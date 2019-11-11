Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Impact Minerals Limited    IPT   AU000000IPT4

IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED

(IPT)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/10
0.008 AUD   -20.00%
04:50aIMPACT MINERALS : 2019 AGM Presentation
PU
11/07IMPACT MINERALS : Terms of Director Options
PU
10/08IMPACT MINERALS : Trial Mining at the Blackridge Gold Project, Clermont Queensland
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impact Minerals : 2019 AGM Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 04:50am EST

Blackridge

Broken Hill

Commonwealth

Perth HQ

August 2019

Disclaimer and Competent Persons Statement

What You Should Know

Find out more - This presentation is being used as a presenter's aid with summarised information. See Impact's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange, which are available at www.asx.com.auor www.impactminerals.com.au, for more information.

The information contained in this presentation is not financial product advice. The presentation is for information purposes and is of a general and summary nature only. It does not constitute an offer. Impact Minerals Limited (Impact) gives no warranties in relation to the statements and information in this presentation. Investors should seek appropriate advice on their own objectives, financial situation and needs.

Third party information - Impact does not make any representations as to the accuracy or otherwise of third party information, including where projections are given.

Forward-lookingstatements - Within this presentation there may be certain forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates. These are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice and are not guarantees of future performance. Impact assumes no obligation to update such information. Forward-lookingstatements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual values, performance or

achievements to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in any forward looking statements. Impact disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Taking action - Please undertake your own evaluation of the information in this presentation and contact your professional advisers if you wish to buy or sell Impact shares.

Competent Person Statement and JORC Compliance

Exploration Results: The review of exploration activities and results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Dr Mike Jones, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. He is a director of the company and works for Impact Minerals Limited. He has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mike Jones has consented to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

2

Three Key Projects to drive growth in 2020

  1. Blackridge Gold Project: Trial mining to commence in Q1-Q2 2020 after grant of mining leases.
  2. Commonwealth: renewed interest following Boda copper discovery by Alkane Resources Limited.
  3. Broken Hill: follow up of highest grade palladium-platinum drill results in Australia at a time of record palladium prices.

3

Introducing Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT)

Capital Structure

Listed on ASX

November 2006

Shares on Issue

1,321 million

Options/Warrants

500m listed 4c 15/06/20

IPTOA

75.5M unlisted Executive

Share Price

0.9c

Market Cap

$12m

Cash

$1.4 million

12 month

share price.

4

Shareholders

Bunnenberg Family

15%

Squadron Resources

15%

ABC Beteiligungen

14%

Directors

3.5%

Top 20

61%

Top 50

69%

No of Shareholders

2,100

ASX Junior Companies have suffered for 12 months: a turn around is happening driven by Gold.

Significant re-ratings are coming.

Blackridge Gold Project - Clermont, Queensland

  • Queensland is an important mining jurisdiction.
  • Clermont is a major coal mining centre.
  • Excellent infrastructure: roads power and water.
  • Black Ridge lies at the northern end of a major extensional structure controlling the coal basins with gold mostly in the northern basins.
  • The Blair Athol coal mine fly ash contained gold.
  • Historic goldfields surrounding Clermont have produced >300,000 ounces of gold including 185,000 ounces from Black Ridge.

MICLERE 5 km

Blackridge Project: Cheap entry price

  • Covers 100 sq km including 25 km of strike and at least 30 sq km of prospective units.
  • 100% owned Exploration Licence.
  • Option to purchase 95% of four Mining Lease Applications and one EPM for $230,000. (remaining $200,000 option exercise payment due November 18th 2019).
  • Purchased fully granted Mining Lease for $37,000.
  • Southern extension of and continuous with the Miclere Gold Field 5 km to the north.

Blackridge: Five characteristics lead to a unique opportunity

  1. Large tonnages of free digging material. Cheap to mine.
  2. Extensive coarse low grade gold with high grade "leads".
  3. >98% of gold recoverable by gravity methods. Cheap to process.
  4. Trial mining royalty stream agreement signed with production Q4 2019 subject to final approvals. Mining Leases covering 1,500 m of trend to be approved Q1 2020.
  5. Well developed infrastructure and no Native Title issues.

Significant potential to develop and scale-up a very low Capex and very low Opex operation with exceptional return on capital and limited downside.

Gold is not the property of Impact Minerals.

Miclere Gold Field: A nearby analogy. Capex <$1 million

>95% gold in first sluice

Large nuggets are the "cream"

Gold is not the property of

Impact Minerals.

9

Bulk Mining Potential: much of "waste" may be ore! First open pit in

the region

5

4

3

2

0.1 g/t-0.5 g/t

Main Target 10 g/t gold

1

(150 m away)

Unconformity

Units above main target layer contains variable low grade gold.

10

The Challenge of Coarse Gold: The Nugget Effect

The larger the nugget effect, the larger the sample

required to get an estimate of grade.

No large samples have been taken at Blackridge prior to IPT

11

Bulk Sampling Programme June 2019 - 14 Samples of 10-14 tonnes

Free digging:

soft weathered rock.

Cheap to mine!

Target unit clearly

identified.

Two metre samples taken

around the contact.

Recovery of >98% of the gold! Cheap to process.

Mowing the

lawn

High Tech!

Valuable Tailings

Great Results!

FOX'S LEAD PANNED SAMPLES

Highlights of the Bulk Sampling Programme

  • 14 bulk samples collected weighing from 10-14 tonnes.
  • Large volumes of free-digging, easily processable material.
  • Gold returned from every sample in the panned concentrate!
  • Gold-bearingunit is up to 4 metres thick where tested.
  • Gold recovery estimated to be >98% (possible missed nuggets).
  • 1,000 metres of strike length tested with 300 metres on the granted ML2386 - range 0.07 g/m3 to 2.1 g/m3 average grade 0.36 g/m3
  • 12 "colours" returned from 1 metre below the target unit demonstrates

potential for basement hosted gold.

