned Phase I clinical trial referred to as INSIGHT-004 to evaluate a combination of efti with avelumab (clinical trials.gov identifier NCT03252938); and a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT02676869).

Additional LAG-3 products, including antibodies, for immune response modulation in autoimmunity and cancer are being developed by Immutep's large pharmaceutical partners. Immutep is also developing an agonist of LAG-3 (IMP761) for autoimmune disease.

Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the United States.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.immutep.comor by contacting:

U.S. Investors:

Jay Campbell, Chief Business Officer, Immutep Limited +1 (917) 860-9404;jay.campbell@immutep.com

Garth Russell, LifeSci Advisors

+1 (646) 876-3613; garth@lifesciadvisors.com

Australian Investors/Media:

Matthew Gregorowski, Citadel-MAGNUS

+61 2 8234 0105; mgregorowski@citadelmagnus.com

Disclaimer

Immutep Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 00:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMMUTEP LTD
08:17pIMMUTEP : to Receive £4M Milestone Payment from GSK
PU
09/16IMMUTEP : Announces Japanese Patent Grant for LAG525 Antibody
PU
08/21IMMUTEP : Granted European Patent for Eftilagimod Alpha in Cancer
PU
08/20IMMUTEP : Appendix 4E & 2019 Full Year Statutory Accounts
PU
08/05IMMUTEP : Completes A$6M Entitlement Offer
PU
07/29IMMUTEP LIMITED : - Operational Update
AQ
07/26Operational Update
GL
07/11IMMUTEP LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.021 AUD for 11.8 existing shares
FA
07/09Immutep Raises A$10 Million Via Private Placement and Underwritten Entitlemen..
GL
07/02IMMUTEP : Edison - AIPAC fully recruited, results due Q120
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 48,2 M
EBIT 2020 -22,3 M
Net income 2020 -22,3 M
Finance 2020 97,1 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 -0,25x
EV / Sales2021 -0,22x
Capitalization 85,1 M
Chart IMMUTEP LTD
Duration : Period :
Immutep Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,08  AUD
Last Close Price 0,02  AUD
Spread / Highest target 255%
Spread / Average Target 255%
Spread / Lowest Target 255%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Voigt Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Russell John Howard Non-Executive Chairman
Deanne Miller COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Frédéric Triebel Chief Scientific Officer & Chief Medical Officer
Peter A. Meyers Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUTEP LTD-20.89%58
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC33.94%30 481
LONZA GROUP35.89%25 846
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%18 845
INCYTE CORPORATION22.85%17 466
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION64.77%13 463
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group