Impact Healthcare REIT : Results of Placing

5 December 2019

IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC

(the 'Company' or, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group')

Results of Placing

Further to its announcement on 6 November 2019, the board of Directors (the 'Board') of Impact Healthcare REIT plc (ticker: IHR), the real estate investment trust which provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of UK healthcare real estate assets, in particular care homes, is pleased to announce that the Company's placing (the 'Placing') has successfully raised £35m pursuant to the Company's placing programme as set out in the prospectus published by the Company on 11 February 2019 (the 'Prospectus'). Accordingly, a total of 32,407,407 ordinary shares ('New Ordinary Shares') in the Company will be issued at the Placing Price of 108 pence per New Ordinary Share.

The Company's Investment Manager is working on a number of transactions which, if completed, would lead to the acquisition of up to a further 20 homes, enabling the full deployment of the net proceeds of the Placing and the Company's available debt facilities in the near term.

Application has been made for the admission of 32,407,407 New Ordinary Shares to the premium segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ('Admission'). Admission is expected to occur at 8.00 a.m. on 9 December 2019 and the New Ordinary Shares will trade under the ticker IHR (ISIN: GB00BYXVMJ03).

Following the Placing, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 318,953,861 Ordinary Shares and this is the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Commenting on today's announcement, Rupert Barclay, Chairman of Impact Healthcare REIT plc, said:

'This capital will provide the Company with the ability to continue to diversify its portfolio and add further experienced operators as new tenants. The Company will continue to seek to grow its portfolio in a considered way with near term opportunities, which are expected to deliver further value to shareholders while also maintaining a strong balance sheet. I would like to thank new investors and existing shareholders for their support.'

Terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, bear the meanings given to them in the Prospectus.

This announcement contains inside information.

The Company's LEI is: 213800AX3FHPMJL4IJ53. Its home member state is the United Kingdom.

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Company's website at https://www.impactreit.uk

NOTES

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a real estate investment trust ('REIT') which aims to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions and with the potential for capital and income growth, through exposure to a diversified portfolio of UK healthcare real estate opportunities, in particular residential care homes. The Group's investment policy is to acquire, renovate, extend and redevelop high quality healthcare real estate assets in the UK and lease those assets primarily to healthcare operators providing residential healthcare services under full repairing and insuring leases.

The Company's intention is to pay a target dividend of 6.17 pence per share for the year to 31 December 20191 and has so far paid three interim dividends of 1.5425 pence each per share.

The Company will seek to grow the target dividend in line with the inflation-linked rental uplifts received by the Group under the terms of the rent review provisions contained in the Group's leases in the prior financial year.

The Company's ordinary shares are admitted to premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange.

¹ This is a target only and not a profit forecast. There can be no assurance that the target will be met and it should not be taken as an indicator of the Company's expected or actual results.

Rupert Barclay

Chairman

Impact Healthcare REIT plc

9 Berkeley Street, London W1J 8DW