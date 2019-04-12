Impact Healthcare REIT : Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM

Log in
04/12/2019 | 02:14am EDT

12 April 2019

IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC

('Impact' or the 'Company')

ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The board of Impact Healthcare REIT plc (ticker IHR), the real estate investment trust which gives investors exposure toa diversified portfolio of UK healthcare real estate assets, in particular residential care homes has published its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

The 2018 Annual Report and Financial Statements and Notice of Annual General Meeting are now available to view on the Company's website at https://www.impactreit.uk/investors/reporting-centre/. The formal Notice of the Annual General Meeting will today be posted to those shareholders who have requested that the Company should continue with postal correspondenceand in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1 copies of the documents have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection from the National Storage Mechanism at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. Shareholders are encouraged to appoint a proxy electronically using the link www.signalshares.com

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 12.00pm on Tuesday, 14 May 2019 at the offices of Travers Smith LLP, 10 Snow Hill, London EC1A 2AL.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Impact Health Partners LLP

Mahesh Patel

Andrew Cowley

via Maitland/AMO

Winterflood Securities Limited

Joe Winkley

Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0000

Maitland/AMO (Communications Adviser)

James Benjamin

Andy Donald

Tel: 020 7379 5151

Email: impacthealth-maitland@maitland.co.uk

The Company's LEI is 213800AX3FHPMJL4IJ53.

Further information on Impact Healthcare REIT is available at www.impactreit.uk.

NOTES:

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a real estate investment trust ('REIT') which aims to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions and with the potential for capital and income growth, through exposure to a diversified portfolio of UK healthcare real estate opportunities, in particular residential care homes. The Group's investment policy is to acquire, renovate, extend and redevelop high quality healthcare real estate assets in the UK and lease those assets primarily to healthcare operators providing residential healthcare services under full repairing and insuring leases.

The Group has now declared or paid seven quarterly dividends of 1.50 pence per share since IPO on 7 March 2017.

The Company will seek to grow the target dividend in line with the inflation-linked rental uplifts received by the Group under the terms of the rent review provisions contained in the Group's leases in the prior financial year.

The Company is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2019.

Disclaimer

Impact Healthcare REIT plc published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 06:12:01 UTC
