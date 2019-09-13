Impact Minerals : Full Year Statutory Accounts

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the year ended 30 June 2019
ABN 52 119 062 261
CONTENTS
|
CORPORATE DIRECTORY...................................................................................................................................................
|
2
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT...........................................................................................................................................................
|
3
|
AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION ...........................................................................................................
|
15
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019.........................................................................................................................
|
16
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 JUNE 2019.........................................
|
17
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019.........
|
18
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019.........................
|
19
|
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED
|
|
30 JUNE 2019.......................................................................................................................................................................
|
20
|
DIRECTORS' DECLARATION............................................................................................................................................
|
49
|
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT............................................................................................................................
|
50
|
CORPORATE DIRECTORY
DIRECTORS
|
Peter Unsworth
|
Non-Executive Chairman
|
Michael Jones
|
Managing Director
|
Paul Ingram
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Markus Elsasser
|
Non-Executive Director
COMPANY SECRETARY
Bernard Crawford
REGISTERED OFFICE & PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS
26 Richardson Street
West Perth, WA 6005
|
Telephone:
|
+61 (8) 6454 6666
|
Facsimile:
|
+61 (8) 6314 6670
|
Email:
|
info@impactminerals.com.au
|
Web:
|
www.impactminerals.com.au
AUDITORS
Bentleys Audit and Corporate (WA) Pty Ltd
London House
Level 3, 216 St Georges Terrace
Perth, WA 6000
SHARE REGISTRY
Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd
Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace
Perth, WA 6000
|
Telephone:
|
+61 (8) 9323 2000
|
Facsimile:
|
+61 (8) 9323 2033
SECURITIES EXCHANGE LISTING
The Company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange Ltd ("ASX")
|
Home Exchange:
|
Perth, Western Australia
|
ASX Code:
|
IPT, IPTOA
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT
DIRECTORS' REPORT
Your Directors present their report on the consolidated entity consisting of Impact Minerals Limited ("the Company") and its subsidiaries ("the Group" or "the Consolidated Entity") and its subsidiaries at the end of the year ended 30 June 2019.
DIRECTORS
The following persons were Directors of Impact Minerals Limited during the whole of the financial year and up to the date of this report unless noted otherwise:
-
Peter Unsworth, Non-Executive Chairman
-
Michael Jones, Managing Director
-
Paul Ingram, Non-Executive Director
-
Markus Elsasser, Non-Executive Director
-
Eamon Hannon, Non-Executive Director (resigned 10 September 2019)
PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES
The principal activity of the Group during the financial year was exploration for deposits of nickel, gold, copper and platinum group elements.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
The consolidated loss of the Group after providing for income tax for the year ended 30 June 2019 was $7,293,169 (2018: $812,796).
DIVIDENDS
No dividends have been paid or declared since the start of the financial year. No recommendation for the payment of a dividend has been made by the Directors.
OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL REVIEW
During the year work has increasingly focussed on the Company's Blackridge Gold Project located 30 km north of Clermont in central east Queensland. Here, Impact has one granted mining lease and four mining lease applications with the potential for near-term gold production. The gold is coarse and subject to a significant nugget effect. Accordingly bulk samples are required to give a better estimate of grade and two bulk sampling programmes were completed.
About 8.5 tonnes of samples were collected in Phase 1 covering the likely range of ore processing properties. The majority of samples were successfully wet processed and the results identified significant potential for new high grade runs and possible large volumes of lower grade gold above the main target unconformity.
Accordingly Phase 2 sampling was initiated and for this Impact purchased and commissioned a 50 tonne per day mobile wet processing plant with assays pending. The programme further confirmed the successful use of simple water-based gravity processing and the presence of large volumes of free-digging, easily processable oxide ore on the mining leases.
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT
A review of previous gold production has demonstrated high grade gold was mined over an area of at least one square kilometre extending from surface down dip to depths of up to 80 metres. These areas will the focus of on-going work.
At the Commonwealth Project, a drill programme completed in late 2018 confirmed significant extensions to the near surface resources at the project.
In addition a second and new narrow high grade massive sulphide unit was discovered about 30 metres below the Main Shaft massive sulphide lens which is at least 100 metres by 150 metres in dimension and untested at depth.
The drilling results provided further confirmation of strong geological similarities to the Eskay Creek VMS mine in British Columbia (production of 3.3 million ounces of gold and 160 million ounces of silver) where recent renewed exploration around the dormant mine shows close spaced drilling (25 metres) is required to track the target high grade massive sulphide lenses down dip at Commonwealth (TSX:V Skeena Resources Limited).
At the Clermont Project, Impact completed a drill programme with the first diamond drill hole delivering a stand out drill intercept of 0.7 metres at 10.9 g/t gold, 146 g/t silver, 8.3% zinc and 5.1% lead in a 2.5 metre thick zone of epithermal veins. The drill hole lies at southern edge of a two kilometre long target for further high grade mineralisation identified from zoned metal assemblages in the drill assay data and characteristic of epithermal veins related to magmatic fluids sourced from a porphyry intrusion of intermediate composition. The target zone lies between a core/proximal zone of Cu-Mo-Bi-Te-W close to the parent intrusion and a distal epithermal zone of As-Ag-Sb+/-Au.
A major programme of close spaced drilling to identify high grade shoots is required.
At Broken Hill, new rock chip samples have confirmed high grade gold and copper along trend from the discovery of high grade IOCG style mineralisation by Silver City Minerals Ltd. The area is at the southern end of a 40 km long corridor of very high grade gold-PGE-bearing ultramafic alkaline rocks known to be parent magmas to IOCG-style deposits.
A new geodynamic framework for exploration at Broken Hill was recognised in light of a previous discovery of very high grade palladium and platinum and record prices for palladium.
Widespread alkaline magmatic rocks have been recognised throughout the Broken Hill area, including the first documented occurrence of carbonatite in the region. These alkaline rocks are prospective for a wide variety of high grade Ni-Cu-Platinum Group Metals, Iron Oxide Copper Gold and Cu-Au-Co-Rare Earth Element mineralisation.
The rocks are related to an upwelling mantle plume that helped cause the breakup of the Rodinia supercontinent 800 million years ago at which time Broken Hill was close to the major Jinchuan and Lengquisheng Ni-Cu-PGE deposits now part of China.
New targets being generated for a reinvigorated exploration programme at the project. The sale of the Pilbara Gold tenements to Pacton Gold was completed.
|
