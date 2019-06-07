Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Impact Healthcare REIT PLC    IHR   GB00BYXVMJ03

IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC

(IHR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/06 11:35:09 am
110 GBp   +2.80%
02:23aIMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Epra index inclusion
PU
05/02IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Acquisition
PU
05/01IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : NAV, Dividend Declaration & Trading Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impact Healthcare REIT : EPRA INDEX INCLUSION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 02:23am EDT

7 June 2019

IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC

(the 'Company' or, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group')

EPRA INDEX INCLUSION

The board of Directors (the 'Board') of Impact Healthcare REIT plc (ticker: IHR), the real estate investment trust which provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of UKhealthcare real estate assets, in particular residential care homes, is pleased to advise that it has been notified by the European Public Real Estate Association ('EPRA'), that the Company will be added to the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Series as of Monday 24 June 2019, having successfully satisfied the required eligibility criteria during the Index's recent Quarterly Review.

Rupert Barclay, Non-executive Chairman of Impact Healthcare REIT plc, commented:

'The Board is delighted that the Company will be added to the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Index Series from 24 June 2019, which is widely followed by global real estate investors and we expect will assist in continuing to diversify further the Company's investor base and to increase liquidity in our shares.'

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Impact Health Partners LLP

Mahesh Patel

Andrew Cowley

via Maitland/AMO

Winterflood Securities Limited

Joe Winkley

Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0000

RBC Capital Markets

Rupert Walford

Matthew Coakes

Tel: 020 7653 4000

Maitland/AMO (Communications Adviser)

James Benjamin

Andy Donald

Tel: 020 7379 5151

Email: impacthealth-maitland@maitland.co.uk

The Company's LEI is: 213800AX3FHPMJL4IJ53. Its home member state is the United Kingdom.

NOTES

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a real estate investment trust ('REIT') which aims to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions and with the potential for capital and income growth, through exposure to a diversified portfolio of UK healthcare real estate opportunities, in particular residential care homes. The Group's investment policy is to acquire, renovate, extend and redevelop high quality healthcare real estate assets in the UK and lease those assets primarily to healthcare operators providing residential healthcare services under full repairing and insuring leases.

The Company's intention is to pay a target dividend of 6.17 pence per share for the year to 31 December 20191.

The Company will seek to grow the target dividend in line with the inflation-linked rental uplifts received by the Group under the terms of the rent review provisions contained in the Group's leases in the prior financial year.

The Company's ordinary shares are admitted to premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange.

¹ This is a target only and not a profit forecast. There can be no assurance that the target will be met and it should not be taken as an indicator of the Company's expected or actual results.

Disclaimer

Impact Healthcare REIT plc published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 06:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC
02:23aIMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Epra index inclusion
PU
05/02IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Acquisition
PU
05/01IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : NAV, Dividend Declaration & Trading Update
PU
04/23IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Publication of Supplementary Prospectus
PU
04/15IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Proposed placing of ordinary shares
PU
04/12IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
03/15IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Investment Adviser Appointed as AIFM
PU
03/13IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Publication of Supplementary Prospectus
PU
03/07IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : New Loan Facility
PU
03/05IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Result of Meeting
PU
More news
Chart IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Impact Healthcare REIT PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert George M. L. Barclay Chairman
Rosemary Boot Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Anthony Craig Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC3.38%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION14.63%7 537
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 887
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP15.64%3 110
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION2.06%2 290
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%1 956
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About