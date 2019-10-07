Log in
IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED

(IPT)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/04
0.009 AUD   -10.00%
03:52aIMPACT MINERALS : 2019 Annual Report
PU
03:52aIMPACT MINERALS : Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
10/01IMPACT MINERALS : Appendix 3Y
PU
Impact Minerals : 2019 Annual Report

10/07/2019

ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Excellence in Exploration

impactminerals.com.au

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

DIRECTORS

AUDITORS

Peter Unsworth

Non-Executive Chairman

Bentleys Audit and Corporate (WA) Pty Ltd

Michael Jones

Managing Director

London House

Paul Ingram

Non-Executive Director

Level 3, 216 St Georges Terrace

Markus Elsasser

Non-Executive Director

Perth, WA 6000

COMPANY SECRETARY

SHARE REGISTRY

Bernard Crawford

Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd

Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace

REGISTERED OFFICE

Perth, WA 6000

& PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS

Telephone:

+61 (8) 9323 2000

26 Richardson Street

Facsimile:

+61 (8) 9323 2033

SECURITIES EXCHANGE LISTING

West Perth, WA 6005

Telephone:

+61 (8) 6454 6666

The Company is listed on the Australian

Facsimile:

+61 (8) 6314 6670

Securities Exchange Ltd ("ASX")

Email:

info@impactminerals.com.au

Home Exchange:

Perth, Western Australia

Web:

www.impactminerals.com.au

ASX Code:

IPT, IPTOA

2 Impact Minerals Ltd | Annual Report 2019

CONTENTS

Chairman's Letter

4

Review of Operations

5

Financial Report

41

Directors' Report

42

Auditor's Independence Declaration

54

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

55

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

56

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

57

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

58

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

59

Directors' Declaration

88

Auditor's Report

89

Additional Shareholder Information

95

Tenement Schedule

98

Impact Minerals Ltd | Annual Report 2019 3

CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

Dear Fellow Shareholder

It is my pleasure to present the Impact Minerals Limited Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019.

The 2019 financial year was a challenging 12 months for the junior resource sector on the Australian Securities Exchange. Few stories gained traction and the focus of investors was very much on the producers and developers.

During this time your company remained very active and moved all of its projects forward, in particular the Blackridge gold project in Queensland which is showing potential as a large bulk mining opportunity, as well as Commonwealth and Broken Hill. Blackridge will also be a focus in the coming year.

Funding during 2019 came in part from the sale of the shares in Pacton Gold received as part of the sale of the company's Pilbara assets the previous year.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to acknowledge the dedication and commitment of our first-class exploration team, who continue to work tirelessly to deliver significant results. I would also like to thank the communities in which we operate for their ongoing support and assistance.

Peter Unsworth

Chairman

4 Impact Minerals Ltd | Annual Report 2019

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

Impact Minerals Limited is an Australian Exploration Company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX-IPT). The company is a project generator and developer and explores a portfolio of tenement holdings (~1,800 sq km) within major mining regions of Australia featuring significant potential for high-grade mineral deposits of gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, cobalt, nickel and platinum group metals. The Company has five active exploration projects, each containing multiple, high-grade mineral discoveries with active drill testing:

Blackridge Project: 91 sq km covering Permian sedimentary rocks near Clermont in central Queensland and prospective for conglomerate-hosted gold deposits.

Commonwealth Project: 903 sq km in the Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales prospective for volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits of gold, silver and base metals as well as porphyry copper-gold.

Clermont Project: 70 sq km in the Anakie Inlier and also close to Clermont which is prospective for epithermal and quartz vein-hosted gold deposits.

Broken Hill Project: 726 sq km in the Broken Hill region prospective for silver-lead-zinc, nickel- copper-platinum group metals and copper-cobalt-gold deposits. This project recently became subject to an earn-in JV announced in July 2018 which will result in cash and share payments to Impact as well as exploration expenditure to advance the project.

Impact Minerals Ltd | Annual Report 2019 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Impact Minerals Limited published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 07:51:02 UTC
