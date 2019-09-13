Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Impact Minerals Limited    IPT   AU000000IPT4

IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED

(IPT)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/12
0.008 AUD   --.--%
04:02aIMPACT MINERALS : Appendix 4G
PU
04:02aIMPACT MINERALS : Full Year Statutory Accounts
PU
04:02aIMPACT MINERALS : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impact Minerals : Corporate Governance Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 04:02am EDT

IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED

ACN 119 062 261

(Company)

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

This Corporate Governance Statement is current as at 12 September 2019 and has been approved by the Board of the Company on that date.

This Corporate Governance Statement discloses the extent to which the Company has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council in its publication Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (Recommendations). The Recommendations are not mandatory, however the Recommendations that have not been followed have been identified and reasons provided for not following them along with what (if any) alternative governance practices the Company has adopted in lieu of the recommendation.

This Corporate Governance Statement and further information about the Company's governance practices is set out on the Company's website at http://www.impactminerals.com.au/corporate-governance/.

Due to the current size and nature of the existing Board and the magnitude of the Company's operations, the Board does not consider that the Company will gain any benefit from individual Board committees and that its resources would be better utilised in other areas as the Board is of the strong view that at this stage the experience and skill set of the current Board is sufficient to perform these roles. Under the Company's Board Charter, the duties that would ordinarily be assigned to individual committees are currently carried out by the full Board under the written terms of reference for those committees.

RECOMMENDATIONS (3RD EDITION)

COMPLY

EXPLANATION

Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight

Recommendation 1.1

The Company has adopted a Board Charter that sets out the specific roles

A listed entity should disclose:

YES

and responsibilities of the Board, the Chair and management and includes

a description of those matters expressly reserved to the Board and those

(a) the respective roles and

responsibilities

of its

board and

delegated to management.

management; and

The Board Charter sets out

the specific responsibilities of the Board,

(b) those matters expressly

reserved to the

board

and those

requirements as to the Board's composition, the roles and responsibilities

delegated to management.

of the Chairman, the establishment, details of the Board's relationship with

management, details of the Board's performance review and details of the

IPT Corporate Governance Statement - 2019 Final.docx

1

RECOMMENDATIONS (3RD EDITION)

COMPLY

EXPLANATION

Board's disclosure policy.

A copy of the Company's Board Charter is available on the Company's

website.

Recommendation 1.2

(a)

The Company conducts appropriate checks (including checks in

A listed entity should:

YES

respect of character, experience, education, criminal record and

bankruptcy history (as appropriate)) before appointing a person, or

(a)

undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or

putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a

putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as

Director.

a Director; and

(b)

All material information relevant to a decision on whether or not to

(b)

provide security holders with all material information relevant

elect or re-elect a Director is provided to security holders in the

to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a Director.

Notice of Meeting containing the resolution to elect or re-elect a

Director.

Recommendation 1.3

The Company has written agreements with each of its Directors and senior

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each Director

YES

executives. which sets out the terms of that Director's or senior executive's

appointment.

and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.

Recommendation 1.4

The Board Charter outlines the roles, responsibility and accountability of

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable

YES

the Company Secretary. In accordance with this, the Company Secretary is

accountable directly to the Board, through the Chair, on all matters to do

directly to the Board, through the Chair, on all matters to do with

with the proper functioning of the Board.

the proper functioning of the Board.

Recommendation 1.5

(a)

The Company is committed to supporting and managing diversity as

A listed entity should:

PARTIALLY

a means of enhancing the Company's performance by recognising

and utilising the contribution of the diverse skills and talents of its

(a)

have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the

COMPLY

Directors, officers and employees and has established a Diversity

Board or a relevant committee of the Board to set measurable

Policy. The Company has not fully complied with Recommendation

objectives for achieving gender diversity and to assess annually

1.5 in that it has not set measurable objectives for achieving gender

both the objectives and the entity's progress in achieving them;

diversity. The Board monitors diversity across the Company and is

(b)

disclose that policy or a summary or it; and

satisfied with the current level of gender diversity. Due to the small

size of the Company and its small number of employees, the Board

2

RECOMMENDATIONS (3RD EDITION)

COMPLY

EXPLANATION

(c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period:

does not consider it appropriate to formally set measurable objectives

(i) the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity

for gender diversity at this time.

set by the Board in accordance with the entity's diversity

(b)

The Diversity Policy is available on the Company's website.

policy and its progress towards achieving them; and

(c)

(ii)

either:

(i)

Due to the small size of the Company and its small number of

(A)

the respective proportions of men and women on

employees, the Board does not consider it appropriate to

the Board, in senior executive positions and

formally set measurable objectives for gender diversity at this

across the whole organisation (including how the

time.

entity has defined "senior executive" for these

(ii)

As at the reporting date, the proportion of women employees

purposes); or

across the organisation was as follows:

(B)

if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the

Proportion of women in the whole organisation

22%

Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most

Proportion of women in senior executive positions

0%

recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in

Proportion of women on the Board

0%

the Workplace Gender Equality Act.

The Company is not a "relevant employer" under the Workplace

Gender Equality Act.

Recommendation 1.6

(a)

The Company's Board is responsible for evaluating the performance

A listed entity should:

YES

of the Board and individual Directors on an annual basis as outlined in

the Board Charter which is available on the Company's website.

(a) have

and

disclose a

process

for

periodically

evaluating the

(b)

A

formal performance review of the Board and Directors was

performance of the

Board,

its

committees

and individual

undertaken during the reporting period.

