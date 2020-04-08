Impact Minerals : Broken Hill Alliance Presentation 0 04/08/2020 | 03:23am EDT Send by mail :

ANNOUNCEMENT Date: 8 April 2020 Number: 668/08042020 BROKEN HILL ALLIANCE PRESENTATION Broken Hill Alliance: As part of the new 2020 focus on PGM-nickel-copper exploration, Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) announced to ASX on 24 February 2020 that it had signed a non-binding MoU with Castillo Copper Limited (ASX:CCZ) and Squadron Resources Limited to form the Broken Hill Alliance (BHA) to which the Company will contribute the rights to silver-lead-zinc Broken Hill-style mineralisation and other associated styles of mineralisation. Impact will retain the rights to the nickel-copper-PGMs and associated metals across its entire tenement holding in the region. Two key terms of the MoU are: It is an initial six-month agreement to market the project to potential strategic partners, with the marketing to be led by Castillo Copper Limited; and If a suitable partner is found, the three parties will form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) which will acquire a total of nine tenements from the three parties in return for equal shareholdings (33.3% each) in the new SPV company. Please see attached the inaugural Investor Presentation on the BHA released by Castillo Copper Limited. For further information please contact: Dr Michael G Jones Managing Director 26 Richardson Street West Perth Western Australia 6005 Tel +61 (8) 6454 6666 Facsimile +61 (8) 6454 6667 Email info@impactminerals.com.au www.impactminerals.com.au Broken Hill Alliance "A world-classZn-Pb-Ag-Cu opportunity" Investor Presentation April 2020 Largest footprint in a world-class mining district BROKEN HILL ALLIANCE* (BHA) is set to own the largest tenement footprint surrounding the world-class Broken Hill zinc-lead-silver deposit in NSW BHA's project area is highly prospective for base metals, with several priority targets for follow up but has otherwise been under-explored over the past two decades Significant opportunity to create value developing the project which has been largely under-explored over the past two decades * Note: Broken Hill Alliance (BHA) is a newly formed equal coalition comprising CCZ, Impact Minerals Source: BHA geology team (refer CCZ ASX Release - 24 February 2020) (ASX: IPT) & private group Squadron Resources (SR) - refer to CCZ ASX Release - 24 February 2020 2 world-class Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu opportunity

BHA's stakeholders have signed a non- binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) formalising their intent to progress this exciting project and identify potential strategic partners to advance development

A deeper drill-down into the underlying geology within BHA's three key areas (SW- NE Zone; NW Quadrant; NE Quadrant) highlights a significant pipeline of exploratory work ahead

drill-down into the underlying geology within BHA's three key areas (SW- NE Zone; NW Quadrant; NE Quadrant) highlights a significant pipeline of exploratory work ahead Notably, demonstrable upside as historic drilling has hit significant economic mineralisation at the priority Dora East prospect with assays up to 26.8% Zn, 2.8% Pb and 133 g/t Ag 1 recorded - see over Note: 1) Tenure contributions as follows: SW-NE Zone (Impact Minerals; IPT); NW Quadrant (CCZ); and NE Quadrant (Squadron Resources; SR) ; 2) Impact Minerals (IPT) will retain the rights to nickel-copper-PGM mineralisation and associated metals. Source: BHA geology team (refer CCZ ASX Release - 24 February 2020) 3 Dora East: High-gradezinc-lead-silver prospect The area around Dora East has significant zinc-lead Broken Hill Style lode mineralisation, evidenced by the drill-hole RHD0018 intersection: 5.1m @ 10% Zn, 0.8% Pb & 40.4 g/t Ag from 149m incl: 1m @ 26.8% Zn, 2.8% Pb & 133 g/t Ag from 149m; and 1m @ 21.4% Zn, 0.8% Pb & 31.5 g/t Ag from 152m1 Notably, the assay result from drill-hole RHD0018 is one of the most significant results produced outside the traditional Broken Hill lodes for many years

drill-hole RHD0018 is one of the most significant results produced outside the traditional Broken Hill lodes for many years The Thorndale target is a significant zinc-lead-silver ± copper in-soil anomaly that extends for over 4km, that covers a fold-repeat of the Broken Hill line of lode:

v In turn, this delivers significant upside potential and is a high priority target for further exploration

zinc-lead-silver ± copper in-soil anomaly that extends for over 4km, that covers a fold-repeat of the Broken Hill line of lode: In turn, this delivers significant upside potential and is a high priority target for further exploration Overall, the SW-NE Zone has tens of kilometres of strike yet to be tested, which delivers on its own merit a significant pipeline of exploratory work ahead Note: IPT will retain the rights to nickel-copper-PGM mineralisation and associated metals & only 80% of zinc-lead-silver rights available on E7390 Source: IPT geology team (refer to IPT ASX Releases - 1 April 2015, 10 December 2015, 18 February 2016 & 31 October 2018 and CCZ ASX Release - 24 February 2020) SW-NE Zone 4 Mineralisation styles at Dora East prospect Upper copper-silver-gold zone (RHD018 - 125m) Upper copper-silver- gold zone (RHD020 - 110m) Massive sphalerite (RHD018 - 149m) Source: IPT geology team (refer to IPT ASX Releases - 1 April 2015, 10 December 2015, 18 February 2016 & 31 October 2018 and CCZ ASX Release - 24 February 2020) SW-NE Zone 5 NW Quad: prospective for polymetallic Ø The NW Quadrant is prospective for poly- mineralisation metallic mineralisation: Recent & historic surface assays returned up to 2.1% Zn & 2.4% Cu 2 Within the region legacy near-surface assays recorded up to 17.7% Zn, 12% Cu & 8.2% Pb 3 Several highly prospective historic test drill targets with up to 2.1% Zn & 24g/t Ag 3,4 have been recorded There are circa 1,400 drill-holes encoded which delivers a solid understanding of the zinc mineralisation potential within the NW Quadrant

