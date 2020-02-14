Impact Minerals : Exploration Ramp-up for High Grade Palladium, Platinum and Porphyry Copper-Gold in Key New South Wales Areas

EXPLORATION RAMP-UP FOR HIGH GRADE PALLADIUM, PLATINUM AND PORPHYRY COPPER-GOLD IN KEY NEW SOUTH WALES AREAS

Exploration for high grade palladium-platinum-rhodium-nickel-copper at Broken Hill to recommence with drilling planned for Q2-Q3 at a time of record prices.

Exploration at Impact Minerals Limited's (ASX:IPT) Broken Hill and Commonwealth projects in New South Wales is being invigorated under a new 2020 focus for the Company underpinned by current record Platinum Group Metal (PGM) prices, palladium and rhodium in particular, and the recent Boda- Kaiser copper-gold discovery of Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK) near Dubbo.

Impact Minerals Managing Director, Dr Mike Jones said:

"We are excited to be returning to explore at Broken Hill and Commonwealth where Impact has generated some highly prospective targets for currently high-priced precious metals and where follow- up work including extensive drilling, is required."

"The Company is busy designing drill programmes at Red Hill and other prospects at Broken Hill to follow-up the exceptional grades discovered in our earlier work there. This includes drilled grades of up to 250 g/t or nearly 9 ounces per tonne of palladium, together with very high grades of platinum and even exceptional levels of the rare PGMs, rhodium, currently at US$9,500 per ounce, osmium, iridium and ruthenium."

"At Commonwealth, Impact has identified five targets close to the recent Boda-Kaiser discover with potential for porphyry copper-gold mineralisation. We are awaiting assays from rock chip samples to help prioritise follow-up work which will include soil geochemistry surveys and ground geophysics to identify targets that will be drilled after Broken Hill."

Broken Hill:

The new 2020 campaign will build on previous work by Impact and others in the Broken Hill area which discovered some of the highest grades of all six Platinum Group Metals (PGM: platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, ruthenium, iridium) in Australia, together with exceptional nickel-copper grades along

