Impact Minerals : Corporate Governance Statement
09/13/2019 | 04:02am EDT
IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED
ACN 119 062 261
(Company)
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT
This Corporate Governance Statement is current as at 12 September 2019 and has been approved by the Board of the Company on that date.
This Corporate Governance Statement discloses the extent to which the Company has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council in its publication Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (
Recommendations). The Recommendations are not mandatory, however the Recommendations that have not been followed have been identified and reasons provided for not following them along with what (if any) alternative governance practices the Company has adopted in lieu of the recommendation.
This Corporate Governance Statement and further information about the Company's governance practices is set out on the Company's website at
.
http://www.impactminerals.com.au/corporate-governance/
Due to the current size and nature of the existing Board and the magnitude of the Company's operations, the Board does not consider that the Company will gain any benefit from individual Board committees and that its resources would be better utilised in other areas as the Board is of the strong view that at this stage the experience and skill set of the current Board is sufficient to perform these roles. Under the Company's Board Charter, the duties that would ordinarily be assigned to individual committees are currently carried out by the full Board under the written terms of reference for those committees.
RECOMMENDATIONS (3
RD EDITION)
COMPLY
EXPLANATION
Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight
Recommendation 1.1
The Company has adopted a Board Charter that sets out the specific roles
A listed entity should disclose:
YES
and responsibilities of the Board, the Chair and management and includes
a description of those matters expressly reserved to the Board and those
(a) the respective roles and
responsibilities
of its
board and
delegated to management.
management; and
The Board Charter sets out
the specific responsibilities of the Board,
(b) those matters expressly
reserved to the
board
and those
requirements as to the Board's composition, the roles and responsibilities
delegated to management.
of the Chairman, the establishment, details of the Board's relationship with
management, details of the Board's performance review and details of the
IPT Corporate Governance Statement - 2019 Final.docx
1
RECOMMENDATIONS (3
RD EDITION)
COMPLY
EXPLANATION
Board's disclosure policy.
A copy of the Company's Board Charter is available on the Company's
website.
Recommendation 1.2
(a)
The Company conducts appropriate checks (including checks in
A listed entity should:
YES
respect of character, experience, education, criminal record and
bankruptcy history (as appropriate)) before appointing a person, or
(a)
undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or
putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a
putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as
Director.
a Director; and
(b)
All material information relevant to a decision on whether or not to
(b)
provide security holders with all material information relevant
elect or re-elect a Director is provided to security holders in the
to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a Director.
Notice of Meeting containing the resolution to elect or re-elect a
Director.
Recommendation 1.3
The Company has written agreements with each of its Directors and senior
A listed entity should have a written agreement with each Director
YES
executives. which sets out the terms of that Director's or senior executive's
appointment.
and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.
Recommendation 1.4
The Board Charter outlines the roles, responsibility and accountability of
The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable
YES
the Company Secretary. In accordance with this, the Company Secretary is
accountable directly to the Board, through the Chair, on all matters to do
directly to the Board, through the Chair, on all matters to do with
with the proper functioning of the Board.
the proper functioning of the Board.
Recommendation 1.5
(a)
The Company is committed to supporting and managing diversity as
A listed entity should:
PARTIALLY
a means of enhancing the Company's performance by recognising
and utilising the contribution of the diverse skills and talents of its
(a)
have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the
COMPLY
Directors, officers and employees and has established a Diversity
Board or a relevant committee of the Board to set measurable
Policy. The Company has not fully complied with Recommendation
objectives for achieving gender diversity and to assess annually
1.5 in that it has not set measurable objectives for achieving gender
both the objectives and the entity's progress in achieving them;
diversity. The Board monitors diversity across the Company and is
(b)
disclose that policy or a summary or it; and
satisfied with the current level of gender diversity. Due to the small
size of the Company and its small number of employees, the Board
RECOMMENDATIONS (3
RD EDITION)
COMPLY
EXPLANATION
(c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period:
does not consider it appropriate to formally set measurable objectives
(i) the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity
for gender diversity at this time.
set by the Board in accordance with the entity's diversity
(b)
The Diversity Policy is available on the Company's website.
policy and its progress towards achieving them; and
(c)
(ii)
either:
(i)
Due to the small size of the Company and its small number of
(A)
the respective proportions of men and women on
employees, the Board does not consider it appropriate to
the Board, in senior executive positions and
formally set measurable objectives for gender diversity at this
across the whole organisation (including how the
time.
entity has defined "senior executive" for these
(ii)
As at the reporting date, the proportion of women employees
purposes); or
across the organisation was as follows:
(B)
if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the
Proportion of women in the whole organisation
22%
Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most
Proportion of women in senior executive positions
0%
recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in
Proportion of women on the Board
0%
the Workplace Gender Equality Act.
