Impact Minerals : 2019 Annual Report

CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

Dear Fellow Shareholder

It is my pleasure to present the Impact Minerals Limited Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019.

The 2019 financial year was a challenging 12 months for the junior resource sector on the Australian Securities Exchange. Few stories gained traction and the focus of investors was very much on the producers and developers.

During this time your company remained very active and moved all of its projects forward, in particular the Blackridge gold project in Queensland which is showing potential as a large bulk mining opportunity, as well as Commonwealth and Broken Hill. Blackridge will also be a focus in the coming year.

Funding during 2019 came in part from the sale of the shares in Pacton Gold received as part of the sale of the company's Pilbara assets the previous year.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to acknowledge the dedication and commitment of our first-class exploration team, who continue to work tirelessly to deliver significant results. I would also like to thank the communities in which we operate for their ongoing support and assistance.

Peter Unsworth

Chairman