IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC

(IMH)
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. : Announces Live Webcast of its Annual Stockholders' Meeting

06/21/2019 | 05:58pm EDT

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: IMH), announces the live webcast of its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting. You are invited to listen to the meeting on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. P.T. (12:00 p.m. E.T.). The webcast information is as follows:

What:

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc.

 

Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

 

When:

Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 9:00 a.m. P.T. (12:00 p.m. E.T.)

 

Where:

Internet Webcast Access - http://ir.impaccompanies.com or go to http://www.impaccompanies.com and link to Investor Relations / Stockholder Relations

 

How:

Internet – Visit http://ir.impaccompanies.com, and click on the link for the 2019 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

If you are unable to connect during the live webcast, it will be archived on our web site for one year.

About the Company

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH or Impac) provides innovative mortgage lending and real estate solutions that address the challenges of today’s economic environment. Impac’s operations include mortgage lending, servicing, portfolio loss mitigation and real estate services as well as the management of the securitized long-term mortgage portfolio, which includes the residual interests in securitizations.

For additional information, questions or comments, please call Justin Moisio, SVP Business Development & Investor Relations at (949) 475-3988 or email Justin.Moisio@ImpacMail.com. Web site: http://ir.impaccompanies.com or www.impaccompanies.com.


© Business Wire 2019
