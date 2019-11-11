Impact Minerals : 2019 AGM Presentation

Find out more - This presentation is being used as a presenter's aid with summarised information. See Impact's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange, which are available at www.asx.com.auor www.impactminerals.com.au, for more information.
Three Key Projects to drive growth in 2020
Blackridge Gold Project: Trial mining to commence in Q1-Q2 2020 after grant of mining leases.
Commonwealth: renewed interest following Boda copper discovery by Alkane Resources Limited.
Broken Hill: follow up of highest grade palladium-platinum drill results in Australia at a time of record palladium prices.
Introducing Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT)
Capital Structure
Listed on ASX
November 2006
Shares on Issue
1,321 million
Options/Warrants
500m listed 4c 15/06/20
IPTOA
75.5M unlisted Executive
Share Price
0.9c
Market Cap
$12m
Cash
$1.4 million
12 month
share price.
Shareholders
Bunnenberg Family
15%
Squadron Resources
15%
ABC Beteiligungen
14%
Directors
3.5%
Top 20
61%
Top 50
69%
No of Shareholders
2,100
ASX Junior Companies have suffered for 12 months: a turn around is happening driven by Gold.
Significant re-ratings are coming.
Blackridge Gold Project - Clermont, Queensland
Queensland is an important mining jurisdiction.
Clermont is a major coal mining centre.
Excellent infrastructure: roads power and water.
Black Ridge lies at the northern end of a major extensional structure controlling the coal basins with gold mostly in the northern basins.
The Blair Athol coal mine fly ash contained gold.
Historic goldfields surrounding Clermont have produced >300,000 ounces of gold including 185,000 ounces from Black Ridge.
MICLERE 5 km
Blackridge Project: Cheap entry price
Covers 100 sq km including 25 km of strike and at least 30 sq km of prospective units.
100% owned Exploration Licence.
Option to purchase 95% of four Mining Lease Applications and one EPM for$230,000. (remaining $200,000 option exercise payment due November 18th 2019).
Purchased fully granted Mining Lease for$37,000.
Southern extension of and continuous with the Miclere Gold Field 5 km to the north.
Blackridge: Five characteristics lead to a unique opportunity
Large tonnages of free digging material.Cheap to mine.
Extensive coarse low grade gold with high grade "leads".
>98% of gold recoverable by gravity methods.Cheap to process.
Trial mining royalty stream agreement signed with production Q4 2019 subject to final approvals. Mining Leases covering 1,500 m of trend to be approved Q1 2020.
Well developed infrastructure and no Native Title issues.
Significant potential to develop and scale-up a very low Capex and very low Opex operation with exceptional return on capital and limited downside.
Gold is not the property of Impact Minerals.
Miclere Gold Field: A nearby analogy. Capex <$1 million
>95% gold in first sluice
Large nuggets are the "cream"
Gold is not the property of
Impact Minerals.
Bulk Mining Potential: much of "waste" may be ore! First open pit in
the region
5
4
3
2
0.1 g/t-0.5 g/t
Main Target 10 g/t gold
1
(150 m away)
Unconformity
Units above main target layer contains variable low grade gold.
The Challenge of Coarse Gold: The Nugget Effect
The larger the nugget effect, the larger the sample
required to get an estimate of grade.
No large samples have been taken at Blackridge prior to IPT
Bulk Sampling Programme June 2019 - 14 Samples of 10-14 tonnes
Free digging:
soft weathered rock.
Cheap to mine!
Target unit clearly
identified.
Two metre samples taken
around the contact.
Recovery of >98% of the gold! Cheap to process.
Mowing the
lawn
High Tech!
Valuable Tailings
Great Results!
FOX'S LEAD PANNED SAMPLES
Highlights of the Bulk Sampling Programme
14 bulk samples collected weighing from 10-14 tonnes.
Large volumes of free-digging, easily processable material.
Gold returned from every sample in the panned concentrate!
Gold-bearingunit is up to 4 metres thick where tested.
Gold recovery estimated to be >98% (possible missed nuggets).
1,000 metres of strike length tested with 300 metres on the granted ML2386 -range 0.07 g/m3to 2.1 g/m3average grade 0.36 g/m3
12 "colours" returned from 1 metre below the target unit demonstrates
potential for basement hosted gold.
Area tested
1,000 m strike
Bulk mining potential
Old timers mined high grade "runs" >15 g/t that are over 1,500 metres long.
Large areas untested by drilling and miners.
Non-JORCresources defined at Daintree and at
Springs on MLA's.
Bulk samples returned gold >0.1 g/t over 800m.
Large tonnages of free digging material.
Gold almost exclusively recoverable by gravity.
Valuable tailings.
Very low Capex and Opex.
Limited only by grade and strip ratio.
Next Steps
Stage 1Q1-22020: Trial Mining on granted ML.
Deal signed to mine up to 1.6M tonnes.
Stage 2Q1-Q2: Grant of four other Mining Lease Applications will allow access to near surface gold.
Stage 3: Scoping study to start for scale up of production.
Liberation test work on harder material.
Back to the future - underground options!
Miclere c.1900
Commonwealth
Copper-gold
project
Review in
immediately
progress
adjacent to
Alkane's Boda
discovery
Copper intercepts at depth below
the massive sulphide
Buried porphyry copper-gold?
Highest platinum grades in Australia
40 km belt associated with extremely high grade Ni-Cu-PGM gossans
Located near worlds largest Zn-Pb-Ag Mine
3 priority targets:
Red Hill: lmpact discovers highest ever grades of
PGM in Australia. Drill intercept of:
m at 2.9% Ni, 2.3% Cu,159 g/t 6PGM+AuPlatinum Springs: previous drill intercept of
2 m at 6.1% Ni, 4.5% Cu, 34.5 g/t 2PGM Moorkai: Exceptional rock chip samples over a 9km strike extent with up to:
g/t Pt, 28 g/t Pd, 9% Cu, 2.6% Ni.
Maiden Drilling at Red Hill - Highest Reported PGM in Australia
RHD012: 1.2 metres of semi-massive vein sulphide returned
