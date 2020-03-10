Impact Healthcare REIT : NOTICE OF FULL YEAR RESULTS

10 March 2020

Impact Healthcare REIT plc

('Impact' or the 'Company' or,together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group')

NOTICE OF FULL YEAR RESULTS

Impact Healthcare REIT plc (ticker: IHR), the real estate investment trust which gives investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of UK healthcare real estate assets, in particular care homes, will announce its full year results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019 on Thursday, 26 March 2020.

A Company presentation to analysts and investors will be held at 9.00 am on the day at Maitland/AMO, Havas Building, 3 Pancras Square, London, N1C 4AG. The presentation will also be accessible via a live conference call and webcast and on-demand later in the day via the Company website: http://www.impactreit.uk/documents

Those wishing to attend the presentation or access the live conference call and/or webcast are kindly asked to contact Maitland/AMO on impacthealth-maitland@maitland.co.uk or by telephone on +44 (0) 20 7379 5151.

NOTES:

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a real estate investment trust ('REIT') which aims to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions and with the potential for capital and income growth, through exposure to a diversified portfolio of UK healthcare real estate opportunities, in particular residential care homes. The Group's investment policy is to acquire, renovate, extend and redevelop high quality healthcare real estate assets in the UK and lease those assets primarily to healthcare operators providing residential healthcare services under full repairing and insuring leases.

The Company's target total dividend for the year ending 31 December 2020 is 6.29 pence per share2, a 1.94% increase over the 6.17 pence per share for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The Company will seek to grow the target dividend in line with the inflation-linked rental uplifts received by the Group under the terms of the rent review provisions contained in the Group's leases in the prior financial year.

The Group's Ordinary Shares were admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, premium segment, on 8 February 2019. The Company is a constituent of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT index.