A field team visited the Area 1 prospect, taking 106 rock-chip samples from out-cropping Himalaya Formation, which returned assays up to 2.4% Cu 5 over several hundred square metres

rock-chip samples from out-cropping Himalaya Formation, which returned assays up to over several hundred square metres Importantly, these results verified the potential for polymetallic mineralisation within Area 1 Source: CCZ geology team (refer CCZ ASX Release - 24 February 2020) NW Quadrant 6 NE Quad: delivers material exploration upside Historic work on the NE Quadrant has been limited. However, there are two priority targets (refer map on slide 3) that warrant further follow up for Broken Hill Style lead-silver-zinc and ironstone- hosted copper-cobalt, comprising: vIron Blow: A relatively recent airborne geophysics program indicates previous drilling missed massive sulphide layers; and vSisters: In the mid-1990s, geochemical assays on gossan samples returned up positive results for copper-gold mineralisation. NE Quadrant 7 Key highlights BHA delivers a significant tenement package around the Broken Hill Mine that is highly prospective for base metals but has been under-explored over the past two decades

under-explored over the past two decades Priority exploration targets identified from previous work comprise:

v SW-NE Zone: significant potential for extensive high-gradezinc-lead-silver Broken Hill Style lode mineralisation at Dora East prospect, while Thorndale target is a priority for further exploration:

significant potential for extensive high-gradezinc-lead-silver Broken Hill Style lode mineralisation at Dora East prospect, while Thorndale target is a priority for further exploration: Dora East: 5.1m @ 10% Zn, 0.8% Pb & 40.4 g/t Ag including 1m @ 26.8% Zn, 2.8% Pb & 133 g/t Ag from 149m (drill-hole RHDO018) 1

NW Quadrant is prospective for polymetallic/copper mineralisation, with several high priority targets identified

NE Quadrant has three known areas warranting follow up exploration

With a significant pipeline of exploration targets across the tenement package, BHA is seeking strategic development partners to advance the project 8 Disclaimer The presentation contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the future financial and operating performance of Broken Hill Alliance Group, their affiliates and subsidiaries, the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources, realisation of mineral reserves and resource estimates, costs and timing of development of the Company's projects, costs and timing of future exploration, timing and receipt of approvals, consents and permits under applicable legislation, results of future exploration and drilling and adequacy of financial resources. Forward-looking information is often characterised by words such as "plan", "expect", "budget", "target", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with investments in privately owned companies such as Broken Hill Alliance Group; risks associated with general economic conditions; the risk that further funding may be required but unavailable for the ongoing development of Broken Hill Alliance Group's projects; changes in government regulations, policies or legislation; unforeseen expenses,: fluctuations in commodity prices; fluctuation in exchange rates; litigation risk; restrictions on the repatriation of earnings by Broken Hill Alliance Group's subsidiaries; the inherent risks and dangers of mining exploration and operations in general; risk of continued negative operating cash flow; the possibility that required permits may be obtained; environmental risks; uncertainty in the estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves; general risks associated with the feasibility and development of each of the Broken Hill Alliance Group's projects; investment risks Australia; changes in laws or regulations; future actions by government; breach of any of the contracts through which Broken Hill Alliance Group hold property rights; defects in or challenges to the Broken Hill Alliance Group's property interests; uninsured hazards; disruptions to the Company's suppliers or service providers; reliance on key personnel and retention of key employees. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management of Broken Hill Alliance Group, made in light of their experience and their perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the Broken Hill Alliance Group, ability to carry on its exploration and development activities, the timely receipt of required approvals, the price of commodities, the ability of the Broken Hill Alliance Group to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of the company to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Various assets discussed in this presentation may be in the various stages of the application for grant process and there is no guarantee that these applications will be approved, granted, passed unmodified by the relevant authorities. Various assets discussed in this presentation may be in the process of being acquired by Broken Hill Alliance Group and there is no guarantee that these acquisitions will be successfully completed. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factor and assumptions which may have been used. Although Broken Hill Alliance Group have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain information in this presentation has been provided by third parties that are considered to be reliable, however the accuracy and/or completeness of the information is not guaranteed. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as the actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Broken Hill Alliance Group does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Forward Looking Statements Certain information in this document refers to the intentions of Broken Hill Alliance Group, but these are not intended to be forecasts, forward looking statements or statements about future matters for the purposes of the Corporations Act or any other applicable law. The occurrence of events in the future are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Broken Hill Alliance Group's actual results, performance or achievements to differ from those referred to in this announcement. Accordingly, Broken Hill Alliance Group, their affiliates and subsidiaries, directors, officers, employees and agents do not give any assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events referred to in this announcement will actually occur as contemplated. Competent Person Statement The review of exploration activities and results contained in this report that relate to Impact Minerals Limited's contributed tenure to Broken Hill Alliance Group is based on information compiled by Dr Mike Jones, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. He is a director and works for Impact Minerals Limited. He has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mike Jones has consented to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Reference IPT ASX Release - 1 April 2015, 10 December 2015, 18 February 2016 & 31 October 2018 CCZ ASX Release - 11 July 2017 CCZ ASX Release - 20 September 2017 CCZ ASX Releases - 30 August 2017 CCZ ASX Release - 28 September 2019CCZ ASX Release - 24 February 2020 Note: Refer to CCZ ASX Release - 24 February 2020 "MOU to develop sizeable Broken Hill project that's highly prospective for base metals" for further background information relating to charts. 9 Attachments Original document

