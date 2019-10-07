Impact Minerals : 2019 Annual Report

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS
Impact Minerals Limited is an Australian Exploration Company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX-IPT). The company is a project generator and developer and explores a portfolio of tenement holdings (~1,800 sq km) within major mining regions of Australia featuring significant potential for high-grade mineral deposits of gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, cobalt, nickel and platinum group metals. The Company has five active exploration projects, each containing multiple, high-grade mineral discoveries with active drill testing:
Blackridge Project: 91 sq km covering Permian sedimentary rocks near Clermont in central Queensland and prospective for conglomerate-hosted gold deposits.
Commonwealth Project: 903 sq km in the Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales prospective for volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits of gold, silver and base metals as well as porphyry copper-gold.
Clermont Project: 70 sq km in the Anakie Inlier and also close to Clermont which is prospective for epithermal and quartz vein-hosted gold deposits.
Broken Hill Project: 726 sq km in the Broken Hill region prospective for silver-lead-zinc, nickel- copper-platinum group metals and copper-cobalt-gold deposits. This project recently became subject to an earn-in JV announced in July 2018 which will result in cash and share payments to Impact as well as exploration expenditure to advance the project.