The Company is not a "relevant employer" under the Workplace
Gender Equality Act.
Recommendation 1.6
(a)
The Company's Board is responsible for evaluating the performance
A listed entity should:
YES
of the Board and individual Directors on an annual basis as outlined in
the Board Charter which is available on the Company's website.
(a) have
and
disclose a
process
for
periodically
evaluating the
(b)
A
formal performance review of the Board and Directors was
performance of the
Board,
its
committees
and individual
undertaken during the reporting period.
Directors; and
(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a
performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period
in accordance with that process.
Recommendation 1.7
NO
(a)
The Company's Board is responsible for evaluating the performance
A listed entity should:
and determining the remuneration of senior executives, and ensuring
that appropriate policies and procedures are in place for recruitment,
(a) have
and
disclose a
process
for
periodically
evaluating the
training, remuneration and succession as outlined in the
Board
RECOMMENDATIONS (3
RD EDITION)
COMPLY
EXPLANATION
performance of its senior executives; and
Charter which is available on the Company's website.
(b)
disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a
(b)
The
Chairman
and the Board regularly met with the Managing
performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period
Director to discuss any issues or concerns as they arose. This ongoing
in accordance with that process.
process has remained in-house and informal throughout the year,
relying on regular discussion. A formal performance review of the
Managing Director and other senior executives was not undertaken
during the reporting period due to the comparatively small size of the
Company.
Principle 2: Structure the Board to add value
Recommendation 2.1
(a)
The Company does not have a Nomination Committee.
The Board of a listed entity should:
YES
(b)
The Company does not have a Nomination Committee as the Board
(a)
have a nomination committee which:
considers
the
Company
will not
currently benefit
from
its
establishment. The Board carries out the duties that would ordinarily
(i)
has at
least three
members, a majority
of whom
are
be carried out by a Nomination Committee, including the following
independent Directors; and
processes to address succession issues and to ensure the Board has
(ii) is chaired by an independent Director,
the appropriate balance of skills, experience, independence and
and disclose:
knowledge
of
the entity
to enable it
to discharge its
duties
and
responsibilities effectively:
(iii) the charter of the committee;
(i)
Devoting
time at least annually to discuss Board succession
(iv) the members of the committee; and
issues; and
(v) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of
(ii) All Board members being involved in the Company's nomination
times the committee met throughout the period and the
process, to the maximum extent permitted under the
individual attendances of the members at those meetings;
Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rules.
or
(b)
if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact
and the processes it employs to address Board succession
issues and to ensure that the Board has the appropriate
balance of skills, experience, independence and knowledge of
the
entity
to enable
it to discharge its
duties
and
RECOMMENDATIONS (3
RD EDITION)
COMPLY
EXPLANATION
responsibilities effectively.
Recommendation 2.2
YES
The Board has identified that the appropriate mix of skills and diversity
A listed entity should have and disclose a Board skills matrix setting
required of its members on the Board to operate effectively and efficiently
is achieved by personnel having substantial skills and experience in
out the mix of skills and diversity that the Board currently has or is
operational management, exploration and geology, corporate law, finance,
looking to achieve in its membership.
listed resource companies, equity markets and global funds management.
Each of these areas is currently well represented on the Board.
A profile of each Director setting out their skills, experience, expertise and
period of office is set out in the Directors' Report in the Annual Report.
Recommendation 2.3
(a) The Board has four Directors, two of whom are considered to be
A listed entity should disclose:
YES
independent, namely Mr Peter Unsworth and Mr Paul Ingram.
(a)
the names of the Directors considered by the Board to
be
(b) There are no independent Directors who fall into this category.
independent Directors;
(c) The length of service of each Director as at the end of financial year is
(b)
if a Director has an interest, position, association or relationship
as follows: Mr Peter Unsworth 13.2 years, Dr Mike Jones 13.3 years,
Mr Paul Ingram 9.8 years and Dr Markus Elsasser 6.9 years.
of the type described in Box 2.3 of the ASX Corporate
Governance Principles and Recommendation (3rd Edition), but
the Board is of the opinion that it does not compromise the
independence of the Director, the nature of the interest,
position, association or relationship in question and an
explanation of why the Board is of that opinion; and
(c) the length of service of each Director
Recommendation 2.4
The Board currently comprises a total of 4 directors, of whom 2 are
A majority of the Board of a listed entity should be independent
NO
considered to be independent. As such, the Board does not have a majority
of independent Directors.
Directors.
The Board believes that the current composition of the Board is most
appropriate for the Company having regard to its size, its current level of
operations, its history and its strategy and includes an appropriate mix of
relevant skills and expertise.
