Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Impact Healthcare REIT PLC    IHR   GB00BYXVMJ03

IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC

(IHR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/13 03:00:10 am
111 GBp   --.--%
03:02aIMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Acquisition
PU
07/30IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : NAV, Dividend and Update
PU
07/29IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Notice of half year results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impact Healthcare REIT : Acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 03:02am EDT

The information contained in this announcement is restricted and is not for publication, release or distribution in the United States of America, any member state of the European Economic Area (other than the United Kingdom), Canada, Australia, Japan or the Republic of South Africa.

13 August 2019

Impact Healthcare REIT plc

('Impact' or the 'Company' or,together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group')

ACQUISITION

The board of Directors (the 'Board') of Impact Healthcare REIT plc (ticker: IHR), the real estate investment trust which gives investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of UK healthcare real estate assets, in particular care homes, is pleased to announce that the Group has exchanged contracts to acquire two care homes and added a high-quality new tenant. The net purchase price is £12.9 million. The initial rent will be £950,000.

Baylham Care Centre is a 55-bed purpose-built care home, which is currently rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). Barham Care Centre is a 43-bed care home, which is rated Good by CQC. Both homes are near Ipswich.

The homes will be leased to a new operator for the Group, Optima Care ('Optima'), our ninth tenant¹. Optima is a specialist health and social care provider with experience in operating residential dementia care homes for the elderly. Founded in 2004, Optima has built an excellent reputation for providing high quality specialist care, support and services. The two new leases are on Impact's standard terms, with a fixed term of 25 years and rent subject to annual upward-only reviews linked to the Retail Prices Index, with a floor of 2% p.a. and a cap of 4% p.a. Optima has committed to a minimum annual expenditure on the maintenance of the homes.

Barham was extended in 2017, when 17 bedrooms were added. There is a further asset management opportunity to extend the home through building 21 new bedrooms with full bathrooms, while removing 11 bedrooms in an existing single storey extension, adding a net 10 bedrooms to the home.

This investment comprises one of the six target transactions that the Company included in its announcement on 15 April 2019.

The acquisition is in line with the Group's investment criteria and returns profile.

The Group has agreed exclusivity on a number of further acquisitions and continues to evaluate a strong pipeline of potential investment opportunities and expects to announce further acquisitions shortly.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Impact Health Partners LLP

Mahesh Patel

Andrew Cowley

via Maitland/AMO

Winterflood Securities Limited

Joe Winkley

Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0000

RBC Capital Markets

Rupert Walford

Matthew Coakes

Tel: 020 7653 4000

Maitland/AMO (Communications Adviser)

James Benjamin

Andy Donald

Tel: 020 7379 5151

Email: impacthealth-maitland@maitland.co.uk

The Company's LEI is 213800AX3FHPMJL4IJ53.

Further information on Impact Healthcare REIT is available at www.impactreit.uk.

NOTES:

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a real estate investment trust ('REIT') which aims to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions and with the potential for capital and income growth, through exposure to a diversified portfolio of UK healthcare real estate opportunities, in particular residential care homes. The Group's investment policy is to acquire, renovate, extend and redevelop high quality healthcare real estate assets in the UK and lease those assets primarily to healthcare operators providing residential healthcare services under full repairing and insuring leases.

The Company's intention is to pay a target dividend of 6.17 pence per share for the year to 31 December 20192.

The Company will seek to grow the target dividend in line with the inflation-linked rental uplifts received by the Group under the terms of the rent review provisions contained in the Group's leases in the prior financial year.

The Group's Ordinary Shares were admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, premium segment, on 8 February 2019. The Company is a constituent of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT index.

¹ Minster and Croftwood (both subsidiaries of Minster Care Group), Careport, Prestige, Renaissance, Welford, Maria Mallaband Countrywide Group, NHS Cumbria and Optima.

² This is a target only and not a profit forecast. There can be no assurance that the target will be met and it should not be taken as an indicator of the Company's expected or actual results.

Disclaimer

Impact Healthcare REIT plc published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 07:01:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC
03:02aIMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Acquisition
PU
07/30IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : NAV, Dividend and Update
PU
07/29IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Notice of half year results
PU
06/19IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Acquisition
PU
06/10IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Acquisitions
PU
06/07IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Epra index inclusion
PU
05/02IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Acquisition
PU
05/01IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : NAV, Dividend Declaration & Trading Update
PU
04/23IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Publication of Supplementary Prospectus
PU
04/15IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Proposed placing of ordinary shares
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 318 M
Chart IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Impact Healthcare REIT PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 111,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert George M. L. Barclay Chairman
Rosemary Boot Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Anthony Craig Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC7.25%384
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION17.72%7 933
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 263
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP12.36%3 013
HERCULES CAPITAL INC15.29%1 341
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC11.22%1 333
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group