Directors; and

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period

in accordance with that process.

Recommendation 1.7

NO

(a)

The Company's Board is responsible for evaluating the performance

A listed entity should:

and determining the remuneration of senior executives, and ensuring

that appropriate policies and procedures are in place for recruitment,

(a) have

and

disclose a

process

for

periodically

evaluating the

training, remuneration and succession as outlined in the

Board

3

RECOMMENDATIONS (3RD EDITION)

COMPLY

EXPLANATION

performance of its senior executives; and

Charter which is available on the Company's website.

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

(b)

The

Chairman

and the Board regularly met with the Managing

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period

Director to discuss any issues or concerns as they arose. This ongoing

in accordance with that process.

process has remained in-house and informal throughout the year,

relying on regular discussion. A formal performance review of the

Managing Director and other senior executives was not undertaken

during the reporting period due to the comparatively small size of the

Company.

Principle 2: Structure the Board to add value

Recommendation 2.1

(a)

The Company does not have a Nomination Committee.

The Board of a listed entity should:

YES

(b)

The Company does not have a Nomination Committee as the Board

(a)

have a nomination committee which:

considers

the

Company

will not

currently benefit

from

its

establishment. The Board carries out the duties that would ordinarily

(i)

has at

least three

members, a majority

of whom

are

be carried out by a Nomination Committee, including the following

independent Directors; and

processes to address succession issues and to ensure the Board has

(ii) is chaired by an independent Director,

the appropriate balance of skills, experience, independence and

and disclose:

knowledge

of

the entity

to enable it

to discharge its

duties

and

responsibilities effectively:

(iii) the charter of the committee;

(i)

Devoting

time at least annually to discuss Board succession

(iv) the members of the committee; and

issues; and

(v) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of

(ii) All Board members being involved in the Company's nomination

times the committee met throughout the period and the

process, to the maximum extent permitted under the

individual attendances of the members at those meetings;

Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rules.

or

(b)

if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact

and the processes it employs to address Board succession

issues and to ensure that the Board has the appropriate

balance of skills, experience, independence and knowledge of

the

entity

to enable

it to discharge its

duties

and

4

RECOMMENDATIONS (3RD EDITION)

COMPLY

EXPLANATION

responsibilities effectively.

Recommendation 2.2

YES

The Board has identified that the appropriate mix of skills and diversity

A listed entity should have and disclose a Board skills matrix setting

required of its members on the Board to operate effectively and efficiently

is achieved by personnel having substantial skills and experience in

out the mix of skills and diversity that the Board currently has or is

operational management, exploration and geology, corporate law, finance,

looking to achieve in its membership.

listed resource companies, equity markets and global funds management.

Each of these areas is currently well represented on the Board.

A profile of each Director setting out their skills, experience, expertise and

period of office is set out in the Directors' Report in the Annual Report.

Recommendation 2.3

(a) The Board has four Directors, two of whom are considered to be

A listed entity should disclose:

YES

independent, namely Mr Peter Unsworth and Mr Paul Ingram.

(a)

the names of the Directors considered by the Board to

be

(b) There are no independent Directors who fall into this category.

independent Directors;

(c) The length of service of each Director as at the end of financial year is

(b)

if a Director has an interest, position, association or relationship

as follows: Mr Peter Unsworth 13.2 years, Dr Mike Jones 13.3 years,

Mr Paul Ingram 9.8 years and Dr Markus Elsasser 6.9 years.

of the type described in Box 2.3 of the ASX Corporate

Governance Principles and Recommendation (3rd Edition), but

the Board is of the opinion that it does not compromise the

independence of the Director, the nature of the interest,

position, association or relationship in question and an

explanation of why the Board is of that opinion; and

(c) the length of service of each Director

Recommendation 2.4

The Board currently comprises a total of 4 directors, of whom 2 are

A majority of the Board of a listed entity should be independent

NO

considered to be independent. As such, the Board does not have a majority

of independent Directors.

Directors.

The Board believes that the current composition of the Board is most

appropriate for the Company having regard to its size, its current level of

operations, its history and its strategy and includes an appropriate mix of

relevant skills and expertise.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Impact Minerals Limited published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 08:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED
04:02aIMPACT MINERALS : Appendix 4G
PU
04:02aIMPACT MINERALS : Full Year Statutory Accounts
PU
04:02aIMPACT MINERALS : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
09/11IMPACT MINERALS : Resignation of Director
PU
08/22IMPACT MINERALS : Near Surface Resource Upgrade at Commonwealth – Silica H..
PU
08/14IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED : - Sale of Tenement for $101,000 Cash
AQ
08/14IMPACT MINERALS : Sale of Tenement for $101,000 Cash
PU
07/30IMPACT MINERALS : June 2019 Quarterly Report
PU
06/19IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED : - Second phase of bulk sampling to commence this week ..
AQ
06/18IMPACT MINERALS : Second phase of bulk sampling to commence this week at the Bla..
PU
More news
Chart IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Impact Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael G. Jones Managing Director & Director
Peter John Unsworth Non-Executive Chairman
Leo Horn Chief Operating Officer
Bernard Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul Anthony Ingram Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED-20.00%7
BHP GROUP PLC9.22%120 861
BHP GROUP LTD6.11%120 861
RIO TINTO LIMITED14.74%89 663
RIO TINTO PLC16.14%89 663
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.58%32 064
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group