Impact Minerals : Corporate Governance Statement

IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED

ACN 119 062 261

(Company)

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

This Corporate Governance Statement is current as at 12 September 2019 and has been approved by the Board of the Company on that date.

This Corporate Governance Statement discloses the extent to which the Company has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council in its publication Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (Recommendations). The Recommendations are not mandatory, however the Recommendations that have not been followed have been identified and reasons provided for not following them along with what (if any) alternative governance practices the Company has adopted in lieu of the recommendation.

This Corporate Governance Statement and further information about the Company's governance practices is set out on the Company's website at http://www.impactminerals.com.au/corporate-governance/.

Due to the current size and nature of the existing Board and the magnitude of the Company's operations, the Board does not consider that the Company will gain any benefit from individual Board committees and that its resources would be better utilised in other areas as the Board is of the strong view that at this stage the experience and skill set of the current Board is sufficient to perform these roles. Under the Company's Board Charter, the duties that would ordinarily be assigned to individual committees are currently carried out by the full Board under the written terms of reference for those committees.

RECOMMENDATIONS (3RD EDITION) COMPLY EXPLANATION Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight Recommendation 1.1 The Company has adopted a Board Charter that sets out the specific roles A listed entity should disclose: YES and responsibilities of the Board, the Chair and management and includes a description of those matters expressly reserved to the Board and those (a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and delegated to management. management; and The Board Charter sets out the specific responsibilities of the Board, (b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those requirements as to the Board's composition, the roles and responsibilities delegated to management. of the Chairman, the establishment, details of the Board's relationship with management, details of the Board's performance review and details of the