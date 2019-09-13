Impact Minerals : Full Year Statutory Accounts

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Your Directors present their report on the consolidated entity consisting of Impact Minerals Limited ("the Company") and its subsidiaries ("the Group" or "the Consolidated Entity") and its subsidiaries at the end of the year ended 30 June 2019.

DIRECTORS

The following persons were Directors of Impact Minerals Limited during the whole of the financial year and up to the date of this report unless noted otherwise:

Peter Unsworth, Non-Executive Chairman

Michael Jones, Managing Director

Paul Ingram, Non-Executive Director

Markus Elsasser, Non-Executive Director

Eamon Hannon, Non-Executive Director (resigned 10 September 2019)

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The principal activity of the Group during the financial year was exploration for deposits of nickel, gold, copper and platinum group elements.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The consolidated loss of the Group after providing for income tax for the year ended 30 June 2019 was $7,293,169 (2018: $812,796).

DIVIDENDS

No dividends have been paid or declared since the start of the financial year. No recommendation for the payment of a dividend has been made by the Directors.

OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL REVIEW

During the year work has increasingly focussed on the Company's Blackridge Gold Project located 30 km north of Clermont in central east Queensland. Here, Impact has one granted mining lease and four mining lease applications with the potential for near-term gold production. The gold is coarse and subject to a significant nugget effect. Accordingly bulk samples are required to give a better estimate of grade and two bulk sampling programmes were completed.

About 8.5 tonnes of samples were collected in Phase 1 covering the likely range of ore processing properties. The majority of samples were successfully wet processed and the results identified significant potential for new high grade runs and possible large volumes of lower grade gold above the main target unconformity.

Accordingly Phase 2 sampling was initiated and for this Impact purchased and commissioned a 50 tonne per day mobile wet processing plant with assays pending. The programme further confirmed the successful use of simple water-based gravity processing and the presence of large volumes of free-digging, easily processable oxide ore on the mining leases.