Impact Healthcare REIT : EPRA INDEX INCLUSION

7 June 2019

IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC

(the 'Company' or, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group')

EPRA INDEX INCLUSION

The board of Directors (the ' Board ') of Impact Healthcare REIT plc (ticker: IHR) , the real estate investment trust which provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of UK healthcare real estate assets, in particular residential care homes, is pleased to advise that it has been notified by the European Public Real Estate Association (' EPRA '), that the Company will be added to the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Series as of Monday 24 June 2019, having successfully satisfied the required eligibility criteria during the Index's recent Quarterly Review.

Rupert Barclay, Non-executive Chairman of Impact Healthcare REIT plc, commented:

'The Board is delighted that the Company will be added to the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Index Series from 24 June 2019, which is widely followed by global real estate investors and we expect will assist in continuing to diversify further the Company's investor base and to increase liquidity in our shares.'

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a real estate investment trust ('REIT') which aims to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions and with the potential for capital and income growth, through exposure to a diversified portfolio of UK healthcare real estate opportunities, in particular residential care homes. The Group's investment policy is to acquire, renovate, extend and redevelop high quality healthcare real estate assets in the UK and lease those assets primarily to healthcare operators providing residential healthcare services under full repairing and insuring leases.

The Company's intention is to pay a target dividend of 6.17 pence per share for the year to 31 December 20191.

The Company will seek to grow the target dividend in line with the inflation-linked rental uplifts received by the Group under the terms of the rent review provisions contained in the Group's leases in the prior financial year.

The Company's ordinary shares are admitted to premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange.

¹ This is a target only and not a profit forecast. There can be no assurance that the target will be met and it should not be taken as an indicator of the Company's expected or actual results.