16

Area tested

1,000 m strike

Bulk mining potential

  • Old timers mined high grade "runs" >15 g/t that are over 1,500 metres long.
  • Large areas untested by drilling and miners.
  • Non-JORCresources defined at Daintree and at
    Springs on MLA's.
  • Bulk samples returned gold >0.1 g/t over 800m.
  • Large tonnages of free digging material.
  • Gold almost exclusively recoverable by gravity.
  • Valuable tailings.
  • Very low Capex and Opex.
  • Limited only by grade and strip ratio.

Next Steps

  • Stage 1 Q1-22020: Trial Mining on granted ML.
    Deal signed to mine up to 1.6M tonnes.
  • Stage 2 Q1-Q2: Grant of four other Mining Lease Applications will allow access to near surface gold.
  • Stage 3: Scoping study to start for scale up of production.
  • Liberation test work on harder material.
  • Back to the future - underground options!

Miclere c.1900

18

Commonwealth

Copper-gold

project

Review in

immediately

progress

adjacent to

Alkane's Boda

discovery

19

Copper intercepts at depth below

the massive sulphide

Buried porphyry copper-gold?

Highest platinum grades in Australia

  • 40 km belt associated with extremely high grade Ni-Cu-PGM gossans
  • Located near worlds largest Zn-Pb-Ag Mine
  • 3 priority targets:

Red Hill: lmpact discovers highest ever grades of

PGM in Australia. Drill intercept of:

  1. m at 2.9% Ni, 2.3% Cu, 159 g/t 6PGM+Au Platinum Springs: previous drill intercept of
    2 m at 6.1% Ni, 4.5% Cu, 34.5 g/t 2PGM
    Moorkai: Exceptional rock chip samples over a 9km strike extent with up to:
  1. g/t Pt, 28 g/t Pd, 9% Cu, 2.6% Ni.

Maiden Drilling at Red Hill - Highest Reported PGM in Australia

RHD012: 1.2 metres of semi-massive vein sulphide returned

  1. g/t rhodium, 7.2 g/t iridium, 5.6 g/t osmium and 3.1 g/t ruthenium
  1. g/t platinum, 10.9 g/t gold, 294 g/t (9.5 ounces) palladium
    7.4% nickel, 1.8% copper, 19 g/t silver and 0.5% cobalt

Within a thicker 3.5 metres intercept of returned

2.9% nickel, 2.3% copper, 159 g/t (5.3 ounces) 6PGE+gold 144 g/t (4.6 ounces) palladium, 5 g/t platinum, 6 g/t gold

1.7 g/t rhodium, 2.6 g/t iridium, 2.0 g/t osmium and 1.1 g/t ruthenium

22

Platinum Springs: High Grade PGM-Ni-Cu in magmatic sulphides

0.6 metres of massive magmatic sulphide returned

7.6% copper, 7.4% nickel,

11.5 g/t platinum, 25.6 g/t palladium, 1.4 g/t gold and 44.3 g/t silver

Represents potential for large massive sulphide deposits

23

Compliance Statement

All drill results and other relevant Exploration Results have been previously reported to the ASX. Key announcements referred to in this presentation are:

  1. October 8th 2019: Trial Mining at the Blackridge Gold Project, Clermont Queensland.
  2. September 18th 2019: Large Scale Potential confirmed at the Blackridge Gold Project, Clermont Queensland.
  3. June 18th 2019: Second Phase of Bulk Sampling to commence this week at the Blackridge Gold Project, Clermont Queensland.
  4. October 23rd 2018: Previous Production Data and Bulk Sample Results at the Blackridge Gold Project, Clermont Queensland.
  5. October 3rd 2018: Trial Bulk Sampling Programme completed at Blackridge Conglomerate-Hosted Gold Project, Clermont Queensland.
  6. August 31st 2018: Purchase of Mining Lease at the Blackridge Conglomerate-Hosted Gold Project, Clermont Queensland.
  7. May 29th 2018: Company Update: Conglomerate-Hosted Gold Projects.
  8. March 28th 2018: Further Evidence of Large Mineralised System at Silica Hill.
  9. August 6th 2018: Massive sulphide mineralisation intersected at Commonwealth.
  10. February 3rd 2016: Very High Grade PGM-Copper-Nickel in Massive Nickel Copper Sulphide at Platinum Springs.
  11. April 17th 2015: High Grades of Rare PGM Elements assayed at Broken Hill.

24

Disclaimer

Impact Minerals Limited published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 09:49:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED
04:50aIMPACT MINERALS : 2019 AGM Presentation
PU
11/07IMPACT MINERALS : Terms of Director Options
PU
10/08IMPACT MINERALS : Trial Mining at the Blackridge Gold Project, Clermont Queensla..
PU
10/07IMPACT MINERALS : Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
10/07IMPACT MINERALS : 2019 Annual Report
PU
10/01IMPACT MINERALS : Appendix 3Y
PU
10/01IMPACT MINERALS : Expiry of Unlisted Options
PU
09/19IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED : - Large scale potential confirmed at Blackridge gold p..
AQ
09/18IMPACT MINERALS : Large scale potential confirmed at Blackridge gold project, Cl..
PU
09/13IMPACT MINERALS : Appendix 4G
PU
More news
Chart IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Impact Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael G. Jones Managing Director & Director
Peter John Unsworth Non-Executive Chairman
Leo Horn Chief Operating Officer
Bernard Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul Anthony Ingram Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED0.00%8
BHP GROUP8.97%123 717
RIO TINTO PLC12.76%94 231
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.12%32 992
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.61%21 366
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-23.61%9 348
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group